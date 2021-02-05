Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
All the Best Valentine's Day Gifts for Every Budget
It’s always smart to set a budget when you’re shopping for a gift. Our list offers up the best Valentine’s Day gifts at some major price points so matter what your budget is you’ll be able to find a great gift for that special someone. Find more gift recommendations here.
The home may not be a temple, but it is a sacred place. These Japanese incense sticks are perfect for your sanctuary.
This barbecue sauce comes from one of the most well known BBQ spots in Austin and will elevate any meal he makes (even if he's not a certified pitmaster yet).
This jade roller restores balance and removes puffiness from the face — and it’s actually affordable.
It’s okay to buy her chocolates for Valentine’s Day, just make it thoughtful. This is single-origin chocolate made with fresh cocoa butter. It’s on another level.
Face masks are here to stay, so add a few to her collection. Uniqlo's Airism is super comfortable for everyday wear and easy to replace if it gets worn out.
This lightweight, hydrating cream is loaded with vitamins C, E, and botanical extracts to nourish lips every day.
It’s hard to go wrong with Smith & Cult, and the brand’s color assortment is full of winners.
A fun gift for those on a budget, Casio’s iconic digital watches fit a range of wrist sizes and offers surprising amount of value for their price — they’re even considered quite stylish, we’re told.
Getting excellent coffee beans is somehow harder than it should be, which makes it a great gift. We love Red Bay's East Fourteenth, which is single-origin and made in Oakland, CA.
A beanie isn't always the most fashionable choice, but Uniqlo's cashmere knit will be one she actually wants to reach for when temperatures drop.
Carrying around a bundle of wires is a curse of modern-day life, but a lovely looking roll can make that more pleasant than a bagful of cables could ever be.
Sore and tense muscles are inevitable, but relief is not. A massage ball aids recovery and helps get to the hard-to-reach places like the back and hips.
Bodum’s staple French presses work, are easy to clean and come nice and cheap. The Brazil line is a little better looking than the standard options.
Felt is the superior coaster material. It looks good, doesn’t get stuck to the bottom of a drink and doesn’t pick up weird wet stains. Plus, it comes cheap.
Candles are a go-to romantic gift, but if you opt for a more personalized variety — especially one with one of their favorite photographs — they’ll know you put some thought into it.
Organic loose leaf tea from Art of Tea is a great gift if she isn't a coffee lover or likes to mix up her caffeine intake.
Innovative foot mapping plus the perfect blend of bamboo rayon, merino wool, nylon and elastane equals some of the most comfortable socks ever constructed.
Spending a little more on a beanie is probably something he is hesitant to do, but it's worth it. This one is a timeless fisherman design made with extra-fine merino wool that's comfortable in all kinds of temperatures.
If he has a sweet tooth, pick something up from Milk Bar. Valentine's Day specials include truffles, red velvet cakes, cookies or combinations of them all.
If she won’t like the abstract print, pick another from Society6’s hundred-page-long collection. They’re affordable and they’re not Ikea levels of ubiquitous.
A smart plug is something he'll probably never think of but will use all the time. This plug lets him set timers for fans and lights and control them from a smartphone or tablet.
From a regular charging case to MagSafe and for every conceivable iPhone model, Casely's Charging Cases are an easy gift.
Masks are here to stay, so get something comfortable. These come with a bridge that contours to his nose and directs air downwards to prevent fogging.
He’ll never go back to the cheap stuff, thanks to you. And he’ll thank you for it.
Performance underwear is really a game-changer when it comes to working out, or even daily wear. He probably needs to get rid of some old underwear, anyway.
A gorgeous wood-handled pocket knife with a blade large enough for picnicking, and a corkscrew too? Yeah, that’ll do the trick.
A subtle, easy-going plant with crudely heart-shaped leaves? It’s an upgrade over roses that won’t fall to pieces in a week.
Winc uses its six-question quiz to match her with wines she'd like, delivered right to her doorstep. A subscription box is great because she can try new wines while honing in on her favorites.
This mug used to sell out weekly like clockwork. Now though you can buy these Asheville-made internet-famous coffee mugs way more frequently, which is a good thing.
If she loves diffusing oil while reading or lounging around, this peppermint-rosemary blend from Aesop is an excellent companion to philosophical moments.