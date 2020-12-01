The Best Pocket Knives to Gift This Year

A decades-old superstition has some of us fearing that gifting a knife doesn't bode well for the relationship between recipient and giver. (The way around any ill fate is to include a coin with the blade so that its new owner can return it as payment — it's a purchase, not a gift.) The truth is, knives are perfect gifts. They're practical, prepossessing and tend to turn into family heirlooms. So pluck up your courage and tempt fate, or break out the piggy bank.