Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Roark's Inaugural Women's Collection Targets an Underserved Market

The travel-inspired brand's first female-specific collection seeks to address the needs of its multi-hyphenate muse: women in the wild.

By Hayley Helms
roark womens
Courtesy

Style: everyone knows it when they see it, yet there isn't one singular definition for it. Trying to elucidate what makes someone stylish is as futile an endeavor as trying to describe a specific color. Take blue, for example: how do you describe it without saying the name of the color itself?

Style, in a sense, is very similar: someone may be described as "cool," "put-together" or "edgy," but what do any of those descriptors really mean? And outside of the world of fashion, in the equalizer that is the great outdoors, does style really matter?

The answer to that aforementioned rhetorical question will be different depending upon who you ask. For some, style isn't a consideration in any aspect of their life, let alone what they're wearing to hike, ride motorcycles, surf or travel to distant destinations. For others, it's every bit as important as how a piece of apparel functions — and if you fall into the latter camp, you're probably already aware of Roark, the travel-inspired, aesthetically-considered outdoor brand that straddles the line between performance and curb appeal.

roark womens
The Axeman Jacket’s unique clasps and workwear-inspired aesthetic fits in from camp to bar with ease (and comfort). 
Courtesy
roark womens
Although it presents more lifestyle than technical, the Rambler Fleece Hoodie still features upgraded components like a hi-loft shearling fleece, YKK zippers and a cotton-stretch micro ripstop front pocket. 
Courtesy

Roark's clothing isn't as technical as brands like Arc'teryx or Outdoor Research, and it's certainly not as granola as brands like Columbia, Cotopaxi or even Patagonia. True to its action sports roots, Roark is every bit as cool as it is functional — but up until this week, only guys could benefit from wearing a brand that both demonstrated their personal style as well as stood up to the rigors of travel and adventure. Now, Roark has announced its first-ever women's specific collection, part of a broader initiative to finally serve the female adventurer.

The women’s voice in adventurism will no longer be ignored.

This doesn't look like it's a case of "shrinking it and pinking it" — the outdoor industry's go-to move for releasing a women's line — but rather, an intentional attempt to give women the adventure apparel they've been waiting for.

The inaugural Holiday 2022 collection is based on a specific trip, much like the men's collections; for their first capsule, Roark's female ambassadors headed to New Zealand to test this winterized collection, which includes a selection of outerwear, pants, graphic tees and cozy fleeces.

I've been testing the collection for the last month, and my stand-out favorites are the Layover Pant and Chopper Coat. The Layover Pant quickly became my favorite travel pant, thanks to thoughtful details like zip pockets that hit right on the hip without adding bulk, the drawcord waistband for a comfortable fit, the hidden cell phone pocket for peace of mind and the soft, durable cotton/nylon blended canvas fabric. I found the pants to run a little big, but that worked in my favor when I traveled in them to Aspen for a weekend getaway: I was able to wear my baselayers under them no problem.

roark layover pant
I layered the Layover Pant over my baselayers and still had a roomy fit; the pants where comfortable but with no water-resistance, I was soaked after the first snowball fight.
Scott Seiver
roark women's collection
Chore coat styling and thoughtful details like magnetic pocket closures make this an easy piece to throw on and hit the road. 
Courtesy
roark womens line
A dropped hem in the back adds full coverage and warmth, and fits a variety of body types. 
Courtesy

The Chopper Coat is built from a nylon micro ripstop and insulated with recycled Primaloft, and offers both durability and warmth, without the bulk. It also packs away in its own pouch for easy packing, something that comes in handy when you're transitioning between warm and colder climates. Sizing tends to run big on me, so the Chopper Coat ended up having a more oversized look — but like the Layover Pant, this lended itself to easy layering without having to choose between warmth and comfort.

The AW22 collection, inspired by travel across New Zealand, is available starting today at at Roark and other specialty retailers.

