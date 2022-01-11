Some of the Best Air Purifiers on the Market Are on Sale Right Now

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Dealspage to see all our top deals from today.
According to the EPA, Americans spend roughly 90% of their time indoors — where airborne pollutants are "often 2 to 5 times higher than typical outdoor concentrations." While that might seem scary at first glance, don't fret, because it's easy to deal with those pollutants with the simple purchase of a great air purifier. And now you can choose between two from Blueair for up to 21 percent off on Amazon right now.
As big as the space is, there are relatively few brands that you can trust, wholesale, in the air purifier industry — Blueair is one of them, however. Its Blue Pure 311 Auto purifier (discounted by $50 for a total of $200) is best for medium rooms, up to 388 square feet, and the Blue Pure 411 Auto (down to $110 from $140) is ideal for offices or small bedrooms of approximately 190 square feet. Both are significantly marked down today, and both are well worth the money. Pick one up today and breathe easier.
These are big savings on one of the best air compression recovery systems out there. Help get your fitness resolutions over the finish line with this clinically-proven method that increases circulation and reduces soreness.
Braun's top-of-the-line electric shaver, the Series 9 features five synchronized shaving elements to get the best shave possible on the first pass. It may seem expensive now, but it is made to last seven years, so you'll make up for it.
This high-quality trio from Great Jones has everything you need to get started in the kitchen: a frying pan, a dutch oven and a baking sheet. Each piece comes in a handful of fun colors that will add a bit of pop to your kitchen.
Just in time for the coldest months of the year, you can pick up this versatile insulated parka from Relwen for a rare 30% off. It has a water-resistant shell and a detachable hooded liner, plus a bunch of thoughtful features like thumb holes in the cuffs and a French terry lining on the hood.
Always one of our favorite collaborations, you can never go wrong with a Todd Snyder x Timex watch. This colorblocked Milano reimagines vintage sportswear of the 20th century — an ideal addition to any wardrobe.
We see a lot of good deals at J.Crew, but rarely are they this good. A versatile corduroy trucker like this one is an instant wardrobe upgrade and can be paired with just about anything you already own.
Will PriceAssistant Editor, Home and DesignWill Price is Gear Patrol’s home and drinks editor.
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io