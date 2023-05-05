This summer, Article has all the outdoor furniture you\u2019ll need to stock your entire space. Whether you\u2019re furnishing your backyard \u2014 or something that feels a little more like an open-air, second living room \u2014 you\u2019ll find everything you need on the brand\u2019s hyper-organized website. Article makes it super easy to shop by collection, furniture type or use-case so you can quickly find the chaise lounge, modern lighting or garden table of your dreams. Plus, with a full suite of new 2023 styles, there are plenty of awesome pieces to choose from. So what are you waiting for? Get ready to transform your outdoor space today. Build the Perfect Dining Set Whether you\u2019re shopping for an indoor or outdoor space, there are a few factors you\u2019ll want to consider when shopping for a dining set . First, make sure to choose a material that works with your space \u2014 both aesthetically and environmentally. Opt for comfortable, modern chairs where possible; or consider bench seating for a more versatile, one-size-fits-all approach to hosting. Article makes it easy to build a space that feels right for you and your family. So whether you describe your style as 'Scandi,' or need a modular outdoor space that can accommodate everything from a dinner party to band practice, their full line-up has something for everyone. Create a Comfortable Living Space The right living room should be, at the very least, very, very liveable. If you can, consider everything you use your living space for. Think beyond the TV and try to optimize the space for all of the activities you really want to perform in that space. If you\u2019re decorating an outdoor area, it\u2019s important to preserve the best view possible. Article boasts a wide range of modern pieces that can bring your entire room together in no time. From statement coffee tables to sprawling sectionals, there\u2019s a go-to for everyone. Of course, if you want to decorate your outdoor space for your specific environment, Article makes it easy to do so. Their summer collections include smart, weather-proof products like chic striped umbrellas and mod chaise lounges so you can lay in the sun or relax in the shade. Plus, nothing will help you spend your entire summer outside like a gorgeous, wicker daybed so bring home the game-changing piece you know will transform the months ahead.