Billie Eilish Decorated a Yeti Cooler and You Can Buy It

What do Billie Eilish, Brittany Howard, Phoebe Bridgers and Jeff Tweedy have in common? Sure, they all have a shot to take home a Grammy Award in March. But they also recently scribbled, painted and stickered on Yeti coolers that are all up for sale in an auction in support of the roadies, techs, riggers and other crew members who work on live music shows and have been out of the job since the start of the pandemic.
The above artists join an impressive list of others that includes Jon Batiste, The Beastie Boys, Nathaniel Rateliff and The Night Sweats and many more. The designs range from simple sketches to full-cooler art wraps — Billie Eilish, for example, affixed the logo of her brand Blohsh to the lid next to her signature — and most of them come stuffed with schwag like t-shirts, records and more. At the time of this writing, Social Distortion's cooler has the highest bid at $6,000.
Every artist received the same cooler, the Roadie 24, which Yeti recently updated with more volume, a new strap and a lighter construction, making it one of the most practical ice boxes in its line. The auction is live until January 12.
