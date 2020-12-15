Today's Top Stories
1
The 50 Best Gifts for Men
2
The Best Everyday Gadget Gift Ideas Under $50
3
The Best Gifts for Every Woman in Your Life
4
The Best Stocking Stuffers for Every Guy
5
The Gifts Gear Patrol Staffers Want This Year

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Last-Minute Home Gifts (Not From Amazon) That'll Get Here Before Christmas

Get your gifting done ASAP so you don't end up with a Christmas tree with no gifts under it.

By Tyler Chin
bedding
Parachute

As everyone likes to say all the time from now until the 26th of December, Christmas is going to look very different this year. You might not be able to spend time the people you want, but the gift-giving is still taking place. While holiday shipping has always been a pain, this year's going to be worse. Combine the increased need for people to shop online and businesses having to operate under strict COVID-19 protocols, and there's less leeway if you want your gift to arrive on time. As much as you might want to rely on Amazon Prime's two-day shipping, there are a host of smaller retailers that can fulfill your holiday gifting needs. Just act fast or under the tree is going to look a little bare this year.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Smooth Edge Can Opener
Oxo
oxo.com
$22.99
SHOP NOW

The weirdest can opener you've ever seen just happens to be the best can opener you can ever use.

Order By: December 20

Snowe Honeycomb Bath Towel
Snowe
snowehome.com
$30.00
SHOP NOW

You wrap the gift, and they'll wrap themselves in one of the best bath towels money can buy. 

Order By: December 16

Madewell x Buffy Muffler
Madewell
Madewell madewell.com
$55.00
SHOP NOW

This is a basically one of Buffy's comforters, but in the shape of a scarf so you're as cozy outdoors as you are in bed.

Order By: December 19

Shotoku Glass Usuhari Tumbler (2-set)
Jinen Store
jinenstore.com
$72.00
SHOP NOW

No matter what you're drinking, this is the lightest, most elegant glass you can buy. You'll never drink out of a disposable cup again.

Order By: December 19

Parachute Linen Sheet Set
Parachute
Parachute Home parachutehome.com
$309.00
SHOP NOW

Give the gift of linen, because a good night's sleep is the greatest gift you can give.

Order By: December 19

Verve Culture Artisan Citrus Juicer
Sur La Table
surlatable.com
$90.00
SHOP NOW

For fresh-squeezed orange juice and lemonade whenever they want. 

Order By: December 22

The 50 Best Gifts for Men
50 best gifts for men
Gear Patrol

LEARN MORE

Gifts for the homebody, the adventurer and everyone in between.

Layla Weighted Blanket
Layla
Layla laylasleep.com
$129.00
SHOP NOW

Everyone's dealing with some form of anxiety. A weighted blanket can help with that.

Order By: December 16

Hinoki Wood Bath Mat
The Citizenry
Furniture the-citizenry.com
$155.00
SHOP NOW

A wooden bath math is the bathroom flex you didn't know you needed, because those cloth ones are gross as hell.

Order By: December 17

Blue Bottle x Hasami Coffee Service
Blue Bottle Coffee
bluebottlecoffee.com
$150.00
SHOP NOW

Turn your at-home coffee setup into a legit coffee shop experience.

Order By: December 16

Poketo Perpetual Block Calendar
Poketo
Poketo poketo.com
$68.00
SHOP NOW

No one knows what day it is anymore, so keep track of the days with this neat little block calendar.

Order By: December 16

In Bloom: Creating and Living with Flowers
Bloomist
Ngoc Minh Ngo bloomist.com
$45.00
SHOP NOW

For someone just getting into indoor plants or gardening, this book of beautifully shot arrangements will grant green envy.

Order By: December 21

Hedley & Bennett The Essential Apron
Hedley & Bennett
hedleyandbennett.com
$85.00
SHOP NOW

Hedley & Bennett makes aprons that are as fashionable as they are functional. And as nice as they are, they look a hell of a lot better dirtied up. 

Order By: December 20

No One Wants a Fruit Basket. Get These Other Edible Gift Baskets Instead
the office
NBCGetty Images

LEARN MORE

"Wow, fruit," said no one ever.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Buying Guides
Why You Shouldn't Buy Cloth Bath Mats
All There Is to Know About Quartz Watches
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The Best Gifts for Every Woman in Your Life
The Best Men's Gifts Under $100
The 7 Best Home and Design Releases This Week
The Best Outdoor Gear We Have Seen Lately
The 10 Best Meat Companies That Deliver to You
The Best Coffee Grinders You Can Buy in 2021
The Best Stocking Stuffers for Every Guy
Gift Ideas for Guys Who Have Everything