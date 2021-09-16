Today's Top Stories
35 Gifts for Dad That He'll Actually Want

Dad loves being a dad, but he doesn't always love being gifted. You can change that.

By Will Porter
Dad. He's one of the hardest guys to buy a gift for, but at the same time, the easiest? Most dads would probably say they're just happy to receive a gift from their kid, but, let's be honest, we all want him to be secretly stoked on it. Get him something for his favorite hobby, a tool to crush it in the kitchen or some wearable tech to help him stay fit. Regardless of what your dad is into, we have a gift recommendation for them. Read on for 35 of our greatest gifts for dad.

Amazon
1 of 37
Dexter-Russell Oyster Knife
$16 AT AMAZON

For the dad who loves making a seafood tower or just loves an oyster, get him this oyster knife that is probably a little safer than prying things open with a steak knife. 

Yeti
2 of 37
Yeti Crossroads Packing Cubes
$25 AT YETI

Dads love to be organized and dads love Yeti. Get some packing cubes that will help him keep his bags sorted, no matter what the adventure. 

Kiehl's
3 of 37
Kiehl's Age Defender Eye Repair
$25 AT KIEHL'S

It is possible that dad is getting a little wary of his older age. This eye repair from Kiehl's will keep his skin glowing longer than he'd ever imagined. 

Tracksmith
4 of 37
Tracksmith Hat
$38 AT TRACKSMITH

Whether he likes running marathons, going for a jog on the weekends or just wants a sporty cap to wear, this dad cap from Tracksmith will remind him of the old days and keep his eyes shaded. 

Mash and Grape
5 of 37
Knob Creek Small Batch Kentucky Straight Bourbon
$40 AT MASHANDGRAPE.COM

If you've seen your dad choke back one too many cheap whiskey neats over the years, get him something he can really cherish, like this Knob Creek Small Batch. 

Amazon
6 of 37
Dohm Classic White Noise Machine
$45 AT AMAZON

New baby in the house? Significant other that snores? He would probably like some white noise to help him sleep through anything. 

Dad Grass
7 of 37
Dad Grass CBD Hemp Flower Quarter Ounce
$48 AT DADGRASS.COM

If long nights and hard days have him a little stressed out, get dad some low-dose CBD to help him chill out and keep things at an even keel. 

Amazon
8 of 37
Titleist Pro V1 Golf Balls
$50 AT AMAZON

You've seen your dad forage for free golf balls one too many times. Get him the best golf ball in golf, the Titleist Pro V1. Hopefully he doesn't lose them all in one round. 

Amazon
9 of 37
Putt-a-Bout Par Three Plus Putting Green
$60 AT AMAZON

Maybe he already has a bucket of balls in the garage, so he doesn't need a dozen more. Instead, get him this putting green to help refine his skills in one of the hardest parts of the game. 

Home Depot
10 of 37
Felco 5.5-Inch Bypass Pruner
$57 AT HOME DEPOT

If he's a dedicated gardener, he needs a set of quality pruners to keep the roses looking clean and the weeds at bay. This set from Felco will do the trick for many years to come. 

Zappos
11 of 37
L.L. Bean Wicked Moccasins
$79 AT ZAPPOS

If this isn't the quintessential dad slipper, we're not sure what is. Get him some cozy mocassins from L.L. Bean that will protect his feet as he waltzes out to pick up the paper. 

Amazon
12 of 37
Marcato Atlas 150 Pasta Machine
$80 AT AMAZON

Buona notte! It is always a great night for dad to cook up some of his signature homemade pasta. Help him channel his inner Nonna with this pasta maker. 

Amazon
13 of 37
Wahl Stainless Steel Lithium Ion+ Beard and Nose Trimmer
$69 AT AMAZON

If he tends to let his beard get a little unruly from time to time, this is the best beard and nose trimmer he can use to keep things cleaned up and contained. 

