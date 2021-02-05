Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Fitness Apps of 2021
2
Everything You Missed at CES 2021
3
Tips to Help You Be More Productive in 2021
4
Who Owns Your Favorite Watch Brand?
5
6 Weird Knives That Are New for 2021

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

All the Best Valentine's Day Gifts for Every Budget

It's always smart to set a budget you're shopping for a gift.

By Gear Patrol
valentiens
Courtesy

It’s always smart to set a budget when you’re shopping for a gift. Our list offers up the best Valentine’s Day gifts at some major price points so matter what your budget is you’ll be able to find a great gift for that special someone. Find more gift recommendations here.

Amazon
1 of 120
Nippon Kodo Kayuragi Incense Sticks
amazon.com
$12.00
SHOP NOW

The home may not be a temple, but it is a sacred place. These Japanese incense sticks are perfect for your sanctuary.

Stubbs
2 of 120
Stubb's Original BBQ Sauce, 18 oz (Pack of 4)
amazon.com
$12.27
SHOP NOW

This barbecue sauce comes from one of the most well known BBQ spots in Austin and will elevate any meal he makes (even if he's not a certified pitmaster yet).

Amazon
3 of 120
Jade Roller
amazon.com
$25.95
$13.95 (46% off)
SHOP NOW

This jade roller restores balance and removes puffiness from the face — and it’s actually affordable.

Amazon
4 of 120
Goodnow Farms Chocolate Bars
$14.00
SHOP NOW

It’s okay to buy her chocolates for Valentine’s Day, just make it thoughtful. This is single-origin chocolate made with fresh cocoa butter. It’s on another level.

Uniqlo
5 of 120
Uniqlo Airism Face Mask (3-Pack)
Uniqlo
$14.90
SHOP NOW

Face masks are here to stay, so add a few to her collection. Uniqlo's Airism is super comfortable for everyday wear and easy to replace if it gets worn out.

Aesop
6 of 120
Aesop Rosehip Seed Lip Cream
aesop.com
$15.00
SHOP NOW

This lightweight, hydrating cream is loaded with vitamins C, E, and botanical extracts to nourish lips every day.

Amazon
7 of 120
Smith & Cult Nail Polish, Powder Posse, 0.5 Fl Oz
Smith & Cult amazon.com
$18.00
SHOP NOW

It’s hard to go wrong with Smith & Cult, and the brand’s color assortment is full of winners.

Amazon
8 of 120
Casio A168W-1 Illuminator Watch
amazon.com
$24.95
$18.00 (28% off)
SHOP NOW

A fun gift for those on a budget, Casio’s iconic digital watches fit a range of wrist sizes and offers surprising amount of value for their price — they’re even considered quite stylish, we’re told.

Red Bay
9 of 120
Red Bay Coffee East Fourteenth Tanzanian Coffee
amazon.com
$18.99
SHOP NOW

Getting excellent coffee beans is somehow harder than it should be, which makes it a great gift. We love Red Bay's East Fourteenth, which is single-origin and made in Oakland, CA.

Uniqlo
10 of 120
Uniqlo Cashmere Knitted Beanie
uniqlo.com
$19.90
SHOP NOW

A beanie isn't always the most fashionable choice, but Uniqlo's cashmere knit will be one she actually wants to reach for when temperatures drop.

Amazon
11 of 120
Brouk & Co. Travel Cord Roll
amazon.com
$19.99
SHOP NOW

Carrying around a bundle of wires is a curse of modern-day life, but a lovely looking roll can make that more pleasant than a bagful of cables could ever be.

Amazon
12 of 120
TriggerPoint GRID Foam Massage Ball
amazon.com
$19.99
SHOP NOW

Sore and tense muscles are inevitable, but relief is not. A massage ball aids recovery and helps get to the hard-to-reach places like the back and hips.

Amazon
13 of 120
Bodum Brazil French Press
amazon.com
$25.00
$19.99 (20% off)
SHOP NOW

Bodum’s staple French presses work, are easy to clean and come nice and cheap. The Brazil line is a little better looking than the standard options.

Amazon
14 of 120
Felt Coasters
amazon.com
$19.99
SHOP NOW

Felt is the superior coaster material. It looks good, doesn’t get stuck to the bottom of a drink and doesn’t pick up weird wet stains. Plus, it comes cheap.

Yankee Candles
15 of 120
Personalized Yankee Candles
$20.00
SHOP NOW

Candles are a go-to romantic gift, but if you opt for a more personalized variety — especially one with one of their favorite photographs — they’ll know you put some thought into it.

