Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
The Best Gifts for Every Woman in Your Life
Don’t know what to get your girlfriend, your mom or your girlfriend’s mom? Start here.
Don’t know what to get your girlfriend, your mom or your girlfriend’s mom? Our guide has you covered with picks across style, fitness, home and more. We’ll even let you take all the credit.
From the makers behind Harry’s, Flamingo razors feature five blades and a rubber-grip handle that doesn’t just look good but won’t slip in the shower. Throw one in her stocking and maybe she’ll stop stealing your razor.
This flaky sea salt from the Westfjords of Iceland, harvested with a centuries-old method that uses geothermal energy, is that perfect addition to a weeknight salad or once-in-a-while steak dinner for two.
This time-tested, glow-in-the-dark Nalgene bottle stands out with exclusive Outdoor Voice badging.
How Could She is a quick read about three friends in their late 30s trying to navigate new careers, new partners and a new chapter in their friendship with one another. She’ll love it, and so will you.
Throw this perennial best-seller from Glossier in her stocking and she’ll ask how you knew.
Ostensibly a gift for her, this cookbook focusing on pies, bars and buns is — let's be real — also a gift for yourself.
From Alison Roman, who is best known for deliciously simple and not-too-serious recipes like ‘The Stew,’ comes Nothing Fancy — her second cookbook. It’s perfectly on-brand.
Prose makes customized shampoo and conditioner that targets all her hair and scalp needs. After purchase, she’ll receive a digital e-card to unlock a consultation.
Named one of our best products of the year, Care/of’s plant-based protein powder delivers 18 grams of protein per serving with ingredients that are easy to pronounce — and digest.
Unlike most multivitamins, these dailys deliver nutrients she doesn’t already get from food — like boron, folate and magnesium — in bioavailable forms she can actually use.
Face rollers are growing in popularity thanks to their ability to reduce puffiness and dark circles under the eyes.
This ultralight yoga mat is easy to fold up and bring to last-minute classes across town. Go ahead and get one for yourself, too.
Don't have a fireplace? No worries. She'll love the way this candle simulates the smoky, spicy smell of a roaring fire.
Everyone needs a good multitool, whether it’s for opening mail or taking on the trail. This one has everything she needs and nothing she doesn’t.
Who doesn’t like a good pair of workout socks? Nobody, that’s who.
This silk sleep mask doubles as a headband during her nightly beauty routine.
Perfect for workouts or simply lounging around the house, Apple's new Solo Loop is a single, continuous loop of rubber. And it's guaranteed to fit her wrist, as it comes in nine different sizes.
Whether she’s chasing a PR or simply needs some lightweight shorts to lounge around the house, Tracksmith’s famous Van Cortlandt kit has her covered.
Nike used its famous Flyknit material to build a sports bra that’s lighter, airier and more supportive than anything she’s ever worn before.
Constant hand washing doesn't have to be unpleasant and leave your hands dry. Molton Brown products will make it downright enjoyable.
Help her channel the ’90s with these affordable jeans made with Japanese denim.
This is an $85 candle that smells like it could have cost you double. Just trust us on this one.
These fun acetate frames are available in five colors and with or without prescription lenses. They're scratch-resistant, they look great, and they come with a one-year guarantee on the lenses.
From Helix Sleep, an up-and-comer in the boxed mattress category, this fleece-lined weighted blanket comes in three weight options and costs far less than the competition.
This warm, breathable, soft-on-the-skin layer comes in more than a dozen colors and is ideal for pre- and post-workout moments — or simply lounging around.
Run-of-the-mill sweatpants are no match for the style and coziness Mountain Hardwear built into these fluffy fleece pants.
Light, built for speed and ultra-responsive, the Hyperion Tempo is perfect for the serious runner. Best of all, both colorways are awesome looking.
This ultra-high-end CBD and CBG tincture promotes better sleep and recovery with a careful blend of terpenes that targets inflammation.
Apple packed the AirPods Pro with a ton of new tech: There’s Adaptive EQ, transparency mode, and Apple’s H1 chip for easy iPhone pairing. They're also sweat-resistant.
This beautiful blanket recalls motifs from the American West. Made in the U.S.A, it's perfect for curling up by the fire during those long winter nights.