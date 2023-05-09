Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

The Best Last-Minute Mother’s Day Gifts

Not ready for Mother’s Day this weekend? Don’t worry – we’ve rounded up a list of great gifts that ship quickly.

By Sean Tirman and Grace Cooper
collage of a yoga mat, flowers, a fitbit watch, a tumbler, a plant, and a pickleballs et

Still can’t find what you’re looking for? Check out some of our other gift guides here.

Holidays have a habit of creeping up on the forgetful among us. One moment Mother’s Day is months away, barely something to worry about and then, suddenly, it is breathing down our neck (reminder: it's this coming Sunday, May 14). Thankfully, we live in a world where a great gift can ship in just a day or two after a few clicks and a little bit of imagination.

To make things all the easier for you anxious and forgetful shoppers, we’ve pulled together a list of last-minute Mother’s Day gifts. Whether your mom deserves a new yoga mat or some good bath supplies, we have everything you can want right here. From Amazon to gift cards to subscription boxes to just good old-fashioned expedited shipping, there are plenty of options to get her a great gift on time. And if all else fails, make sure to send mom some flowers.

Best Gift for Summer
Niupipo Pickleball Paddle Set
Now 11% off
$76 AT AMAZON

If she hasn't tried her hand at Pickleball yet, then this summer will be a great opportunity. The trendy game will be a fun way to spend some quality time together and get moving.

Yeti Rambler 20 oz Travel Mug
$38 AT AMAZON

If you're trying to avoid flowers and chocolates — or looking for an additional gift — a water bottle is something everyone can use. And this insulated one from Yeti will be the perfect vessel for her beverage of choice this summer.

THESE ARE THE BEST WATER BOTTLE BRANDS

Urban Stems The Endearment
$95 AT URBAN STEMS

Whether you won't be seeing your mom in person on Mother's Day or you just want to make sure you won't forget a bouquet, Urban Stems has a wide variety of quick-to-ship florals that will arrive in mint condition right at her door.

THESE ARE THE BEST FLOWER DELIVERY SERVICES

Shark HD430 FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System
$300 AT AMAZON

For the mom who always has perfectly styled hair — whether curly, wavy or straight — Shark's all-in-one hair tool will help her achieve whatever look she wants.

READ OUR REVIEW OF THE FLEXSTYLE VS DYSON AIRWRAP

Best Gift Under $100
FabFitFun Seasonal Box
$60 AT FABFITFUN

If you want to go all out, but you're not really sure what to get, then this seasonal subscription box will not let her down. The curated box comes with products from hot brands spanning beauty, home, kitchen and more. And the best part is she can customize a few of the items, while still having a few surprises too.

Keenray Bucket Towel Warmers
$146 AT AMAZON

For the woman who has everything, this sleek towel warmer is a little luxury that will elevate her shower routine all the more.

Best Gift Under $20
Scentbird Subscription
Now 50% off
$8 AT SCENTBIRD.COM

Whether she already has an impressive perfume collection or you're not even sure what scents she prefers, this monthly perfume sample subscription will let her try designer scents without committing to a full bottle.

Best Gift for Foodies
Ninja CREAMi Ice Cream Maker
$270 AT AMAZON

Known for being able to make almost anything into an ice cream consistency, the Ninja CREAMi will surely get a lot of use this summer and at family gatherings to come.

Best Gift Card
Amazon Gift Card
$15 AT AMAZON

If your mom is the type of lady who knows what she wants and goes out and gets it herself when she wants it, a gift card might be your safest bet for Mother's Day, especially at the last minute. This way, she can get herself exactly what she wants on your dime.

Olaplex Hair Repair Treatment Kit
$62 AT AMAZON

Olaplex's hair-repairing products will leave her with luscious locks and strengthened hair. This is the perfect starter set for moms with damaged hair, whether from dying or other treatments.

Best Food Gift
Harry & David Spring Brunch Gift
Now 15% off
$110 AT HARRY & DAVID

You can never go wrong with a good old-fashioned gift basket on Mother's Day. And this brunch-themed one covers all the bases from charcuterie to desert.

Best Gift Under $50
Bespoke Post Subscription Boxes
$49 AT BESPOKE POST

Offering one of the widest arrays of monthly delivery boxes — each loaded to the gills with great gear — Bespoke Post makes for a great last-minute gift option. If your mom has a taste for liquor, a penchant for adventure, wants to dabble in gardening and/or has an interest in something else entirely, Bespoke Post probably has a box for it.

