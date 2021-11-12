The Best Fitness and Wellness Gifts for Her

Mood-enhancing gummies, CBD body balm, bike shorts and so much more.

By Tanner Bowden
tech roundup
Courtesy

Shopping for her can be a tricky business. While you might think that sticking to the list is the safest way to avoid buying something that'll be abandoned to the back of the closet, you can do better. A great gift is one that's both thoughtful and surprising, which makes anything having to do with wellness a safe bet (especially this year). Think mood-enhancing gummies, tension-easing CBD balm or a massager she can use after a hard workout; all of these things say, "I care about you on a cellular level."

On Hoodie
on running womens mulberry hoodie
On

$150 AT ON-RUNNING.COM

On's Hoodie combines comfort with performance and is the ideal layer for warming up, cooling down or just lounging around the house. It's got a handful of smart details like a small bungee to corral its drawstrings, pit zips under the arms for ventilation and is made from a stretchy polyester and Tencel blend. These details and a relaxed fit mean the Hoodie definitely has the potential to be her favorite hoodie.

Beekeeper's Naturals B.Soothed Cough Syrup
Amazon
Beekeeper's Naturals
$15 AT BEEKEEPERSNATURALS.COM

We're all looking for a little extra immune support this winter, and Beekeeper's Naturals' cough syrup formula includes elderberry extract to that end. It tastes good too — this isn't the stuff Mom used to force-feed us with a spoon.

The Mindful Athlete: Secrets to Pure Performance by George Mumford
Amazon
Parallax Press
$12 AT AMAZON

Unlocking our full physical potential includes a fair bit of mental maintenance. George Mumford, who has worked with the likes of Kobe Bryant and Phil Jackson, has the keys.

Ursa Major Essential Face Wipes
Ursa Major
Ursa Major
$24 AT AMAZON

Ursa Major's travel-ready face wipes can wipe away a bad mood in addition to the typical dirt and makeup.

Pym Original Mood Chew
Pym
PYM
$35 AT YOUCANPYM.COM

This ain't no chill pill; it's an amino acid- and adaptogen-boosted gummy that relaxes nerves, relieves anxiety and improves focus.

Lululemon Align Tank
Lululemon
Lululemon
$58 AT LULULEMON

Lululemon's Nulu fabric is soft. Like, impossibly soft. So soft that it alone can renew motivation to maintain a regular yoga practice (even if it's conducted over Zoom).

Therabody TheraOne Revive CBD Body Balm
Therabody
Therabody
$65 AT THERAGUN

Therabody crafted its organic CBD formula so that our bodies can absorb it as efficiently as possible. It makes this body balm one of the best CBD topicals available. You don't have to believe us, though — full lab results are readily available for each batch.

Eleven Smooth Legging
Eleven by Venus WIlliams
Eleven
$69 AT ELEVEN BY VENUS WILLIAMS

Seam-free comfort should be compulsory for leggings, whether they're worn for working out or staying in.

Dagne Dover Landon Carryall
Dagne Dover
Dagne Dover
$155 AT DAGNE DOVER

Make no mistake; this is the perfect gym bag. It only looks like an office or weekender tote, and nothing is stopping her from using it for those things too.

Outdoor Voices Rectrek Pant
Outdoor Voices
Outdoor Voices
$98 AT OUTDOOR VOICES

Hiking, running, yoga, binging Netflix — these versatile pants do it all.

Theragun Mini
Courtesy
theragun
$199 AT THERAGUN

Theragun's new travel-friendly percussion massager is small enough to fit in a handbag, so it's kind of like having a masseuse on call at all times.

Prana Globe Thistle Shirt Jacket
Prana
Prana
$199 AT PRANA.COM

Yes, staying warm is part of staying well. Prana's responsibly sourced down jacket just happens to look good too.

