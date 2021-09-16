Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
35 Gifts for Dad That He'll Actually Want
Dad loves being a dad, but he doesn't always love being gifted. You can change that.
Dad. He's one of the hardest guys to buy a gift for, but at the same time, the easiest? Most dads would probably say they're just happy to receive a gift from their kid, but, let's be honest, we all want him to be secretly stoked on it. Get him something for his favorite hobby, a tool to crush it in the kitchen or some wearable tech to help him stay fit. Regardless of what your dad is into, we have a gift recommendation for them. Read on for 35 of our greatest gifts for dad.
For the dad who loves making a seafood tower or just loves an oyster, get him this oyster knife that is probably a little safer than prying things open with a steak knife.
Dads love to be organized and dads love Yeti. Get some packing cubes that will help him keep his bags sorted, no matter what the adventure.
It is possible that dad is getting a little wary of his older age. This eye repair from Kiehl's will keep his skin glowing longer than he'd ever imagined.
Whether he likes running marathons, going for a jog on the weekends or just wants a sporty cap to wear, this dad cap from Tracksmith will remind him of the old days and keep his eyes shaded.
If you've seen your dad choke back one too many cheap whiskey neats over the years, get him something he can really cherish, like this Knob Creek Small Batch.
New baby in the house? Significant other that snores? He would probably like some white noise to help him sleep through anything.
If long nights and hard days have him a little stressed out, get dad some low-dose CBD to help him chill out and keep things at an even keel.
You've seen your dad forage for free golf balls one too many times. Get him the best golf ball in golf, the Titleist Pro V1. Hopefully he doesn't lose them all in one round.
Maybe he already has a bucket of balls in the garage, so he doesn't need a dozen more. Instead, get him this putting green to help refine his skills in one of the hardest parts of the game.
If he's a dedicated gardener, he needs a set of quality pruners to keep the roses looking clean and the weeds at bay. This set from Felco will do the trick for many years to come.
If this isn't the quintessential dad slipper, we're not sure what is. Get him some cozy mocassins from L.L. Bean that will protect his feet as he waltzes out to pick up the paper.
Buona notte! It is always a great night for dad to cook up some of his signature homemade pasta. Help him channel his inner Nonna with this pasta maker.
If he tends to let his beard get a little unruly from time to time, this is the best beard and nose trimmer he can use to keep things cleaned up and contained.
Keep his clothes clean and protected with an apron, an item that we think is left behind all too often. This one from Hedley & Bennett is durable, good-looking and will keep him grease-free.
One chef's knife, like this one from Made In, is all you need in the kitchen; according to Anthony Bourdain, at least. We think he's a trustworthy source.
Dad loves keeping tools nearby, so get him this multi-tool from Leatherman that he can clip onto his pants, flip open with one hand and basically fix anything with.
His eyes are precious and he might not be used to looking at a computer all day. Get him some blue light-filtering glasses — these ones even come as readers if he needs a little extra magnification.
For the dad who is a fishing aficionado, get a vest from Orvis to keep all his doo-dads close by when he lands the big one.
Don't let him light his charcoal grill with matches or a BIC lighter — get him the Cadillac of lighters, the Looft Electic Lighter and Firestarter.
Every chef we know is a fan of the ThermoWorks Thermapen One. There really isn't a better meat thermometer you can get, so get him this one.
If Dad loves riding bikes but isn't sure about spandex, a quality pair of shorts is the next best thing. They'll keep him comfy and aero without exposing him too much. Plus, they're great for mountain biking.
If we had to pick one duffel bag to use for the rest of our lives, it would be a Black Hole bag from Patagonia. Get the dad in your life the very best weekender he'll ever have.
If dad is the type of guy who spends a lot of time in his office or just loves to take notes, a quality brass pen is a gift that will not only be his favorite but become a family heirloom down the line.
Access to every book he can think of in one place? Dad will go nuts if you get him this Kindle — no more struggling with a stack of paperbacks he has no space for.
Roger Federer left Nike to forge a new identity of his own and, if you ask us, he absolutely succeeded with On. Dad is probably used to buying his shoes at Costco, but these are 100% a step up from those Court Classics.
Recovery is the key to staying fit over a lifetime and Therabody was made to help people do exactly that. Help him recover like never before with this roller.
This isn't your dad's dad's Golf Magazine subscription. With high-quality photography and in-depth stories, The Golfer's Journal is a magazine he'll be proud to have on his coffee table.
We all know dads like to count their steps. Help him count in style with a Fitbit Charge that not only keeps track of steps but has built-in GPS.
The Vectiv series from The North Face is an unexpected win from a brand not necessarily known for its shoes, but we really think this shoe is a hit — and well-equipped to outfit any hiker.