Dad. He's one of the hardest guys to buy a gift for, but at the same time, the easiest? Most dads would probably say they're just happy to receive a gift from their kid, but, let's be honest, we all want him to be secretly stoked on it. Get him something for his favorite hobby, a tool to crush it in the kitchen or some wearable tech to help him stay fit. Regardless of what your dad is into, we have a gift recommendation for them. Read on for 35 of our greatest gifts for dad.