Courtesy
16 of 120
Brooklyn Tea
artoftea.com
$20.00
SHOP NOW

Organic loose leaf tea from Art of Tea is a great gift if she isn't a coffee lover or likes to mix up her caffeine intake.

Amazon
17 of 120
Le Bent Le Sock Hike Light Crew
amazon.com
$22.00
SHOP NOW

Innovative foot mapping plus the perfect blend of bamboo rayon, merino wool, nylon and elastane equals some of the most comfortable socks ever constructed.

Outerknown
18 of 120
Outerknown Fisherman Beanie
outerknown.com
$24.00
SHOP NOW

Spending a little more on a beanie is probably something he is hesitant to do, but it's worth it. This one is a timeless fisherman design made with extra-fine merino wool that's comfortable in all kinds of temperatures.

Milk Bar
19 of 120
Milk Bar Valentine's Day Desserts
milkbarstore.com
$24.00
SHOP NOW

If he has a sweet tooth, pick something up from Milk Bar. Valentine's Day specials include truffles, red velvet cakes, cookies or combinations of them all.

Society6
20 of 120
Society6 Prints
society6.com
$24.29
SHOP NOW

If she won’t like the abstract print, pick another from Society6’s hundred-page-long collection. They’re affordable and they’re not Ikea levels of ubiquitous.

Courtesy
21 of 120
Belkin Wemo WiFi Smart Plug
belkin.com
$24.99
SHOP NOW

A smart plug is something he'll probably never think of but will use all the time. This plug lets him set timers for fans and lights and control them from a smartphone or tablet.

Casely
22 of 120
Casely iPhone Charging Case
getcasely.com
$25.00
SHOP NOW

From a regular charging case to MagSafe and for every conceivable iPhone model, Casely's Charging Cases are an easy gift.

Buck Mason
23 of 120
Buck Mason M2 All-Day Anti-Microbial Face Mask
buckmason.com
$30.00
SHOP NOW

Masks are here to stay, so get something comfortable. These come with a bridge that contours to his nose and directs air downwards to prevent fogging.

Aesop
24 of 120
Aesop Resurrection Aromatique Hand Balm
$30.00
SHOP NOW

He’ll never go back to the cheap stuff, thanks to you. And he’ll thank you for it.

Rhone
25 of 120
Rhone Everyday Essentials Boxer Trunk
$32.00
SHOP NOW

Performance underwear is really a game-changer when it comes to working out, or even daily wear. He probably needs to get rid of some old underwear, anyway.

Amazon
26 of 120
Opinel No.10 Corkscrew Knife
amazon.com
$35.00
SHOP NOW

A gorgeous wood-handled pocket knife with a blade large enough for picnicking, and a corkscrew too? Yeah, that’ll do the trick.

The Sill
27 of 120
Heart-Shaped Green Philodendron
thesill.com
$35.00
SHOP NOW

A subtle, easy-going plant with crudely heart-shaped leaves? It’s an upgrade over roses that won’t fall to pieces in a week.

Winc
28 of 120
Winc Wine Subscription
winc.com
$35.00
SHOP NOW

Winc uses its six-question quiz to match her with wines she'd like, delivered right to her doorstep. A subscription box is great because she can try new wines while honing in on her favorites.

East Fork
29 of 120
East Fork The Mug
eastfork.com
$38.00
SHOP NOW

This mug used to sell out weekly like clockwork. Now though you can buy these Asheville-made internet-famous coffee mugs way more frequently, which is a good thing.

Aesop
30 of 120
Aesop Isabelle Oil Burner Blend
aesop.com
$39.00
SHOP NOW

If she loves diffusing oil while reading or lounging around, this peppermint-rosemary blend from Aesop is an excellent companion to philosophical moments.

Next
The 20 Best Off-Road Trucks and SUVs You Can Buy
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
More From Top Stories
Save the USA's First Black-Owned Outdoor Gear Shop
These Coffee Pods Make Me Want a Nespresso Machine
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The 25 Best Things to Cook with an Instant Pot
44 Style Deals Actually Worth Shopping Right Now
What Craft Brewers Are Drinking for Super Bowl LV
5 of the Weirdest Rolex Watches Ever Made
100+ of the Best Valentine's Day Gift Ideas
Need New Skis? Check out These 3 New Companies
This Week's Best Style Releases and New Watches
The Apple Car Could Be Self-Driving, Made by Kia