The Best Fitness and Wellness Gifts for Her

Mood-enhancing gummies, CBD body balm, bike shorts and so much more.

By Tanner Bowden
the best fitness and wellness gifts for women
Courtesy

Shopping for her can be a tricky business. While you might think that sticking to the list is the safest way to avoid buying something that'll be abandoned to the back of the closet, you can do better. A great gift is one that's both thoughtful and surprising, which makes anything having to do with wellness a safe bet (especially this year). Think mood-enhancing gummies, tension-easing CBD balm or a massager she can use after a hard workout; all of these things say, "I care about you on a cellular level."

Beekeeper's Naturals B.Soothed Cough Syrup
Beekeeper's Naturals
Beekeeper's Naturals beekeepersnaturals.com
$15.00
SHOP NOW

We're all looking for a little extra immune support this winter, and Beekeeper's Naturals' cough syrup formula includes elderberry extract to that end. It tastes good too — this isn't the stuff Mom used to force-feed us with a spoon.

The Mindful Athlete: Secrets to Pure Performance by George Mumford
Amazon
Parallax Press amazon.com
$17.00
SHOP NOW

Unlocking our full physical potential includes a fair bit of mental maintenance. George Mumford, who has worked with the likes of Kobe Bryant and Phil Jackson, has the keys.

Outdoor Research Face Mask Kit
Outdoor Research
Outdoor Research avantlink.com
$20.00
SHOP NOW

Wellness starts with health, and the best way to secure that this year is with a face mask. One of our tested favorites is from Outdoor Research, and it's available in a variety of colors.

Ursa Major Essential Face Wipes
Ursa Major
Ursa Major amazon.com
$24.00
SHOP NOW

Ursa Major's travel-ready face wipes can wipe away a bad mood in addition to the typical dirt and makeup.

Pym Original Mood Chew
Pym
PYM youcanpym.com
$30.00
SHOP NOW

This ain't no chill pill; it's an amino acid- and adaptogen-boosted gummy that relaxes nerves, relieves anxiety and improves focus.

D.S. & Durga Hand Sanitizer
D.S. & Durga
D.S. & Durga amazon.com
SHOP NOW

We're all using enough hand sanitizer these days that a markedly nicer formula — with notes of rain and eucalyptus — is a remarkably thoughtful gift.

Girlfriend Collective High-Rise Bike Short
Girlfriend Collective
Girlfriend Collective unitedbyblue.com
$48.00
SHOP NOW

Yes, the bike short trend is real (and selling out fast).

Lululemon Align Tank
Lululemon
Lululemon lululemon.com
$58.00
SHOP NOW

Lululemon's Nulu fabric is soft. Like, impossibly soft. So soft that it alone can renew motivation to maintain a regular yoga practice (even if it's conducted over Zoom).

Therabody TheraOne Revive CBD Body Balm
Therabody
Therabody theragun.com
$65.00
SHOP NOW

Therabody crafted its organic CBD formula so that our bodies can absorb it as efficiently as possible. It makes this body balm one of the best CBD topicals available. You don't have to believe us, though — full lab results are readily available for each batch.

Eleven Smooth Legging
Eleven by Venus WIlliams
Eleven elevenbyvenuswilliams.com
$69.00
SHOP NOW

Seam-free comfort should be compulsory for leggings, whether they're worn for working out or staying in.

Tracksmith Trackhouse Crew
Tracksmith
Tracksmith shareasale.com
$88.00
SHOP NOW

Good training programs include recovery, and the best performance apparel for that is the softest sweatshirt you can find.

Outdoor Voices Rectrek Pant
Outdoor Voices
Outdoor Voices outdoorvoices.com
$88.20
SHOP NOW

Hiking, running, yoga, binging Netflix — these versatile pants do it all.

Athletic Greens
Athletic Greens
Athletic Greens amazon.com
$99.00
SHOP NOW

Do like professional athletes and Silicon Valley entrepreneurs do and practice wellness with a supplement packing 75 vitamins, minerals and whole-food ingredients.

Dagne Dover Landon Carryall
Dagne Dover
Dagne Dover dagnedover.com
$155.00
SHOP NOW

Make no mistake; this is the perfect gym bag. It only looks like an office or weekender tote, and nothing is stopping her from using it for those things too.

Hoka One One Rocket X
Hoka One One
Hoka One One hokaoneone.com
$180.00
SHOP NOW

Give Hoka's newest running shoe to the fastest person you know.

Theragun mini
Courtesy
theragun theragun.com
$199.00
SHOP NOW

Theragun's new travel-friendly percussion massager is small enough to fit in a handbag, so it's kind of like having a masseuse on call at all times.

Prana Globe Thistle Shirt Jacket
Prana
Prana prana.com
$199.00
SHOP NOW

Yes, staying warm is part of staying well. Prana's responsibly sourced down jacket just happens to look good too.

