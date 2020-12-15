Last-Minute Home Gifts (Not From Amazon) That'll Get Here Before Christmas

As everyone likes to say all the time from now until the 26th of December, Christmas is going to look very different this year. You might not be able to spend time the people you want, but the gift-giving is still taking place. While holiday shipping has always been a pain, this year's going to be worse. Combine the increased need for people to shop online and businesses having to operate under strict COVID-19 protocols, and there's less leeway if you want your gift to arrive on time. As much as you might want to rely on Amazon Prime's two-day shipping, there are a host of smaller retailers that can fulfill your holiday gifting needs. Just act fast or under the tree is going to look a little bare this year.