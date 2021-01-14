Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
The Ultimate Bathroom Upgrade? Waffle Knit Bath Towels
These aren't your regular plush bath towels, but that's why they're so great.
Waffles are making their way off the breakfast table and into your bathroom, by way of the waffle knit, or waffle weave, bath towel (decidedly not the syrup-covered waffle). The current thinking for towels is that plusher is better. But much like why fabric bath mats are gross, plush bath towels aren't much better. The extra-thick woven yarn loops feel great against your skin, but they're not that great at absorbing water. And because they're so plush, they also take a long time to dry, creating the perfect breeding ground for mold and mildew — drying off with an unwashed towel becomes counterproductive post-shower.
That's where waffle knit comes in. Unlike its plushy counterpart, waffle knit towels are woven flat, with a weave that resembles a waffle or honeycomb. These pockets are better at absorbing water, and they'll help the water evaporate faster, too. That means no more drying yourself off with a towel still damp from yesterday's shower. While waffle towels are significantly thinner than other bath towels, their textured surface still feels great on skin, like wrapping up in a blanket. So if you're ready to upgrade your bathroom situation, these 10 waffle knit towels are the way to go.
This affordable option from Crate and Barrel is the path of least resistance in getting into the breakfast towel game. The 100-percent organic cotton is supremely soft, and drying off will be quicker than before.
Bigger than a bath towel, but not quite entering bath sheet territory, Hay's giant bath towel offers a tad more surface for even more drying. Opt for simple grey or go bold with sky blue, a color that fits in with the rest of Hay's inventory.
Brooklinen makes its waffle bath towels from Turkish cotton, and it clocks in at 350 grams per square meter (GSM), which is fairly light, but not too light. For reference, the brand's super-plush bath towels come in at 820 GSM. Despite being drastically lighter, the waffle bath towels remain a dream to wrap yourself in.
Gilden Tree makes its waffle knit bath towels "generously oversized" per its product description. This slightly larger size compensates for the shrinkage associate with waffle towels after being washed and dried. (Don't worry, the towel will stretch back out after use.)
This made-in-Italy towel opts to go for the honeycomb name, but it's still packing all the benefits of a waffle knit bath towel. The unique texture makes it look slightly different from other options on the list, though it's still fast drying and super absorbent.
This waffle towel set from Madison Park is the ultimate value. It comes with six towels in three different sizes, and each is OEKO-TEX certified, which means they're clean for you and the earth. Additionally, the towels are treated with Dupont Silvadur, an antimicrobial technology that reduces odor and prevents bacteria buildup.
These 240 GSM towels are made of long-staple Turkish cotton. You may be familiar with Parachute's bedding, and its bathroom products retain the brand's reputation for keeping its customers cozy.
Pact's waffle knit towels are clean in every sense of the word. The organic cotton is GOTS certified, so the material is grown with minimal negative impacts on the earth. The towels are then made in a Fair Trade factory so you can be sure they were made under safe working conditions. Then, of course, they keep you clean and dry.
The brand is literally named after a Japanese hot spring spa, so its towels better make you feel like you're at one. The super-absorbent towels are made of long-staple Turkish cotton, and the oversize waffle weave is more apt at absorbing water while making the towel quicker to dry.
The Hawkins New York waffle towels are made in Portugal and tumble dried and stonewashed for a super soft feel. The towels are treated so that they're resistant to shrinkage unlike other brands' towels. These are also available in 10 beautifully rich colors because no one should neglect the way their bathroom looks.
