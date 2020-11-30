Yeti Is Selling off a Hoard of Rare, Discontinued Gear

With the continued surge in coronavirus overtaking "trampling by stampede" on the list of Cyber Monday perils, it's no wonder that many retailers have made the deals digital. Most of them are already active ahead of the unofficial holiday, too — you can get everything from mattresses to speaker sets — though one thing you shouldn't bank on scoring a deal on is a Yeti cooler. Alas, the brand's ultra-rugged gear is proving as durable to price cuts as grizzly attacks; there's no busting these doors.
That said, the company is running a rare promo that could please some of its devoted fans. It opened up a section of its website called Gear Garage Finds that features an array of products available in discontinued sizes and colors. There's a lot of drinkware here, but there are also backpacks and totes, and, if you refuse to buy a cooler in any hue other than coral, you're in luck. Stock is limited, naturally, but Yeti says it'll update the page daily with new items.
Oh, and we did manage to find one noteworthy Yeti discount: 40 percent off an 18-ounce stainless steel water bottle.
The Best Black Friday Camping and Hiking Deals
$30 $18 (40% off)
Yeti is known for its coolers, but don't shrug its awesome insulated water bottles.
$899 $764 (15% off)
Oru Kayak's folding boats have been in high demand since the start of the pandemic, but that doesn't mean you can't score a rare deal on one of them like its smallest, the 9'6" Inlet. Use the code BLACKFRIDAY at checkout.
$250 $187 (25% off)
No firepit, no problem with BioLite's portable, smokeless hot box. It can charge your phone while it's ablaze and it makes a great grill too.
$95 $71 (25% off)
It may not look like a flask, and it may not look like it has space for nine ounces of drink plus two shot glasses, a bottle opener, a flashlight and a compass, but it is, and it does.
$140 $112 (20% off)
The lightweight Trailcomber is a far cry from Danner's iconic heavy hikers, but still has enough support for short trips to the trail — and sneaker appeal for the city, too.
$230 $161 (30% off)
A wool sock-like liner makes this one-of-a-kind hiking shoe comfortable despite its rugged Kevlar exterior.
$250 $188 (25% off)
The award-winning backpacking tent is fit for two and has a rainfly that rolls up for stargazing.
$520 $390 (25% off)
Stuffed with 850-fill down, the Phantom is super warm but still manages to pack down small.
$310 $248 w/ code HOLIDAY20 (20% off)
Hyperlite Mountain Gear is revered by hardcore hikers for its ultralight packs made of Dyneema, one of the strongest fibers in the world.
$350 $245 (30% off)
If you're down with camo and hunter orange then you can snag OtterBox's ice vault for a cool $105 off.
$160 $120 (25% off)
If you prefer to hike in trail running shoes, Salomon's Sense Ride is a great option with its quick lace system, Gore-Tex liner and plenty of support.
$199 $149 (25% off)
Rumpl's puffy blanket is made of the same stuff as a sleeping bag but won't look strange on the sofa at home after the camping trip is over.
$350 $315 (10% off)
Photographers who hike won't find a more compact tripod than Peak Design's, which is small enough to fit in a backpack's water bottle holder.
$189.99 $151.99 ($38 off)
No travel duffel does what the SEG42 does for keeping you organized on the go.
$220 $165 (25% off)
It's not small enough for backpacking, but you won't find a more comfortable camp chair.
$100 $75 (25% off)
Living in the woods is no excuse for being dirty.
$20 $14 (30% off)
Merino wool makes these hiking socks both soft and stink-resistant.
$430 $322 (25% off)
Nemo's Dagger is a mid-sized tent that's lightweight enough to take backpacking and spacious enough for more casual camping.
$50 $40 (20% off)
The Storm 375 is waterproof and has multiple light modes for whatever adventure you take it on.
$120 $90 (25% off)
The Talon is lightweight at roughly one and a half pounds but is packed with features including hydration reservoir compatibility, water bottle pockets and a helmet fastener.
$110 $55 (50% off)
Minimalist backpacks for day hikes don't come with as much innovative tech as the Chimera, which has a unique self-adjusting feature and pockets in all the right places.
$180 $135 (25% off)
They're lightweight thanks to a carbon fiber construction, and have comfy non-slip cork grips.
$120 $90 (25% off)
If the trails you walk frequently include sidewalks, this approach shoe and its slip-on capabilities won't let you down.
