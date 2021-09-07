Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
30 Birthday Gifts for Her That Are Sure to Delight
For her birthday, get her something that shows you've been paying attention.
When a woman in your life's birthday rolls around, it serves as a chance to get her something that she'll use, sure, but it is also an opportunity to add some personality into your pick. It can be equal parts practical and sentimental. Instead of representing the celebration of a holiday like Christmas or Valentine's Day, her birthday gift is a celebration of her as a person and what you love about her. Here are 30 of our favorite birthday gifts for whether you're shopping for your significant other, your mom, sister or friend.
We as a collective society have been working to eliminate single-use bags for a while, but the replacements aren't always fun or good-looking. Baggu rejects this notion, making dozens of reusable bags with exciting colorways and fun patterns.
A cookbook is a perfect gift for the woman who loves spending her time perfecting new recipes and hosting dinner parties. This one, specifically, has had its time in the zeitgeist and is a must-have.
This sponge from Orijin is made from Konjac, a fibrous perennial root that grows naturally at high altitudes in Asia. It is also vitamin-infused to keep the skin firm and smooth.
Lots of drinks are good for celebration, but one of the best might be Espolòn Blanco (our pick for the best tequila you can buy in 2021).
Apple's new AirTags will help her keep track of her most valuable items: her purse, her wallet or even her dog.
There are a ton of great ways for her to keep her space smelling sweet, one of which being this reed diffuser, which comes with five different reeds and is available in three different colors.
Two words: skincare routine. You've probably heard her talk about her skincare routine a bunch by now, so get her this set that has everything to get her that smooth, moisturized skins she loves.
Believe it or not, a pillowcase is also an essential part of a skincare routine, and silk is the best material to keep her face clear and clean throughout the night.
You like when she smells good, she likes when she smells good. This scent from Ouai features bergamot, lychee, cedarwood and white musk for a complex scent she'll love.
One of the best plants to keep around the house, the Monstera Deliciosa is perfect if she already likes to nurture plants or just needs to spruce up her indoor space.
Ideal for just about any exercise that she can dream up, the Outdoor Voices Exercise Short will keep her cool and comfortable. Pretty much anything from OV looks great, too.
If she's spent any amount of time digging into the finer details of wine, she's going to love a set of three natural chilled reds from Parcelle, one of the best online wine merchants around.
Whether she actually runs cold and needs a little flame near her all winter or just wants a modern accent piece for her indoor space, this personal fireplace is up to the task.
"Ahhhhh" - Her (probably, when she dons her new cloud cotton robe). Winter will be here before we know it and nothing is better than a comfy robe to lounge in.
Help her make memories that will last with an upgraded version of the old Polaroid she's been sifting through thrift stores for. Just make sure you also buy film.
Another smart pick for winter is this temperature control mug from Ember, which keeps her coffee hot for hours longer than a traditional mug. Its clean lines are a great addition to her WFH setup, too.
From weekday morning walks through the neighborhood to her long Sunday run, the Hoka One One Clifton is one of the best shoes for the job. They've even become a hit in the fashion world, to boot.
For the at-home stylist, get a steamer that keeps her clothes wrinkle-free and ready for any dinner party or downtown soiree.
Not only does this thing just look damn good on the counter, it is a smart, efficient kettle that is perfect for her morning pour-over or French press routine.
Ditch the old, cheap wine opener she's been using for way too long and get her this classy wine key from Victorinox that she'll be showing off for decades to come.
It is likely that her WFH setup could use an upgrade from the cheap Amazon laptop stand she's been using. This one from Grovemade will accent her desk nicely while keeping her laptop elevated to maximize desk space.
Is there anything better than sleeping in silk? The only thing we can think of is sleeping in washable silk.
If she loves working out, running or would just rather have earbuds than a bulky set of headphones, this noise-canceling set from Jaybird can take just about anything she can throw at them.
Dinner parties, book clubs, wine nights, promotion celebrations, her dog's birthday — the reasons to have a quality set of champagne coupes are endless (even if you really are just filling them with wine).
For times of relaxation, this weighted blanket from Bearaby is the perfect companion. It eschews the beads normally associated with weighted blankets in favor of heavyweight, buttery cotton.
You've surely seen the internet's favorite pan by now, but to really get her something she can use, pick up the dinner for four set, which includes plates, bowls and cups along with the iconic Always Pan.
If you're looking to get her some jewelry that goes with anything and doesn't scream over-commitment, this gold ring from Mejuri is a perfectly subtle piece to add to her everyday wear.
Made from a combination of ultra-soft cotton and alpaca wool, this cardigan will be the garment she reaches for every single day from fall all the way through spring.
If drying her hair each morning is a nuisance, she has a ton of hair or just likes the best-of-the-best, get this dryer from Dyson. She's never had a blow dryer quite like this.