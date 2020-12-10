Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
The Best Fitness and Wellness Gifts for Her
Mood-enhancing gummies, CBD body balm, bike shorts and so much more.
Shopping for her can be a tricky business. While you might think that sticking to the list is the safest way to avoid buying something that'll be abandoned to the back of the closet, you can do better. A great gift is one that's both thoughtful and surprising, which makes anything having to do with wellness a safe bet (especially this year). Think mood-enhancing gummies, tension-easing CBD balm or a massager she can use after a hard workout; all of these things say, "I care about you on a cellular level."
We're all looking for a little extra immune support this winter, and Beekeeper's Naturals' cough syrup formula includes elderberry extract to that end. It tastes good too — this isn't the stuff Mom used to force-feed us with a spoon.
Unlocking our full physical potential includes a fair bit of mental maintenance. George Mumford, who has worked with the likes of Kobe Bryant and Phil Jackson, has the keys.
Wellness starts with health, and the best way to secure that this year is with a face mask. One of our tested favorites is from Outdoor Research, and it's available in a variety of colors.
Ursa Major's travel-ready face wipes can wipe away a bad mood in addition to the typical dirt and makeup.
This ain't no chill pill; it's an amino acid- and adaptogen-boosted gummy that relaxes nerves, relieves anxiety and improves focus.
We're all using enough hand sanitizer these days that a markedly nicer formula — with notes of rain and eucalyptus — is a remarkably thoughtful gift.
Yes, the bike short trend is real (and selling out fast).
Lululemon's Nulu fabric is soft. Like, impossibly soft. So soft that it alone can renew motivation to maintain a regular yoga practice (even if it's conducted over Zoom).
Therabody crafted its organic CBD formula so that our bodies can absorb it as efficiently as possible. It makes this body balm one of the best CBD topicals available. You don't have to believe us, though — full lab results are readily available for each batch.
Seam-free comfort should be compulsory for leggings, whether they're worn for working out or staying in.
Good training programs include recovery, and the best performance apparel for that is the softest sweatshirt you can find.
Hiking, running, yoga, binging Netflix — these versatile pants do it all.
Do like professional athletes and Silicon Valley entrepreneurs do and practice wellness with a supplement packing 75 vitamins, minerals and whole-food ingredients.
Make no mistake; this is the perfect gym bag. It only looks like an office or weekender tote, and nothing is stopping her from using it for those things too.
Give Hoka's newest running shoe to the fastest person you know.
Theragun's new travel-friendly percussion massager is small enough to fit in a handbag, so it's kind of like having a masseuse on call at all times.
Yes, staying warm is part of staying well. Prana's responsibly sourced down jacket just happens to look good too.
Whether you crave CrossFit, hoist heavy weights or bounce around, there's a sneaker here for you.