$25 $19 (25% off)
All of CamelBak's bottles are 25 percent off right now, but the sleeper is this excellent and simple insulated camping mug. Use the code HOLIDAY25 at checkout to get the discount.
$16 $11 (31% off)
Enamel camping crockery isn't always blue with white speckles.
$198 $64 (68% off)
You may not have heard of Gap's soon-to-be-closed activewear brand, Hill City. If any one item proves it has real apparel design chops, it's this technical rain jacket. (The full discount will show up at checkout.)
$55 $39 (30% off)
The best thing about arriving at camp is the pair of comfy shoes you get to slip into, and the Traction Mule uses the same tech as your favorite insulated jacket.
$110 $77 (30% off)
Sleeping beneath the stars doesn't have to be uncomfortable, and it certainly isn't with a 2.5-inch thick sleeping pad.
$45 $34 (25% off)
Right now, one of the most popular ultralight backpacking stoves is also one of the most affordable.
$25 $19 (24% off)
Don't forget the most essential of hiking essentials.
Best of Black Friday
$12.50 $6.25 (50% off)
You can just get a 5-pack of basic, affordable patterned masks from Old Navy and not worry about masks again.
$220 $154 (30% off)
The Barcalounger of camping chairs at one of the lowest prices ever. Hello outdoor social-distancing.
$199 $149 ($50 off)
Score $50 off one of Sonos' most popular speaker. At this price, grab two while you're at it.
$299 $165 (45% off)
The Micro Puff Hoody is the lightest and most packable jacket the company has ever made, but doesn’t sacrifice warmth.
$45 $20 (56% off)
Offered in a number of colors and sizes, Zojirushi mugs are renowned for their quality. This one keeps beverages hot for up to six hours, and there’s a five-year warranty on the heat retention, so you’re essentially getting five years of steaming java in one purchase.
$249 $199 (20% OFF)
Ready to go in 15 minutes, Ooni Fyra reaches temperatures up to 932°F (500°C), cooking authentic stone-baked 12” pizza in just 60 seconds. Just one of Ooni's options when it comes to making homemade pizzas.
$140 $69 (51% off)
This class-leading multi-device wireless charger is an easy and now much more affordable way to eliminate annoying wires from your nightstand, desk, or kitchen counter.
$34 $30.60 (10% off)
One of our team’s favorite watch straps, Crown & Buckle’s Supreme NATO is incredibly comfortable and comes in multiple colors and sizes.
$70 $56 (20% off w/code SWEETDREAMS)
The best pillow for every sleepy head.
$50 $37 (25% off)
Hydro Flask’s new insulated bottle construction features narrower vacuum-sealed walls that make this water bottle lighter than others but no less capable of keeping contents cold, or hot. It’s not just the best insulated water bottle available; it’s one of the best new products of the year.
$399.00 $299.00 ($100 off)
The Sonos Move is the brand's first portable speaker and is the right speaker for anyone looking to add quality sound to their Wi-Fi-enabled outdoor space. It also can be a great speaker in any room of the house.
$148 $104 (30% off )
Perfect for the house, the beach, the office, the grocery store… anywhere really.
$159 $128 (20% off w/coupon at checkout)
If you're feeling cooped up, you can bet your kids (or any kids you know) are too. Do them and yourself a favor and be a holiday hero with this tricked-out scooter.
$100 $80 (20% off)
This roomy mat is moisture-wicking, antimicrobial and formaldehyde-free with excellent cushioning for joint support. Get started on your New Year's resolutions now.
$60 $30 (50% off)
Pick up a classic pair of sneakers for a throwback price.
$80 $60 (25% off)
Keep your IPA at the perfect temperature for 24 hours and do social-distancing right with this growler and set of stainless steel tumblers.
$45 $36 (20% off)
Snowe's elegant coffee mugs are made of Limoges porcelain, yet aren’t absurdly expensive. The shape is classic, as is the color, and the makeup is that of mugs and tableware twice its cost.
$850 $570 (33% off)
This dynamic modular helmet gives you the best of both worlds, while also offering MotoGP-inspired carbon fiber protection
$248 $174 (30% off)
Lightweight, luxuriously soft, and handsome as all get-out, with its classic sheepskin elbow patches and beautifully understated donegal finish, Take 30% off for a limited time.
$1495 $1245 ($500 off w/code CYBERMONDAY20)
Mirror is offering $500 off the entire package with code CYBERMONDAY20 (note that this does not include tax, delivery and the $39/mo subscription). This deal runs through Cyber Monday, so if you've been looking to get off the sofa and back into shape, now is the time to act.
