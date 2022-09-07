Today's Top Stories
Snow Peak's First Drop of Fall/Winter 2022 Apparel Looks Stellar

Recycled fabrics, relaxed fits and premium construction run throughout the line.

By Hayley Helms
family sitting by fire by the beach
Courtesy

Temperatures are hovering in the triple digits across much of the country — if you're attempting to beat the heat, what better way is there to get yourself in a cooler state of mind than perusing all the latest drops of fall and winter apparel? This year, the official start of fall is September 22nd, and Snow Peak is heralding the season in style by releasing the first drop of its fall/winter 2022 apparel collection.

Across the line, recycled and responsible fabrics are taking center stage, shaped and sewn into eye-catching garments that look as at home in the streets of Tokyo or New York City as they do in the backcountry. Snow Peak updated longtime favorites and brought in fresh additions to prepare for cooler days ahead. The result is true to SP's design ethos: a curated and minimal take on apparel meant for a life that blends outdoor recreation into everyday activities.

Three pieces from the new collection caught our attention: the Flexible Insulated Cardigan, a longtime favorite; the Fire-Resistant Stretch Coat, an exercise in both utility and style; and the Takibi Over Pants, utility ripstop trousers meant for everyday wear.

Courtesy
Snow Peak Flexible Insulated Cardigan
$199.95
SHOP NOW

This season, the Flexible Insulated Cardigan is made with Primeflex fabric and bio-based nylon. The lining is made of 100 percent recycled polyester, and the padding is 40 percent recycled material.

Courtesy
Snow Peak Fire-Resistant Stretch Coat
$419.95
SHOP NOW

The Fire Resistant Stretch Coat is made with 60 percent recycled polyester, and aramid, which maintains its resistance to both fire and water. The coat is a loose-fitting, easy-to-wear transitional piece.

Courtesy
Snow Peak Takibi Over Pants
$349.95
SHOP NOW

The Takibi Over Pants were crafted with relaxed utility in mind, and are made with aramid and organic cotton, for comfort and fire- and water-resistance. Order in your typical size for a loose, relaxed fit.

