VSSL's Customizable First Aid Capsules: An Easy Add to Your Outdoor Survival Kit

The First Aid Stash Collection is a small-yet-mighty set of customizable first aid kits. What will you put in yours?

By Hayley Helms
I've been maintaining a list of underrated outdoor items for a few years now — entries on it include hiking socks, daypacks and first aid kits (among many other solid, dependable, not-always-flashy outdoor essentials). If you've spent much time in the outdoors you're familiar with the worth of all of these items; particularly the first aid kit, which may seem like cumbersome, additional weight until you really need it.

Like other underrated outdoor essentials, the first aid kit hasn't seen much innovation in the last couple decades. Sure, kits have gotten smaller, lighter and more efficient, but the customization trend we've seen in knives, shoes and bikes has passed over first aid — that is, until this new release from VSSL.

VSSL has made a name for itself in imbuing quality and customization into coffee grinders, flasks, and now, first aid kits. The brand just the First Aid Stash Collection, an assortment of hyper-durable capsules that users can completely customize with their own first aid essentials.

The VSSL First Aid Stash w/ Compass + Light is the premium kit in the collection, and at 9.4' H x 2' W, the 6061 military-grade aluminum canister is able to be stored in your daypack, glove compartment, dry bag or duffle. The First Aid Stash w/ Compass + Light is only 11.48 ounces, which is the same weight as an average pair of trail runners.

What's included in the First Aid Stash w/ Compass + Light:

  • Oil-Filled Compass
  • 4-Mode LED Flash Light
  • 2 XL Empty Screw Top Storage Tins
  • 1 Small Empty Screw Top Storage Tin

    Once you receive your canister, you can fill it with whatever first aid essentials you please: bandages, medical tape and scissors, safety pins, burn cream — whatever may be necessary in case of injury in the wild.

    Not interested in spending eighty bucks on a badass canister? Don't worry — VSSL also released three other versions of the kit: the First Aid Stash Mini ($45), the First Aid Stash Mini w/ Light ($65) and the First Aid Stash w/ Light ($70) that are more basic and affordable versions of the First Aid Stash w/ Compass + Light.

    VSSL First Aid Stash W/ Compass + Light
