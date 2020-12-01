Today's Top Stories
The Best Gifts for Every Woman in Your Life

Don’t know what to get your girlfriend, your mom or your girlfriend’s mom? Start here.

women gifts
Don’t know what to get your girlfriend, your mom or your girlfriend’s mom? Our guide has you covered with picks across style, fitness, home and more. We’ll even let you take all the credit.

Flamingo
1 of 36
Flamingo Razor
shopflamingo.com
$9.00
Shop Now

From the makers behind Harry’s, Flamingo razors feature five blades and a rubber-grip handle that doesn’t just look good but won’t slip in the shower. Throw one in her stocking and maybe she’ll stop stealing your razor.

Saltverk
2 of 36
Saltverk Flaky Sea Salt
amazon.com
$10.99
Shop Now

This flaky sea salt from the Westfjords of Iceland, harvested with a centuries-old method that uses geothermal energy, is that perfect addition to a weeknight salad or once-in-a-while steak dinner for two.

Outdoor Voices
3 of 36
Outdoor Voices OV Wide Mouth
outdoorvoices.com
$15.00
Shop Now

This time-tested, glow-in-the-dark Nalgene bottle stands out with exclusive Outdoor Voice badging.

Amazon
4 of 36
How Could She: A Novel
amazon.com
$26.00
$17.95 (31% off)
Shop Now

How Could She is a quick read about three friends in their late 30s trying to navigate new careers, new partners and a new chapter in their friendship with one another. She’ll love it, and so will you.

Glossier
5 of 36
Glossier Boy Brow
glossier.com
$16.00
Shop Now

Throw this perennial best-seller from Glossier in her stocking and she’ll ask how you knew.

Amazon
6 of 36
One Tin Bakes
Kyle Books amazon.com
$22.99
$16.39 (29% off)
Shop Now

Ostensibly a gift for her, this cookbook focusing on pies, bars and buns is — let's be real — also a gift for yourself. 

Amazon
7 of 36
Nothing Fancy: Unfussy Food for Having People Over
amazon.com
$32.50
$21.56 (34% off)
Shop Now

From Alison Roman, who is best known for deliciously simple and not-too-serious recipes like ‘The Stew,’ comes Nothing Fancy — her second cookbook. It’s perfectly on-brand.

Prose
8 of 36
Prose The Essentials
prose.com
$25.00
Shop Now

Prose makes customized shampoo and conditioner that targets all her hair and scalp needs. After purchase, she’ll receive a digital e-card to unlock a consultation.

Care Of
9 of 36
Care/Of Plant Protein
takecareof.com
$28.00
Shop Now

Named one of our best products of the year, Care/of’s plant-based protein powder delivers 18 grams of protein per serving with ingredients that are easy to pronounce — and digest.

Ritual
10 of 36
Ritual Essential for Women
ritual.com
$30.00
Shop Now

Unlike most multivitamins, these dailys deliver nutrients she doesn’t already get from food — like boron, folate and magnesium — in bioavailable forms she can actually use.

Wthn
11 of 36
WTHN Face Roller Kit
wthn.com
$30.00
Shop Now

Face rollers are growing in popularity thanks to their ability to reduce puffiness and dark circles under the eyes.

Manduka eKO
12 of 36
Manduka eKO Superlite Yoga Travel Mat
amazon.com
$44.00
$28.57 (35% off)
Shop Now

This ultralight yoga mat is easy to fold up and bring to last-minute classes across town. Go ahead and get one for yourself, too.

Gear Patrol
13 of 36
Outdoor Fellow Candle No. 1 Fireplace and Clove
gearpatrol.com
$36.00
Shop Now

Don't have a fireplace? No worries. She'll love the way this candle simulates the smoky, spicy smell of a roaring fire.

Leatherman
14 of 36
Leatherman Free T2 Multitool
amazon.com
$39.95
Shop Now

Everyone needs a good multitool, whether it’s for opening mail or taking on the trail. This one has everything she needs and nothing she doesn’t.

