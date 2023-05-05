This summer, Article has all the outdoor furniture you’ll need to stock your entire space. Whether you’re furnishing your backyard — or something that feels a little more like an open-air, second living room — you’ll find everything you need on the brand’s hyper-organized website.

Article makes it super easy to shop by collection, furniture type or use-case so you can quickly find the chaise lounge, modern lighting or garden table of your dreams. Plus, with a full suite of new 2023 styles, there are plenty of awesome pieces to choose from.

So what are you waiting for? Get ready to transform your outdoor space today.

Build the Perfect Dining Set

Whether you’re shopping for an indoor or outdoor space, there are a few factors you’ll want to consider when shopping for a dining set. First, make sure to choose a material that works with your space — both aesthetically and environmentally. Opt for comfortable, modern chairs where possible; or consider bench seating for a more versatile, one-size-fits-all approach to hosting.

Article makes it easy to build a space that feels right for you and your family. So whether you describe your style as 'Scandi,' or need a modular outdoor space that can accommodate everything from a dinner party to band practice, their full line-up has something for everyone.

sardis vintage brown dining set

Sardis Vintage Brown Dining Set

Set on top of powder-coated aluminum legs, this table is designed to comfortably seat six people on two matching benches. It will arrive with no assembly required, and is built to remain sleek, sturdy and supportive.

Material: Teak Wood & Powder-Coated Aluminum
Price: $2,373

calicut coast black dining chair

Calicut Coast Black Dining Chair

This nautical piece features a tightly woven rope back and armrests. It's a great indoor/outdoor chair that can quickly elevate any space, while also providing an excellent place to kick back and relax.

Material: Powder-Coated Aluminum & Woven Rope
Price: $349

ofer dark grey table

Ofer Dark Grey Table

Equipped to seat four, six or eight at a time; this versatile table comes with a convenient leaf for easy extension. It's a rust-resistant table you can count on in any backyard, and the perfect place to stage your next Sunday brunch.

Material: Powder-Coated Aluminum
Price: $999

ballo bar table

Ballo Bar Table

This tall bar table is designed to help you elevate any space. It's built to comfortably seat two to four people, and your guests will love taking in the view from this sky-high surface.

Material: Powder-Coated Aluminum
Price: $499

Create a Comfortable Living Space

The right living room should be, at the very least, very, very liveable. If you can, consider everything you use your living space for. Think beyond the TV and try to optimize the space for all of the activities you really want to perform in that space. If you’re decorating an outdoor area, it’s important to preserve the best view possible. Article boasts a wide range of modern pieces that can bring your entire room together in no time. From statement coffee tables to sprawling sectionals, there’s a go-to for everyone.

Of course, if you want to decorate your outdoor space for your specific environment, Article makes it easy to do so. Their summer collections include smart, weather-proof products like chic striped umbrellas and mod chaise lounges so you can lay in the sun or relax in the shade. Plus, nothing will help you spend your entire summer outside like a gorgeous, wicker daybed so bring home the game-changing piece you know will transform the months ahead.

aby dravite green reversible sectional

Aby Reversible Sectional

This mod sectional taps faux wicker and powder-coated aluminum for a lightweight, outdoor-ready couch you'll spend all summer on. The reversible design allows you to reconfigure it as needed, while added weather-resistance keeps it ready for anything. Also, available in a loveseat.

Material: Resin wicker & Powder-Coated Aluminum
Price: $1,999

kera black coffee table

Kera Black Coffee Table

Looking for a show-stopping coffee table? The Kera has you covered. Its glossy ceramic tiles are set on top of a strong steel frame, and its adjustable legs make it easy to configure the table — indoors, or outdoors — as needed.

Material: Ceramic Tiles & Powder-Coated Steel
Price: $699

kezia whale gray corner modular sectional

Kezia Whale Gray Modular Sectional

This modular sofa boasts all the comfort of your favorite deck chair, plus the crowd-pleasing convenience that comes with a sprawling (side-table-equipped) sectional. It can set the tone for a great bbq, and up the stakes every outdoor event you throw this summer.

Material: Acacia Wood & Powder-Coated Aluminum
Price: $1,699

bek oyster white coffee table

Bek Oyster White Coffee Table

Who says you can't bring your favorite coffee table outside? The Bek sets a speckled terrazzo stone top over a sturdy metal base, so you can host the leisurely indoor/outdoor cocktail party of your dreams. Plus, thanks to a detachable swivel tray, you can easily keep everything within arm's reach.

Material: Terrazzo Stone & Powder-Coated Metal
Price: $599

