Need a New Pocket Knife? This Kershaw Is on Sale

The Kershaw Cryo II ticks all the boxes when it comes to the perfect everyday carry item.

By Will Porter
kershaw cryo ii pocket knife
Kershaw

Made in collaboration with custom knifemaker Rick Hinderer, the Cryo series from Kershaw is designed to equip anyone with an affordable, high-quality pocket knife. Made from pure stainless steel and coated with titanium carbo-nitride for durability, the Cryo can stand up to anything your day-to-day activities require. Right now, you can pick up the knife at an even more affordable price point of just $40 — 33 percent off the normal price of $60.

The blade has all of the design aspects you can expect, including fast deployment and a secure locking system for safe, effective use alongside a handy clip and one-handed flipper for convenience.

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

Brooklinen Waffle Bath Towels
Brooklinen Waffle Bath Towels
Brooklinen
$65 $55 (15% OFF)

Waffle towels are quick drying and super comfortable — they are the perfect shower towel refresh. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SUMMER HOME PRODUCTS

Viberg Service Boot
Viberg Service Boot
Viberg
$710 $604 (15% OFF)

Viberg makes some of the best boots you can buy and they hardly ever go on sale, so act fast if you want to get a deal. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST BOOTS FOR MEN

Timex Marlin Blackout 34mm
Timex Marlin Blackout 34mm
Todd Snyder
$199 $139 (30% OFF)

This mid-century throwback from Timex is one of our favorite silhouettes you can buy. Its simple hand-winding action and dial make for a classy, easy-going watch you can wear with anything. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST RECENT STYLE RELEASES

Solo Stove Bonfire
Solo Stove Bonfire
Solo Stove
$350 $230 (34% OFF)

Thanks to its airflow technology, the Bonfire from Solo Stove produces way less smoke than the fires you're used to, keeping you from breathing in harmful air and smelling like an ashtray when you leave the fire.

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW HOME PRODUCTS

Sony WH1000XM3 Noise Cancelling Headphones
Sony WH1000XM3 Noise Cancelling Headphones
Amazon
$350 $200 (43% OFF)

These are some of the best, if not the best, noise-canceling headphones you can buy. 

READ OUR SONY HEADPHONE GUIDE

G Pen Dash Vaporizer
G Pen Dash Vaporizer
Vapor.com
$70 $56 (2o% OFF)

This is our pick for the best budget weed vape you can buy.

READ ABOUT THE BEST VAPES

Burrow Nomad Loveseat
Burrow Nomad Loveseat
Burrow
$995 $896 (10% OFF)

Burrow not only makes great couches, but it took the middle man out of the equation to make getting one easier than ever. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST FURNITURE TO BUY ONLINE

Food52 x Staub Turmeric Cookware Collection Traditional Skillet
Food52 x Staub Turmeric Cookware Collection Traditional Skillet
Food52
$286 $149 (48% OFF)

A colorful enamel coating and pre-seasoned cooking surface highlight this exceptional skillet from Staub and Food52.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SUMMER HOME PRODUCTS

Apple AirPods Max
Apple AirPods Max
Amazon
$549 $489 (11% OFF)

This is the lowest price we've seen on the new Apple AirPods Max. If you're thinking about getting them, do it now. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NOISE CANCELING EARBUDS

Timex Q + Todd Snyder Bracelet Watch
Timex Q + Todd Snyder Bracelet Watch
Todd Snyder
$179 $129 (27% OFF)

Another simply exceptional Timex Q collab from American designer Todd Snyder, at a great price. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW WATCHES

Finex Cast Iron Skillet
Finex Cast Iron Skillet
Sur La Table
$150 $125 (17% OFF)

This iconic cast-iron skillet is highlighted by its speed cool handles for easy maneuvering and patented octagonal shape. This ranks as one of our favorite cast-iron skillets you can buy. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST CAST IRON SKILLETS

Ray-Ban Wayfarer
Ray-Ban Wayfarer
Ray-Ban
$161 $113 (30% OFF)

These shades are an icon — need we say more? No matter what you're wearing, a pair of Ray-Ban Wayfarers will always look great and elevate your style. Save your irises.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SUNGLASSES

