The couch is the centerpiece of a home. It’s a place you, guests and roommates are naturally drawn. Thus, a good couch pulls double duty: not only does it have to be comfortable, but it also has to look good. Whether you’re balling on a budget or not, these are the best sofas and couches to squeeze through the front door.

The Short List

Best Value Sofa: Burrow Nomad

Best Sofa Under $500: Zinus Sunny Modern Sofa

More Great Sofas and Couches

Best Value Couches

Sofas may be one of the most expensive pieces of furniture in a home. After all, you do spend most of your time on it. A good value sofa doesn't mean it's cheap, rather you're spending a little more for a sofa that's made of high-quality materials, doesn't negatively impact the earth and it sure as hell looks good. Thanks to direct-to-consumer furniture companies like Burrow, Floyd an Inside Weather, it's never been easier. or more wallet-friendly, to find a good value sofa online.

Burrow Block Nomad Sofa burrow.com $1,395.00 SHOP NOW Burrow offers the best combination of all possible features in a couch or sofa that’s not wildly expensive. It’s sturdy, comfortable, customizable, modular and ships within a week of ordering. On top of that, its upholstery fabric is remarkably stain-resistant, there’s a charging cable built into it and its quietly mid-century aesthetic is pretty easy to fold into most living situations. It does all of this and keeps the price for a full-size, fully customized sofa just over $1,000. Burrow Inside Weather Brooklyn Sofa insideweather.com $1,573.00 SHOP NOW Where many new sofas and couches come with an unspoken wear-in period, new-ish brand Inside Weather’s modern, simple sofa is cozy out of the box thanks to layers and layers of high-density foam, synthetic down and slatted suspension. The price isn’t too bad, either. Inside Weather Interior Define Winslow Rectangular Ottoman interiordefine.com $295.00 SHOP NOW Interior Define’s strength is customization and classic aesthetics. Each of its collections can be configured any which way you want, in any color you want, any fabric (or leather) you want and with any feet, cushions and cushion fill you want. It is not the company for those afflicted by analysis paralysis, but if you know what you want, this is the sofa to shop. Interior Define Floyd The Sofa floydhome.com $1,195.00 SHOP NOW Well-made, no-nonsense furniture that ships easily and looks just a touch different to everything else out there — that’s the quickest way to describe Floyd’s value proposition. Its sofa breaks down into a pile of very packable pieces. As such, it’s probably the most shipping friendly unit on the market. Thanks to a bench frame and armrests that double as pillows, it’s very much its own thing. Floyd

Best Budget Sofas

Cheap sofas — what are they good for? Though most would prefer something sturdier, cozier, more durable, more luxe and just better, the fact remains that, for many, the best sofa is the cheapest that’s also not hard as a brick. Starting at $400, our picks are as nap-ready as they are kind on the wallet. They don’t look half-bad, either.

Zinus Sunny Modern Sofa Zinus walmart.com $429.00 SHOP NOW Though Zinus is better known for their ultra-cheap mattresses, the company makes ultra-cheap sofas, too. The wood-frame Sunny Modern Sofa features tufted foam cushions, a 100-day trial period, free shipping (all in one box!) and a soft hit on the wallet. In short, it’s a nice first couch, and the perfect stand-in until you arrive at greener pastures. Courtesy Viva Blue Velvet 3-Seater Lawson Sofa US PRIDE FURNITURE homedepot.com $459.08 SHOP NOW While not usually a beacon of aesthetic promise, Home Depot’s simple, clean-lined velvet sofa with a bench cushion is hard to beat at its $460 or so price point. Courtesy AllModern Vincent Velvet Square Arm Sofa AllModern allmodern.com $870.00 SHOP NOW Very, very cheap furniture that looks decent and ships fast is Wayfair’s (the company at the wheel of All Modern) calling card. This sofa features two big and cozy cushions, velvet upholstery and a little flash of metal in the legs. Ikea Finnala Sofa IKEA ikea.com $649.00 SHOP NOW One of Ikea’s many budget-minded sofa offerings, Finnala’s strength is modularity and the use of a cotton-poly blend rather than straight poly, like the more popular Vimle. Courtesy

Best Sectional Sofas

Not every home can accommodate a sectional sofa. If you have some space to spare, a sectional is a great seating option for congregating with a bunch of other people in a single, comfy spot. Nowadays, a number of sofa companies make modular sectionals, so you can reduce or expand the number of seating depending on your living situation at the moment.

