Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

The Best Everyday Gadget Gift Ideas Under $50

We've rounded up all our favorite everyday gadgets that cost less than $50.

By Tucker Bowe
best everyday gadgets under 50
Courtesy

Think of the all gadgets that you use every day. There are the obvious (and expensive) things, like your smartphone, laptop, and smartwatch, but then there are a host of other gadgets needed to go with those more hot ticket items. There are chargers, adapters, cables and other smart accessories. Heck, you can get speakers and headphones for pretty cheap now, too. We've rounded up all our favorite everyday gadgets that cost less than $50.

Anker Nano iPhone Charge
Anker
Anker amazon.com
$16.99
Shop Now

The new iPhones don't come with a wall adapter in the box, meaning you have to buy one or use one you already one. This 20-watt wall adapter is tiny and will charge any iPhone 12 as fast as possible.

Mophie Powerstation Mini
Mophie
mophie amazon.com
$16.99
Shop Now

This super thin portable battery has a 5,000mAh capacity and is a perfect smartphone companion. It also charges via USB-C, which any MacBook or Android user can appreciate.

Anker Powerline+ II Lightning Cable
Anker
Anker amazon.com
$19.99
Shop Now

Think of this as a more durable and prettier charging cable than the stock Lightning cable that comes with your iPhone. It's also MFi certified, meaning it meets Apple's approval and can charge your iPhone as best as possible.

Wemo WiFi Smart Plug
Belkin
belkin belkin.com
$14.99
Shop Now

The Wemo WiFi Smart Plug is a really small smart plug that works with all the major smart ecosystems, including Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple HomeKit. 

Eton FRX2 Emergency Weather Radio
Eton
Eton amazon.com
$21.99
Shop Now

This is a cool and tiny hand-cranked AM/FM radio. It also has an integrated flashlight — because why not? — and, actually, can charge your smartphone if you're in dire need. 

Manfrotto PIXI Mini Tripod Kit
Manfrotto amazon.com
$39.00
$34.99 (10% off)
Shop Now

This highly-rated tripod works with compact cameras and GoPros, and comes with a smartphone clamp that's compatibly with all the latest iPhones and Androids. 

Logitech Bluetooth Keyboard
Logitech
Logitech walmart.com
$29.00
SHOP NOW

This Bluetooth keyboard has an ergonomic tray to balance your smartphone or tablet. It also has a convenient "Easy-Switch" dial that lets you quickly switch between up to three paired devices.

Wyze Cam Pan
Wyze
Wyze amazon.com
$37.98
Shop Now

This easy-to-install smart home camera works with Alexa and Google Assistant. Its coolest feature it that, from a smartphone app, you can "pan" the camera from side to side (and up and down) so you can see more of the room. 

MagSafe Charger
Apple
apple.com
$39.00
Shop Now

The MagSafe charger is a special wireless charger that magnetically locks onto any of the iPhone 12 models so that they charge. No more searching for "the sweet spot." 

The Best Noise-Canceling Wireless Earbuds of 2020
airpods pro first look gear patrol lead featured
Henry Phillips

There are more wireless earbuds than ever before that have active noise cancellation.

Learn More

JBL Clip 3
JBL
JBL amazon.com
$69.95
$39.95 (43% off)
SHOP NOW

This is a tiny-yet-powerful portable Bluetooth speaker. It's waterproof (IP67), so it's safe to take to the beach or play in the rain. It also has an integrated carabiner, which makes it easy to clip onto a backpack or belt loop.

Echo Show 5
Amazon
Amazon amazon.com
$89.99
$44.99 (50% off)
Shop Now

The Echo Show 5 is a tiny smart display with built-in Alexa. It makes an excellent smart alarm clock. 

iPhone 12 Clear Case with MagSafe
Apple
Apple apple.com
$49.00
Shop Now

This clear smartphone case works with either the iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro, and supports Apple's new MagSafe charger. 

Twelve South AirFly Duo
Twelve South
Twelve South amazon.com
$49.99
$44.99 (10% off)
Shop Now

The AirFly Duo is a wireless transmitter that allows two sets of AirPods (or any wireless headphones or earbuds) to share audio. It's essentially headphone splitter for the modern era. 

Beats Flex
Apple
Beats apple.com
$49.99
Shop Now

Just released in late 2020, the Beats Flex are wireless earbuds with Apple's W1 chip, which allows them to quickly pair with your iPhone. 

Amazon Echo Dot
Amazon
Amazon amazon.com
$49.99
$29.99 (40% off)
SHOP NOW

For the best sound, get two of these new Echo Dot smart speakers and configure them in a stereo pair. Available in either charcoal, white or blue colorways.

The Best Cheap Wall Adapters to Fast-Charge Your iPhone 12
chargers
Courtesy

The iPhone 12 will ship with a USB-C-to-Lightning charging cable and no wall adapter. Here are the best cheap wall adapters to fast-charge your new iPhone 12.

Learn More

