The Best Everyday Gadget Gift Ideas Under $50
Think of the all gadgets that you use every day. There are the obvious (and expensive) things, like your smartphone, laptop, and smartwatch, but then there are a host of other gadgets needed to go with those more hot ticket items. There are chargers, adapters, cables and other smart accessories. Heck, you can get speakers and headphones for pretty cheap now, too. We've rounded up all our favorite everyday gadgets that cost less than $50.
The new iPhones don't come with a wall adapter in the box, meaning you have to buy one or use one you already one. This 20-watt wall adapter is tiny and will charge any iPhone 12 as fast as possible.
This super thin portable battery has a 5,000mAh capacity and is a perfect smartphone companion. It also charges via USB-C, which any MacBook or Android user can appreciate.
Think of this as a more durable and prettier charging cable than the stock Lightning cable that comes with your iPhone. It's also MFi certified, meaning it meets Apple's approval and can charge your iPhone as best as possible.
The Wemo WiFi Smart Plug is a really small smart plug that works with all the major smart ecosystems, including Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple HomeKit.
This is a cool and tiny hand-cranked AM/FM radio. It also has an integrated flashlight — because why not? — and, actually, can charge your smartphone if you're in dire need.
This highly-rated tripod works with compact cameras and GoPros, and comes with a smartphone clamp that's compatibly with all the latest iPhones and Androids.
This Bluetooth keyboard has an ergonomic tray to balance your smartphone or tablet. It also has a convenient "Easy-Switch" dial that lets you quickly switch between up to three paired devices.
This easy-to-install smart home camera works with Alexa and Google Assistant. Its coolest feature it that, from a smartphone app, you can "pan" the camera from side to side (and up and down) so you can see more of the room.
The MagSafe charger is a special wireless charger that magnetically locks onto any of the iPhone 12 models so that they charge. No more searching for "the sweet spot."
There are more wireless earbuds than ever before that have active noise cancellation.
This is a tiny-yet-powerful portable Bluetooth speaker. It's waterproof (IP67), so it's safe to take to the beach or play in the rain. It also has an integrated carabiner, which makes it easy to clip onto a backpack or belt loop.
The Echo Show 5 is a tiny smart display with built-in Alexa. It makes an excellent smart alarm clock.
This clear smartphone case works with either the iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro, and supports Apple's new MagSafe charger.
The AirFly Duo is a wireless transmitter that allows two sets of AirPods (or any wireless headphones or earbuds) to share audio. It's essentially headphone splitter for the modern era.
Just released in late 2020, the Beats Flex are wireless earbuds with Apple's W1 chip, which allows them to quickly pair with your iPhone.
For the best sound, get two of these new Echo Dot smart speakers and configure them in a stereo pair. Available in either charcoal, white or blue colorways.