Room & Board Easton Sectional roomandboard.com $5,398.00 SHOP NOW Room & Board may seem antiquated compared with newer and shinier furniture-making companies, but those other companies have nothing on R&B-level quality. The frame of its Easton Sectional is made by hand from kiln-dried hardwood. The cushions are spring, foam, down and feathers. The Easton Sectional comes in various sizes and colors and is fully modular. On top of that, R&B makes a case for the most transparent furniture company out there — no lies about ship dates, availability or price. In other words, you get what you pay for. Room & Board Sabai Sectional sabai.design $1,395.00 SHOP NOW Sabai’s sectional, and its products in general, offers modern styles and sound construction at DTC prices. The chaise can be placed on either side of the sofa, so you can sleep perpendicular to whoever you want on whatever side you choose. It’s not the biggest sectional, but it’ll slot into the corner of small apartments nicely. Sabai Allform Sectional allform.com $3,445.00 SHOP NOW If you’re buying a non-modular sectional, then you’re furniture shopping wrong. Add seating if your household grows or change the orientation to conform to new living environments. Allform’s sofas are clean, classic and look similar to another recognizable direct-to-consumer brand. Allform Ikea Soderhamn Sectional Sofa IKEA ikea.com $809.00 SHOP NOW The Soderhamn is classic Ikea: cheap, functional and attractive. Literally click and play with the modular system to create the seating arrangement that fits best with your lifestyle. For under a grand (and some assembly, to be fair) you get a four-seater with a chaise that’ll last a decent while. Ikea

Best Leather Sofas

Sofas come in all shapes and sizes, but when it comes to fabrics, there really does seem to be an endless number of options. Leather, however, is unrivaled as a sofa fabric for its sophistication, longevity and comfort. Take care of it, and it will take care of you. And if you're lucky enough, your leather sofa will last longer than you do, and they make a great heirloom piece for future generations.

Crate & Barrel Sherwood Leather Sofa crate and barrel crateandbarrel.com $3,699.00 SHOP NOW The contrast between the hardwood frame and supple leather looks like the sofa version of a whiskey and a cigar. The arms are solid maple and the webbing suspension makes for a comfortable seating option. Crate and Barrel West Elm Urban Sofa westelm.com $2,299.00 SHOP NOW The hefty Urban sofa from West Elm is as family-friendly of a couch as you can get. The plush top-grain leather cushions and solid pine hardwood frame can withstand your kids’ wrestling matches and days-long The Wire binges alike. Plus, any spills can be wiped away somewhat with ease. West Elm Rove Concepts Hugo Sofa roveconcepts.com $2,239.00 SHOP NOW Airy and visually light, yet, thanks to cushions made of both high-density foam and goose down, still plenty cozy. Sitting atop a hardwood frame with stainless steel legs, Rove Concepts’ Hugo sofa fits comfortably in a modern living space. Rove Concepts Joybird Eliot Leather Sofa Joybird joybird.com $3,136.00 SHOP NOW The top-grain leather of the Eliot sofa will break in over time in a way that’s unique to it. The tufted cushions and extra-wide seats are an inviting sight after a long day. Joybird

Best Modern Couches

There are no hard-and-fast rules regarding what is and isn’t a “modern” sofa. Right when you begin to believe they’re all thin arms and skinny legs, you run into designers making the opposite. What is modern are the brands at the forefront of designing new looks, twists on old looks and a little of both at the same time. Think Hay, Hem, Ferm, Fjordfiesta, Floyd and Blu Dot. Or don’t. It’s your sofa.

Hay Silhouette Sofa hay.com $1,996.00 SHOP NOW The crown jewel of new and accessible Scandinavian design, Hay is probably most known for its charming, colorful accessories, but its furniture is equally excellent. The Silhouette sofa features a deep bench cushion, high, thin armrests and some absolutely wicked upholstery options. Courtesy Gus Adelaide Sofa Gus 2modern.com $2,195.00 SHOP NOW A fastball-down-the-middle, mid-century modern club sofa made of a heavy wood frame and a linen-cotton-poly upholstery. The armrest cushions are ideal for napping. Courtesy Blu Dot Mono Sofa Blu Dot 2modern.com $1,699.00 SHOP NOW Midwestern, modern, original furniture for prices that are not completely eye-watering. That is a special combination of attributes, and Blu Dot’s Mono sofa is possibly the sneakiest value the brand offers. For under two grand, you get a maple hardwood frame, down- and feather-filled cushions and pillows and, as always, a very pleasing shape. Courtesy Coddle Node Modular Sofa Coddle coddleme.com $1,550.00 SHOP NOW Most direct-to-consumer furniture brands opt for generic sofa designs that appeal to as many people as possible, hence the wealth of mid-century modern, boho and “traditional” sofas on this list and in showrooms. Coddle’s sofa is chunky and cozy-looking while maintaining a clean shape, making it something of an outlier in a very crowded category. Like other DTC brands, though, it comes with features like modularity, USB plugs built-in and stain-fighting fabric. Courtesy

