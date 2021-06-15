It's time to celebrate your old man (or whoever else is a father figure in your life.) But wait: is Father's Day is coming up closer than you thought?

Instead of scrambling to find some half-assed gift from Amazon to get it in the next two days, try a subscription box gift. Subscription boxes are so much easier to select for someone since you're basically giving someone else the reins on what your pop is going to get.

Just think of your dad's general interests, and there will surely be a subscription gift that exists for him. Coffee? Check. Alcohol? You bet. Even plants? Hell yeah, plant daddy. And while these won't make it to your dad's doorstep on Father's Day proper, the anticipation for its arrival will be part of the fun. Here are 15 subscription gifts to shop for Father's Day this year.