Best Gift for Book Worms
Scribd 6-Month Subscription
Now 17% off
$60 AT SCRIBD.COM

If she's always making room for a book in her purse, then she might enjoy a subscription that will give her access to tons of e-books, audiobooks, magazines, podcasts and more.

Godiva Chocolatier Gourmet Chocolate Gift Box
$60 AT AMAZON

A box of chocolates is standard on Mother's Day, and these Godiva goodies in a heart-shaped box are very on theme. Plus, you get the ease of Amazon shipping.

Cameo Celebrity Greeting
$15 AT CAMEO.COM

If your mom has a particular celebrity she's fond of, you might be able to make her Mother's Day with a personalized shout-out from said figure. Cameo is the best way to make that happen and the brand offers personal greetings from a massive range of celebrities, professionals and more.

Best Gift Under $150
Fitbit Versa 2 Health and Fitness Smartwatch
Now 17% off
$124 AT AMAZON

In addition to being one of the best all-around fitness trackers from Fitbit, the Versa 2 also monitors heart rate, meaning that it’s easier to track cardio and calories burned. The easy-to-use touch display and color range also make it an ideal gift to give to the active mom who is trying to track her workouts more closely.

LEARN MORE ABOUT THE BEST SMART WATCHES

MasterClass Individual Membership
$15 AT MASTERCLASS

If she's always trying to learn a new skill, then a MasterClass membership might be right up her alley. With a subscription she'll be able to learn from some of the best in the world in fields from cooking to writing to wellness.

Courant Mag:2 Essentials Wireless Charging Stand
Now 15% off
$85 AT AMAZON

This magnetic charging stand allows her to charge two devices at once and even prop up her cell for FaceTiming, scrolling, etc. Plus, it'll be a sleek addition to her desk or nightstand.

READ ABOUT MORE OF THE BEST WIRELESS CHARGERS

BEST for Moms with Green Thumbs
Costa Farms Split-Leaf Philodendron Monstera Deliciosa Indoor Plant
$50 AT AMAZON

For green thumbs, houseplants are a great gift that can bring a bit of life to just about any room. If your mom is the nourishing type, she'll love this plant. And if she's still aspiring to green thumb status, this particular flora also happens to be quite easy to care for.

WHERE TO BUY PLANTS ONLINE

Best Gift for Tea Drinkers
Fellow Raven Stovetop Tea Kettle
$85 AT AMAZON

Want to do something a little extra for mom? This stovetop tea kettle from Fellow is ideal. The unique design of the kettle makes it striking from a distance, while an integrated thermometer on top and tea strainer make it ideal for brewing enough tea to share for two.

PREFER ELECTRIC KETTLES? THESE ARE THE BEST

Benchmark Bouquets Mini Carnations
$42 AT AMAZON

Creative gifts are overrated. More often than not, something simple like a bouquet of flowers goes a long way towards letting mom know you care for her. This particular bunch of fresh-cut mini carnations ships fast — but be sure to make a little bit of extra time because it takes a day or two for the flowers to open all the way up.

THESE ARE THE BEST FLOWER DELIVERY SERVICES

Best Sustainable Gift
Bee’s Wrap Assorted 3 Pack Food Wraps
Now 16% off
$16 AT AMAZON

If your mom is one to cook big meals and save food for leftovers, consider these Bee’s Wrap packs. Essentially reusable plastic wrap, they can be used to preserve food in the fridge, rinsed off with cold water, and put away until the next use. Each can last for more than a year.

Manduka PRO Yoga Mat
$138 AT AMAZON

It’s firm, grippy and durable, but what separates this yoga mat from the fray is that it’s made from a special biodegradable natural tree rubber. So when you gift this mat to your yogi mom, you can rest assured that you’re adding value to her daily workout without adding more waste to the world.

THESE ARE THE BEST YOGA MATS

Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen)
Now 26% off
$185 AT AMAZON

Especially if you live elsewhere, an Echo Show can help you keep in contact with your beloved mum with easy video calling. As an added bonus, it also acts as a sort of robot butler and can help organize her calendar, give alerts on an as-needed basis, read recipes out loud, play her favorite shows and so much more.

Best Gift for Runners
On Cloudsurfer Sneaker
$159 AT AMAZON

If your mom stays active, then she might be in the market for some new fitness sneakers, like these from On. The third generation, these shoes are ultralight, agile, offer great energy return and so much more.

LEARN MORE ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

Mother's Day Gifts
collage of flower bouquets
