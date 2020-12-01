Today's Top Stories
The Year's Best Home Fitness Gifts

We are still in no rush to get back in the gym, so why not load up on domestic workout gear?

By Steve Mazzucchi
home gym gifts
Courtesy

As the pandemic rages on, gyms face an uncertain future. Even if you're not among the 50 percent of Americans who say they won't return to them, your local spot may already be closed or operating at such a reduced occupancy that you can't grab a bench. The only sure thing in fitness these days is WOFH (working out from home). So here's a bunch of gear you can get or gift to shape up without leaving your street.

Bulletproof The Original Ground Coffee
Courtesy
Bulletproof amazon.com
$14.99
SHOP NOW

Replace that frappuccino with this sugar-free alternative. Its flavor and power come from grass-fed butter and Brain Octane oil, making it the perfect pick-me-up for intermittent fasting, ketogenic diets or simply weight control.

CamelBak Podium Chill Insulated Bike Water Bottle
Courtesy
CamelBak amazon.com
$14.99
SHOP NOW

The perfect cycling water bottle just happens to be awesome for home workouts, too. Double-wall insulation keeps liquids cool while the high-flow, self-sealing cap makes it easy to drink without spilling.

Swiftwick Aspire Zero Running and Cycling Socks
Courtesy
Swiftwick amazon.com
$14.99
SHOP NOW

Thanks to Swiftwick's proprietary Olefin fiber, these lightweight, moisture-wicking no-shows stay cool and comfortable no matter how intense the workouts get. 

DynaPro Exercise Ball
Courtesy
DYNAPRO amazon.com
$24.99
SHOP NOW

A great way to up the challenge of just about any bodyweight or free weight exercise is to introduce a bit of instability. Available in four sizes, this resilient recycled ball is just the ticket.

ShakeSphere Tumbler Protein Shaker Bottle
Courtesy
SHAKESPHERE amazon.com
$21.99
SHOP NOW

This 2019 GP100 fitness favorite has no internal edges, which cuts down on waste and enables the pureeing of fruit with bit of vigorous shaking. That means tasty hassle-free protein shakes, fast.

Gaiam Yoga Mat Premium Print
Courtesy
Gaiam amazon.com
$24.98
SHOP NOW

Made of lightweight, nontoxic PVC, this mat features a non-slip surface, helping you maintain traction whether you're hitting the weights or striking a pose.

Mack Weldon AIRKNITx HD Boxer Brief
Courtesy
airknitx mackweldon.com
$28.00
SHOP NOW

These boxer briefs boast four-way stretch and a polyamide/elastane blend fabric that is ultralight and breathable, with targeted, textured moisture-wicking zones. The resulting garment keeps your package in place and comfy no matter the WOD.

Perfect Fitness Pull Up Bar
Courtesy
Perfect Fitness amazon.com
$34.99
SHOP NOW

This money- and space-saving bar hooks under a door frame, enabling a range of pull-up and chin-up exercises. You can also flip it onto the floor for seriously deep, pectoral-pounding pushups.

Saxx Aerator Short Sleeve Crew
Courtesy
saxxunderwear.com
$45.00
SHOP NOW

An ergonomic fit, flat-out seams and breathable materials make this one of the softest, comfiest workout tees we've ever worn. The subtle camo pattern just so happens to look great too. 

Ten Thousand Interval Short
Courtesy
tenthousand.cc
$58.00
SHOP NOW

These shorts just can't seem to stop topping our workout gear roundups. Probably because they fit great, wick sweat and last forever. They're also available with a medium-compression liner for 10 bucks more.

Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard 100% Whey Protein Powder
Courtesy
Optimum Nutrition amazon.com
$82.45
$58.64 (29% off)
SHOP NOW

This trainer-recommended powder is one of the best value plays in the supplement game. Each scoop supplies 24 grams of tasty, muscle-boosting protein — and there are a whopping 74 in this tub. 

RPM Session4 Jump Rope
Courtesy
rpmtraining.com
$65.00
SHOP NOW

“I like the RPM because it is a speed rope," explains top trainer Mat Forzaglia, the creator of In Time Bootcamp at NEOU. "It’s lightweight and thin, allowing me to jump faster for a great cardio/endurance workout."

Reebok HIIT Men's Training Shoes
Courtesy
reebok reebok.com
$79.97
SHOP NOW

One of the sweetest deals in our best gym shoes guide is a a tough, supportive, all-around awesome sneaker that's especially good for high-intensity interval training (as the name implies).

Bosu Sport Balance Trainer
Courtesy
Bosu amazon.com
$81.49
SHOP NOW

This little semi-sphere raises the intensity of everything from curls and squats to leg raises and mountain climbers; flip it over and grasp the sides to amp up the latter. 

Lululemon Surge Warm Long Sleeve
Courtesy
Lululemon lululemon.com
$98.00
SHOP NOW

This lightweight but warm top boasts sneaky-cool features like thumbholes and a small zippered pocket, making it great for quick runs or bike rides around the neighborhood. 

Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 Bluetooth Speaker
Courtesy
Ultimate Ears amazon.com
$149.99
$125.99 (16% off)
SHOP NOW

Pump up the volume with 15 hours of booming 360-degree sound. Is this Bluetooth speaker also easy to use, waterproof and perfectly sized for a bike bottle cage? You know it. 

TRX All-in-ONE Suspension Training
Courtesy
TRX amazon.com
$169.95
SHOP NOW

This system has more than 3,000 five-star Amazon reviews for a reason: it takes up almost no space while enabling you to do dozens of bodyweight moves and transform your physique from your living room.

Aqua Training Heavy Punching Bag
Courtesy
Aqua Training Bag walmart.com
$212.39
SHOP NOW

As boxing-based trainer George Foreman III, owner of EverybodyFights, says: “The beauty of an Aquabag is that for a person who doesn’t know how to box, it’s hard to hurt your hand because it bounces back off the bag."

JaxJox KettlebellConnect 2.0
Courtesy
jaxjox.com
$229.00
SHOP NOW

This adjustable wonder packs six kettlebells into one, enabling you to access 12 to 42 pounds at the touch of a button — and sync with the JaxJox app for killer workouts and performance tracking. 

