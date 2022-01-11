Some of the Best Air Purifiers on the Market Are on Sale Right Now

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

According to the EPA, Americans spend roughly 90% of their time indoors — where airborne pollutants are "often 2 to 5 times higher than typical outdoor concentrations." While that might seem scary at first glance, don't fret, because it's easy to deal with those pollutants with the simple purchase of a great air purifier. And now you can choose between two from Blueair for up to 21 percent off on Amazon right now.

Blue Pure 311 Auto Air Purifier Blueair amazon.com SAVE NOW

As big as the space is, there are relatively few brands that you can trust, wholesale, in the air purifier industry — Blueair is one of them, however. Its Blue Pure 311 Auto purifier (discounted by $50 for a total of $200) is best for medium rooms, up to 388 square feet, and the Blue Pure 411 Auto (down to $110 from $140) is ideal for offices or small bedrooms of approximately 190 square feet. Both are significantly marked down today, and both are well worth the money. Pick one up today and breathe easier.

SAVE NOW

Will Price Assistant Editor, Home and Design Will Price is Gear Patrol’s home and drinks editor.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io