Bombas
15 of 36
Bombas Performance Running Quarter Socks
bombas.com
$48.00
Shop Now

Who doesn’t like a good pair of workout socks? Nobody, that’s who.

Lunya
16 of 36
Lunya Washable Silk Sleep Mask
lunya.co
$48.00
Shop Now

This silk sleep mask doubles as a headband during her nightly beauty routine.

Apple
17 of 36
Apple Solo Loop
apple.com
$49.00
Shop Now

Perfect for workouts or simply lounging around the house, Apple's new Solo Loop is a single, continuous loop of rubber. And it's guaranteed to fit her wrist, as it comes in nine different sizes.

Tracksmith
18 of 36
Tracksmith Van Cortlandt Shorts
tracksmith.com
$60.00
Shop Now

Whether she’s chasing a PR or simply needs some lightweight shorts to lounge around the house, Tracksmith’s famous Van Cortlandt kit has her covered.

Nike
19 of 36
Nike FE/NOM Flyknit Sports Bra
Nike nike.com
$57.97
Shop Now

Nike used its famous Flyknit material to build a sports bra that’s lighter, airier and more supportive than anything she’s ever worn before.

Molton Brown
20 of 36
Molton Brown Heavenly Gingerlily Hand Gift Set
amazon.com
$75.00
Shop Now

Constant hand washing doesn't have to be unpleasant and leave your hands dry. Molton Brown products will make it downright enjoyable.

Everlane
21 of 36
Everlane The ’90s Cheeky Straight Jean
everlane.com
$78.00
Shop Now

Help her channel the ’90s with these affordable jeans made with Japanese denim.

Byredo
22 of 36
Byredo Burning Rose Scented Candle
net-a-porter.com
$85.00
Shop Now

This is an $85 candle that smells like it could have cost you double. Just trust us on this one.

Warby Parker
23 of 36
Hayes
Warby Parker warbyparker.com
$95.00
SHOP NOW

These fun acetate frames are available in five colors and with or without prescription lenses. They're scratch-resistant, they look great, and they come with a one-year guarantee on the lenses.

Helix Sleep
24 of 36
Helix Sleep Weighted Blanket
helixsleep.com
$99.00
Shop Now

From Helix Sleep, an up-and-comer in the boxed mattress category, this fleece-lined weighted blanket comes in three weight options and costs far less than the competition.

Lululemon
25 of 36
Lululemon Scuba Hoodie Light Cotton Fleece
lululemon.com
$118.00
Shop Now

This warm, breathable, soft-on-the-skin layer comes in more than a dozen colors and is ideal for pre- and post-workout moments — or simply lounging around.

Mountain Hardwear
26 of 36
Mountain Hardwear Women's Polartec® High Loft™ Pant
mountainhardwear.com
$112.50
Shop Now

Run-of-the-mill sweatpants are no match for the style and coziness Mountain Hardwear built into these fluffy fleece pants.

Brooks Running
27 of 36
Brooks Hyperion Tempo
brooksrunning.com
$150.00
Shop Now

Light, built for speed and ultra-responsive, the Hyperion Tempo is perfect for the serious runner. Best of all, both colorways are awesome looking.

Standard Dose
28 of 36
Mineral Recovery Tincture
standarddose.com
$190.00
Shop Now

This ultra-high-end CBD and CBG tincture promotes better sleep and recovery with a careful blend of terpenes that targets inflammation.

Apple
29 of 36
Apple AirPods Pro
Apple amazon.com
$247.50
Shop Now

Apple packed the AirPods Pro with a ton of new tech: There’s Adaptive EQ, transparency mode, and Apple’s H1 chip for easy iPhone pairing. They're also sweat-resistant.

Pendleton
30 of 36
Pendleton Saddle Mountain Blanket
Pendleton huckberry.com
$269.00
Shop Now

This beautiful blanket recalls motifs from the  American West. Made in the U.S.A, it's perfect for curling up by the fire during those long winter nights.

The 50 Best Gifts for Men
