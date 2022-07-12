Camelbak's New Backpack Cooler Has a Secret Twist

One of the complicated realities of war is the innovation and invention that become necessary during times of conflict. World War II, for example, gave us some of the most common household and outdoors products used today, including the microwave oven, the ballpoint pen...and the cooler.

In 1944, chemists at Dow Chemical were working on a cheaper alternative to imported rubber. In the process research engineer Ray McIntire came up with what is known today as Styrofoam: a lightweight material with billions of little air pockets in it, which also turned out to be an excellent insulator. In 1953, Richard C. Laramy filed a patent for “Portable Ice Chest and the Like”, which was the first cooler on the market and the predecessor to the modern-day versions that proliferate the outdoors.

Today's coolers have move far beyond Styrofoam: there are roto-molded, heavy duty options, small, soft-sided options and portable backpacks for day trips and easy hikes. Backpack coolers in particular are the most recent re-invention of the cooler...and none are as unique or practical as Camelbak's new ChillBak Pack 30 Soft Cooler and Hydration Center.

The original creator of the hydration bladder, Camelbak's newest release is in the same innovative vein: the brand has taken the popular backpack cooler, and given it some major upgrades. The first and most crucial is the integrated hydration reservoir built into the back of the pack, meant to keep groups hydrated throughout the day. The hydration bladder can hold up to six liters of water, and comes with a spigot attachment for easy pouring and sharing. If you're adventuring into the wild for the day, the reservoir can be filled with tap water, and the spigot attachment can be used for quick clean-up and hand washing.

Camelbak

Along with the hydration reservoir, the Chillbak also includes an insulated separator than can be velcroed inside the pack: pack the cooler section with ice and drinks, and keep food on top, in the roll-top section of the bag.

The Chillbak can hold up to 24 cans and 15 pounds of ice, and keeps food and drinks cold for up to 72 hours, if you're mindful of opening and closing the pack. The padded back panel and shoulder straps and comfortable and squishy, and the side stretch pocket conveniently holds a water bottle, keys or other small accessories.

The Chillbak isn't just capable and easy to carry: it's also built using safer chemicals than its competitors, which earned it the Repurpose Silver Sustainability Badge, Camelbak's own designation for products made with recycled materials, minimal and recycled packaging, reformulated with safer chemicals and designed to be repaired and reused.

If you've got any day trips planned for this summer, or want an easy addition to camping food storage, Camelbak's Chillbak is a worthy investment. You can shop the backpack cooler now.

Camelbak Camelback Chillbak Backpack Cooler $300.00 SHOP NOW

