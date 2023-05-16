Today's Top Stories
The Best Home & Living Products of 2023

Get comfy with our favorite chairs, sofas, space heaters and more.

By Johnny Brayson
home products with the word live in the middle

This story is part of the 2023 Home Awards. To see the full list of winners, click here.

When we're in our homes and not sleeping, eating or cleaning, we're really just ... living. We spend a lot of our time just sort of existing, particularly at home in our downtime, and the unsung heroes of the home are those products that help us do so comfortably.

So we're bringing attention to some of these heroic home goods by honoring our favorite chairs, sofas, space heaters — even pet beds. So get comfy (easiest to do if you've got a few of our recommendations) and take a look at the best home and living products to buy in 2023.

Comfiest Couch
Article Nirvana Sofa
$1,699 AT ARTICLE

Fluffy sink-in cushions filled with down-and-fiber-wrapped foam are coated in buffed aniline leather for a heavenly seat that truly makes you feel like you've ascended.

RELATED: Best Sofa Brands

Best Modular Sofa
Burrow Nomad Sofa
$1,595 AT BURROW

Get the couch you want — the exact couch — by building it out to your needs using Burrow's simple modular model. And if you need to change things up in the future, well, it's easy to do that too.

RELATED: Burrow Nomad Review

Best Chair for Curling Up with a Good Book
Knoll Womb Chair
$5,687 AT DESIGN WITHIN REACH

This 1949 icon was designed by Eero Saarinen as a "basket full of pillows" that would allow users to curl up in any position. If you ask us, no chair since has accomplished this feat so perfectly.

RELATED: Best Lounge Chairs

Best Bean Bag Chair for Grown-Ups
Floyd The Squishy Chair
Now 20% off
$556 AT FLOYD

Bean bag chairs — they're not just for kids anymore. Especially when they're sustainably made with recycled foam and ocean plastic waste and won't ever lose their shape, like Floyd's.

RELATED: Best Bean Bag Chairs

Best Coffee-proof Coffee Table
Levity Round Scandinavian Coffee Table
$349 AT LEVITYHOME.COM

How do you take your coffee? Without a coaster, if you're using this table. Levity's Scandi-inspired coffee table boasts a coating that prevents water rings and heat stains, so go ahead and plunk down your mug.

RELATED: Best Coffee Tables

Best Overall TV Stand
Castlery Harper TV Stand
$2,999 AT CASTLERY.COM

A pair of sliding tambour doors, a walnut finish and brass accents add loads of character to this gorgeous and solidly-built media cabinet.

RELATED: Best TV Stands

Best Overall Space Heater
Vornado AVH10
$100 AT AMAZON

This clever unit uses Vornado's trademark vortex air circulation to fill your whole room with cozy warm air without blasting harsh heat directly at you.

RELATED: Best Space Heaters

Best Portable Space Heater
Dreo Solaris Slim H3 Space Heater
Now 25% off
$75 AT DREO.COM

Sitting just 16 inches tall and weighing less than five pounds, this powerful oscillating heater is super easy to move around your home thanks to the built-in carrying handle.

RELATED: How to Safely Use a Space Heater

Best Cat Bed for Bougie Cats
Tuft + Paw Stellar Cat Bed
$299 AT TUFTANDPAW.COM

Does your cat need this striking space-age designer bed? No, but you'll definitely want it to replace the ugly one currently taking up space in your living room (and your cat will love it).

RELATED: Best Modern Cat Furniture

Best Dog Bed for Blue-Collar Dogs
Tuft + Paw Stellar Cat Bed
Now 25% off
$225 AT AMAZON

As rugged as it is comfy, this durable dog bed even breaks down into a travel bed when it's time to hit the road with Rover.

RELATED: Best Dog Beds

Most Useful Ikea Find
Ikea Raskog Utility Cart
$40 AT IKEA

Use it as a bar cart, spice rack or bathroom caddy. Regardless of your needs, Ikea's three-shelved, four-wheeled cart will get the job done.

RELATED: Best Things to Buy from Ikea

Best Furniture Collab
Herman Miller x HAY
Now 15% off
$378 AT HERMANMILLER.COM

What happens when one of today's most creative furniture designers links up with the most legendary brand in the space? A collection full of fun and colorful takes on some classic Eames-designed pieces.

RELATED: Best Furniture Stores

Johnny Brayson is Gear Patrol's associate home editor.
