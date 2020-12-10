The Best Fitness and Wellness Gifts for Her

Shopping for her can be a tricky business. While you might think that sticking to the list is the safest way to avoid buying something that'll be abandoned to the back of the closet, you can do better. A great gift is one that's both thoughtful and surprising, which makes anything having to do with wellness a safe bet (especially this year). Think mood-enhancing gummies, tension-easing CBD balm or a massager she can use after a hard workout; all of these things say, "I care about you on a cellular level."