The Best Pocket Knives to Gift This Year
From an affordable French folder to a limited-edition fixed blade — and some cool accessories, too.
A decades-old superstition has some of us fearing that gifting a knife doesn't bode well for the relationship between recipient and giver. (The way around any ill fate is to include a coin with the blade so that its new owner can return it as payment — it's a purchase, not a gift.) The truth is, knives are perfect gifts. They're practical, prepossessing and tend to turn into family heirlooms. So pluck up your courage and tempt fate, or break out the piggy bank.
If you're gifting a pocket knife this year, these handy cleaning cloths make a nice stocking stuffer add-on.
The "teach a man to fish" proverb applies to knives via maintenance. That's why you should consider this high-quality and affordable formula for your knife-owning recipient.
With its wood and steel construction, the No. 8 is a classic — and handsome beyond what its price tag might imply.
Knife sharpening can be intimidating, but Work Sharp's Whetstone includes guides that make it a cinch.
This mini multi-tool is mostly knife, but there's plenty of use to pull from its set of tools, including scissors, a can opener and a corkscrew.
First made in 1972, the Ranger has since become an icon of American knifemaking. It's the perfect way to begin a pocket knife collection and a worthy addition to one that doesn't yet include it.
With room for two tools — a knife and a pen, for instance — plus cash and credit cards, this organizer is a simple and elegant way to order everything in your pocket.
Your run-of-the-mill Phillips head won't help when it comes time to modify or adjust a pocket knife. But The James Brand packed everything you need for that inside a tool that's lust-worthy by itself.
If you know someone who should carry a pocket knife but doesn't, get them the Microblade. It's small enough for their keychain and handy in most situations requiring a sharp edge.
This ain't your grand daddy's Swiss Army Knife. Well, it is, but now it's all dressed up in black.
The K2X is more knife than multi-tool, but it still packs enough implements to give it an extra edge.
What's the point of having a knife collection if you can't show it off?
At 1.2 ounces, the Ultra XR is shockingly lightweight. But it's also plenty powerful with its S35VN blade and carbon fiber handle, which doubles as a money clip.
CRKT devised a unique channel system that allowed it to pack four feet of paracord into the handle of this survival-oriented pocket knife.
Part of a limited run of American-made blades, the Terracraft is a modern take on the do-everything fixed blade. It looks pretty, sure, but it doesn't need coddling.
The most treasured collection deserves an equally thoughtful container. Produced by a family ranching business in Colorado, this vegetable-tanned leather roll is up to that task.
