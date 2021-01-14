The Ultimate Bathroom Upgrade? Waffle Knit Bath Towels

Waffles are making their way off the breakfast table and into your bathroom, by way of the waffle knit, or waffle weave, bath towel (decidedly not the syrup-covered waffle). The current thinking for towels is that plusher is better. But much like why fabric bath mats are gross, plush bath towels aren't much better. The extra-thick woven yarn loops feel great against your skin, but they're not that great at absorbing water. And because they're so plush, they also take a long time to dry, creating the perfect breeding ground for mold and mildew — drying off with an unwashed towel becomes counterproductive post-shower.

That's where waffle knit comes in. Unlike its plushy counterpart, waffle knit towels are woven flat, with a weave that resembles a waffle or honeycomb. These pockets are better at absorbing water, and they'll help the water evaporate faster, too. That means no more drying yourself off with a towel still damp from yesterday's shower. While waffle towels are significantly thinner than other bath towels, their textured surface still feels great on skin, like wrapping up in a blanket. So if you're ready to upgrade your bathroom situation, these 10 waffle knit towels are the way to go.