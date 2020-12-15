Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
Last-Minute Home Gifts (Not From Amazon) That'll Get Here Before Christmas
Get your gifting done ASAP so you don't end up with a Christmas tree with no gifts under it.
As everyone likes to say all the time from now until the 26th of December, Christmas is going to look very different this year. You might not be able to spend time the people you want, but the gift-giving is still taking place. While holiday shipping has always been a pain, this year's going to be worse. Combine the increased need for people to shop online and businesses having to operate under strict COVID-19 protocols, and there's less leeway if you want your gift to arrive on time. As much as you might want to rely on Amazon Prime's two-day shipping, there are a host of smaller retailers that can fulfill your holiday gifting needs. Just act fast or under the tree is going to look a little bare this year.
The weirdest can opener you've ever seen just happens to be the best can opener you can ever use.
Order By: December 20
You wrap the gift, and they'll wrap themselves in one of the best bath towels money can buy.
Order By: December 16
This is a basically one of Buffy's comforters, but in the shape of a scarf so you're as cozy outdoors as you are in bed.
Order By: December 19
No matter what you're drinking, this is the lightest, most elegant glass you can buy. You'll never drink out of a disposable cup again.
Order By: December 19
Give the gift of linen, because a good night's sleep is the greatest gift you can give.
Order By: December 19
For fresh-squeezed orange juice and lemonade whenever they want.
Order By: December 22
Gifts for the homebody, the adventurer and everyone in between.
Everyone's dealing with some form of anxiety. A weighted blanket can help with that.
Order By: December 16
A wooden bath math is the bathroom flex you didn't know you needed, because those cloth ones are gross as hell.
Order By: December 17
Turn your at-home coffee setup into a legit coffee shop experience.
Order By: December 16
No one knows what day it is anymore, so keep track of the days with this neat little block calendar.
Order By: December 16
For someone just getting into indoor plants or gardening, this book of beautifully shot arrangements will grant green envy.
Order By: December 21
Hedley & Bennett makes aprons that are as fashionable as they are functional. And as nice as they are, they look a hell of a lot better dirtied up.
Order By: December 20
