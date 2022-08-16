Today's Top Stories
Cotopaxi and Bombas Team Up For Limited-Edition Hiking Collab

The mission-driven brands combined repurposing powers for this limited-edition capsule.

By Hayley Helms
cotopaxi x bombas socks
Cotopaxi

The ability to make sustainable, environmentally-friendly choices when it comes to outdoor gear continues to expand: there are more recycled, plant-based materials on the market than ever before, and as consumers continue to demand more responsible, considered outdoor gear, brands continue to respond and elevate their product offerings.

Cotopaxi and Bombas are two brands that independently focus on using repurposed materials across their respective products lines in the attempt to minimize their impact on the planet, so it's only natural that the two brands would team up to release a limited-edition capsule collection, driven by the desire to do good.

cotopaxi x bombas socks
Hike in sustainable style with Cotopaxi and Bombas.
Cotopaxi

Today, the two certified B Corporations released a collaborative hiking sock and fanny pack, built with repurposed remnant materials. The Hiking Socks ($26) and Fanny Pack ($30) each utilize Bombas' thoughtfully-designed clothing designs and Cotopaxi's love of color and function, and are made with repurposed yarn and remnant nylon fabric; the production teams hand-select patterns and design themselves, so each item is unique and one-of-a-kind.

The Hiking Socks and Fanny Pack are each available for individual purchase, or you can opt for the Del Día Bag Bundle ($56-$108), which features both the socks (calf and quarter options available) and fanny pack in one convenient package.

Cotopaxi
Bombas x Cotopaxi Merino Wool Hiking Calf Sock
bombas.com
$26.00
SHOP NOW
Cotopaxi
Bombas x Cotopaxi Merino Wool Hiking Quarter Sock
bombas.com
$26.00
SHOP NOW
Cotopaxi
Cotopaxi x Bombas Bataan 3L Fanny Pack - Del Día
$30.00
SHOP NOW