Best Sleeper Sofas

Sleeper sofas get a bad reputation. They're often clunky and awkward, and no one ever really wants to sleep on one. But like all technology, the sleeper sofa category is getting a face lift. Companies are doing a better job at hiding the multipurpose nature of sleeper sofas, and a lot of the times, they're just as comfortable as your bed. Sleeper sofas used to be a last resort for some people, but now the sting of "you're sleeping on the couch tonight" doesn't feel like the same punishment as it once was.

Blu Dot One Night Stand allmodern.com $1,999.00 SHOP NOW Sleeper sofas tend to be blocky, space-consuming eyesores, which runs against the space-saving nature of a sleeper sofa. Blu Dot’s playfully named option is the opposite. Instead of an enormous base with a pull-out mattress or a trundle bed situation, Blu Dot decided it’d be easier to take the pillows off and flip the seat forward, instantly creating a queen-sized mattress with legs in your living room. It will be difficult to find a more efficient sleeper couch than this one. Blu Dot Winslow Armless Sleeper Sofa Urban Outfitters urbanoutfitters.com $499.00 SHOP NOW Shoppers are sleeping on Urban Outfitters’ furniture. Take the Winslow, for example, with its armless design and dual function. The seating is plush, providing optimal cushioning for a sofa and offers enough support for a few nights sleeping on the couch. Urban Outfitters AllModern Aidan Sofa Bed allmodern.com $1,120.00 SHOP NOW The Aidan is a twin XL mattress doubling as a one-armed sofa, though the "arm" is really just a bolster pillow. Allmodern is one of the leading online furniture brands for low-priced, modern furniture and the Aidan is a hit amid pages and pages of potential duds. And the leather strap is a nice touch to ensure the pillow doesn't slide off. AllModern ABC Home Convertible Sleeper abchome.com $1,680.00 SHOP NOW ABC Carpet & Home is the place to shop for the design-conscious in New York. The convertible sleeper is one of the brand’s highlights with its high-quality construction and contemporary design. Just adjust the backrest to convert the piece into a sofa, lounge chair or bed. ABC Home

Best “I’ve-Made-It” Couches

Put another way, the best fuck-you sofas and couches. These are sofas that are striking to look at, represent decades of design excellence and are made by the titans of the furniture world (names like Eames, Knoll and van der Rohe). From the sofa on which all present-day mid-century-modern is based upon to one fit, literally, for a king, this brief list is for those looking to make statements.



Barcelona Couch dwr.com $9,622.85 SHOP NOW What kind of couch list would leave out a couch fit for kings? Designed in 1930, Ludwig Mies van der Rohe’s Barcelona chair was pencilled from notebook to throneroom with Spanish royalty in mind. Today, it’s made the same way was then, with Spinneyback cowhide leather, an African sapele frame and lots of TLC. Courtesy Florence Knoll Relaxed Settee Knoll 2modern.com $8,867.20 SHOP NOW An “if you know, you know” sofa if there ever was one, Florence Knoll’s idyllic sofa is the oft-copied creation of one of the heroes of mid-century modern design in the United States. Its looks are similar to a million other sofas because a million other sofas want to be it. This is the more relaxed version of the original, with deeper seats and cozier cushions. Herman Miller Eames Sofa Herman Miller dwr.com $11,237.00 SHOP NOW What more needs to be said? A sofa version of the world’s most famous lounge chair from the world’s most famous design duo, the Eameses two-seater is a stunner in a living room or office. Civil Noord Sofa+Magic Box Civil civilspace.com $3,349.00 SHOP NOW Don’t groan at the price yet. Civil’s directive is direct-to-consumer gone luxe — 100 percent cotton or leather upholstery made in Italy, strong warranties and high (but quiet) technology. This specific sofa has a “Magic Box” attached, which is a coy name for a floating side table where the entire surface is a charging pad. Also, the whole Noord collection is modular, so it grows with you. Courtesy