Fox Racing Releases All-New Proframe RS, Featuring the Next Generation of MIPS

For four decades, Fox Racing has been crafting premier gear for motocross and mountain biking, built to take the abuse both sports involve. Anyone familiar with fun on two wheels has undoubtedly come across Fox in their search for tough protective gear. Today, Fox takes a quantum leap forward with the release of its most advanced mountain bike helmet to date, the ProFrame RS.

What makes the newest pro-level helmet from Fox Racing stand out? For one, it continues the trend of minimal silhouettes that offer maximum protection. For another, it features a 360-degree, precision-fit, micro-adjustment BOA Fit System. But, most notable of all, the new ProFrame RS is worth a long look due to Integra Split, an industry-first exclusive that builds upon the safety standard created by the Multi-directional Impact Protection System, a.k.a. MIPS.

What makes this approach different from traditional MIPS, which you will find in just about every premium bike and snow helmet these days? Integra Split features two layers of foam separated by a low-friction liner, plus circular inserts the brand calls "woofers" that enable the layers to move independently (see below video clip, which we shot during a sneak peek of the helmet at the Sea Otter Classic). Together, these layers provide a new level of protection against rotational impacts, at both high and low speeds.

While it remains to be seen if this new combination of crash safety becomes its own industry standard, this brain bucket boasts other rad features as well. The ProFrame RS comes with an adjustable head cradle, two sizes of cheek pads (for fit customization), an adjustable and goggle-compatible visor with a built-in GoPro mount and a magnetic Fidlock closure for easy helmet removal.

The new helmet builds upon existing models by increasing ventilation and decreasing surface contact, maximizing airflow and breathability. To top it all off, the ProFrame RS is DH (downhill) certified, so you can rock it literally anywhere on the mountain.

Of course, all this tech comes with a hefty price tag. If you're a beginning or infrequent mountain biker, that'll be a major turn-off. But, for advanced riders and those obsessed with progression, the ProFrame RS just might be the perfect fit.