$230 $150 (35% off)
One of the best air purifiers on the market at an all-time-great price. Just get it.
$89.00 $67.00 ($22 off)
The Made In Chef Knife easily worked through any and all kitchen cutting tasks we put it through. Saving $22 on a trusty knife that's less susceptible to chipping because of the straight-lined handle is a good steal.
$145.00 $95.00 ($50 off) w/ code SUPERSALE
A versatile piece of cookware that's rarely on sale, not to mention a Gear Patrol favorite, this 10-inch, 2.6-quart, non-stick cast aluminum sauté pan comes with a detachable wooden spatula, domed lid and nesting steamer tray.
$179 $149 ($30 off + free shipping with code FIT2020)
With adjustments from 8-40 pounds, this can replace six of kettlebells. Get a head start on your New Year's resolutions.
$737.00 $353 (52% off)
Our Just Get This pick for a better office chair, the Steelcase Series 1 chair is the best value on the market. On sale for under $400, this is the office chair purchase to make.
$129.00 $70.00 ($59 off)
These relaxed slim fits with a medium rise were already a ridiculously good price before the $59 off. For the quality, this might be the best Black Friday deal on jeans you'll find.
$219 - $269 $175 - $215 ($44 - $54 off)
If you're looking for bedding upgrades, Parachute's 20% off everything sale is the place to start. You can't go wrong with this affordable, modern take on the quilt that's got a linen front and percale back.
$380.00 $250.00 ($130 off)
It's braising season, and this classic Dutch oven can weather any dish you throw at it. If you haven't added the classic Le Creuset Dutch Oven to your kitchen, now's your chance.
$399.00 $299.00 ($100 off)
While the Beam is an older version of the newer Sonos Arc, it's a no-brainer buy. While it doesn't support Dolby Atmos, it still sounds great and is more than half the price of the Arc right now.
$399 $299 ($100 off)
Theragun's percussive massagers are tough to beat - and they're currently on sale. The Elite works deep to melt away tension and release soreness, making this a perfect gift for anyone (or yourself).
$180.00 $120.00 ($60 off)
The Adidas Ultraboost has been a Gear Patrol favorite since it launched in 2015. They're a perfect crossover for training and run commuting. While they go on sale often, 30% off for all colorways is a good find.
$60.00 $41.98 ($18.02 off)
This travel pillow is 80% smaller than a normal travel pillow, meaning it can be stashed easily. Plus, the contoured design still offers plenty of support. While travel is not an option at the moment, it will eventually be again in the future so it's a good time to grab this neck-saver.
$170.00 $136.00 ($34 off)
If you're in the market for a new coffee maker, Oxo's 8-cup brewer is simple, fairly priced and brews the highest standard of coffee there is. And now it's even more affordable.
$199.00 $139.00 ($50 off)
Patagonia's Nano Puff Jacket is a modern classic — it's light, packable and perhaps the most versatile layer one can own. With all colors on sale, the Nano Puff at 30 percent off is a deal to scoop up.
$259.00 $207.20 ($52 off)
This linen sheet set is as airy as you’d want it to be, but the weave isn’t too loose either, as was common in testing cheaper linens. The low cost and variety of colors make it a rock-solid starter set.
$68.00 $34.00 (50% off)
Everlane’s jeans come from a highly-respected Japanese denim mill but at a price point way less than you'd expect. And at half off they're an easy buy in any of the washes.
$175.00 $139.00 (21% off)
Carbon steel cookware is some of the most versatile cookware you can buy, making it great for everyday cooking. This skillet and wok combo set from Made In will probably be an upgrade over other daily-use pans and come at a decent savings.
$559.00 $475.00 ($84 off)
For years, critics and consumers have praised the Jarvis Standing Desk, and for good reason: its stability, design and breadth of customization options make it a worthy investment for the home or office.
$79 $52 (35% off)
Our favorite camping hammock can swing up to 500 pounds and packs down to the size of a grapefruit.
$360 $252 (30% off w/code THANKYOU)
Garrett Leight's shades capture the essence of California cool and they're rarely on sale, so act fast.
$168.00 $97 (30% off)
Our first collab with our friends Taylor Stitch, the Reversible Able Vest (and the Lombarid Jacket as well) offers an Arid Camo on one side with Taylor Stitch's proprietary Boss Duck on the other. Score 30% off on this collab now and snatch one a perfect layering garment.