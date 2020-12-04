The Best Everyday Gadget Gift Ideas Under $50

Think of the all gadgets that you use every day. There are the obvious (and expensive) things, like your smartphone, laptop, and smartwatch, but then there are a host of other gadgets needed to go with those more hot ticket items. There are chargers, adapters, cables and other smart accessories. Heck, you can get speakers and headphones for pretty cheap now, too. We've rounded up all our favorite everyday gadgets that cost less than $50.