Hedley & Bennett
14 of 37
Hedley & Bennett Essential Apron
$85 AT HEDLEYANDBENNETT.COM

Keep his clothes clean and protected with an apron, an item that we think is left behind all too often. This one from Hedley & Bennett is durable, good-looking and will keep him grease-free. 

Made In
15 of 37
Made In Chef’s Knife
$89 AT MADE IN

One chef's knife, like this one from Made In, is all you need in the kitchen; according to Anthony Bourdain, at least. We think he's a trustworthy source. 

Leatherman
16 of 37
Leatherman Free K4X
$90 AT LEATHERMAN

Dad loves keeping tools nearby, so get him this multi-tool from Leatherman that he can clip onto his pants, flip open with one hand and basically fix anything with. 

Felix Gray
17 of 37
Felix Gray Nash
$95 AT FELIXGRAY.COM

His eyes are precious and he might not be used to looking at a computer all day. Get him some blue light-filtering glasses — these ones even come as readers if he needs a little extra magnification.

Orvis
19 of 37
Orvis Clearwater Mesh Vest
$98 AT ORVIS

For the dad who is a fishing aficionado, get a vest from Orvis to keep all his doo-dads close by when he lands the big one. 

Huckberry
20 of 37
Looft Charcoal Electric Lighter & Firestarter
$100 AT HUCKBERRY

Don't let him light his charcoal grill with matches or a BIC lighter — get him the Cadillac of lighters, the Looft Electic Lighter and Firestarter. 

ThermoWorks
21 of 37
ThermoWorks Thermapen One
$105 AT THERMOWORKS

Every chef we know is a fan of the ThermoWorks Thermapen One. There really isn't a better meat thermometer you can get, so get him this one. 

Pearl Izumi
22 of 37
Pearl Izumi Summit Short
$110 AT PEARLIZUMI.COM

If Dad loves riding bikes but isn't sure about spandex, a quality pair of shorts is the next best thing. They'll keep him comfy and aero without exposing him too much. Plus, they're great for mountain biking. 

Backcountry
23 of 37
Patagonia Black Hole 40L Duffel Bag
$129 AT BACKCOUNTRY.COM

If we had to pick one duffel bag to use for the rest of our lives, it would be a Black Hole bag from Patagonia. Get the dad in your life the very best weekender he'll ever have. 

Grovemade
24 of 37
Grovemade Brass and Walnut Pen Stand
$60 AT GROVEMADE

If dad is the type of guy who spends a lot of time in his office or just loves to take notes, a quality brass pen is a gift that will not only be his favorite but become a family heirloom down the line. 

Amazon
25 of 37
Kindle Paperwhite
$150 AT AMAZON

Access to every book he can think of in one place? Dad will go nuts if you get him this Kindle — no more struggling with a stack of paperbacks he has no space for. 

On Running
26 of 37
On Running The Roger Advantage
$140 AT ON RUNNING

Roger Federer left Nike to forge a new identity of his own and, if you ask us, he absolutely succeeded with On. Dad is probably used to buying his shoes at Costco, but these are 100% a step up from those Court Classics. 

Therabody
27 of 37
Therabody Wave Roller
$149 AT THERABODY.COM

Recovery is the key to staying fit over a lifetime and Therabody was made to help people do exactly that. Help him recover like never before with this roller. 

Golfer's Journal
28 of 37
The Golfer's Journal Premium Subscription
$150 AT GOLFERSJOURNAL.COM

This isn't your dad's dad's Golf Magazine subscription. With high-quality photography and in-depth stories, The Golfer's Journal is a magazine he'll be proud to have on his coffee table. 

Amazon
29 of 37
Fitbit Charge 4 Special Edition
$150 AT AMAZON

We all know dads like to count their steps. Help him count in style with a Fitbit Charge that not only keeps track of steps but has built-in GPS. 

The North Face
30 of 37
The North Face Vectiv Exploris Futurelight
$159 AT THE NORTH FACE

The Vectiv series from The North Face is an unexpected win from a brand not necessarily known for its shoes, but we really think this shoe is a hit — and well-equipped to outfit any hiker. 

