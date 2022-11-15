Shoulder season is almost over, and winter is charging in early this year: snowstorms in the Rockies and dropping temperatures in the Northeast (and even rain in Southern California, of all places) have us daydreaming at our desks of snowshoeing down empty trails, running through mud and snow, sliding sideways down slopes and cozying up at camp next to a roaring fire.

Whether you're planning your next wintertime adventure, or maybe shopping for your favorite outdoor enthusiast this holiday season, this month's new outdoor releases are sure to set your imagination on fire.

Oakley Mod 7

Oakley’s new snow helmet features new integrated visor tech that’s been in development for the past six years — the Mod7 features what the brand calls Secure-Connect, which magnetically connects and mechanically secures the visor in both riding and stowed positions. The tech allows doe easy detaching and storing. Featuring both Lens Seal Adjustment and Lens Eject buttons, the helmet is designed for a more accurate and adaptive fit.

Price: $490

Patagonia Women's Hemp Sweatshirt

Cozy up this winter with Patagonia's new Women's Hemp Sweatshirt, part of its updated Workwear line. Fair Trade certified sewn and made with a blend of recycled polyester and industrial hemp — which requires little to no irrigation and can restore topsoil — the new men's and women's sweatshirts are equal parts sustainably produced and cozy.

Price: $99

Cannondale Compact Neo

Cannondale launched this smart, space-saving urban bike that comes with all the features you'd want for city riding. The powerful rear-hub drive system and 250Wh battery, combined with the electric assist and 8-speed shifting, allow this little bike to transport you up to 47 miles on a single charge. At less than two grand, this is a smart investment for riders short on space.

Price: $1,900

Rumpl x Carhartt Original Puffy Sherpa Poncho

Ponchos don’t really get the credit they deserve: part blanket, part jacket, these multi-taskers do the hard work of keeping you warm and cozy at the campsite. This new collab poncho from Rumpl and Carhartt combines the styling and heritage color ways and materials of Carhartt with Rumpl’s stain-resistant and modern fabrics. The result is a super cozy, super cool poncho you’ll want to wear all winter long.

Price: $199

Tenkara Rod Co. Fat Tire Rod

Beer and fishing was already a natural pairing before Tenkara and Fat Tire got together for this collab rod, but the union makes even more sense now that they have. This 12 foot rod weighs 3 ounces, and 6:4 casting action means it can handle anything in that 12-20+ range — plus, you can use it with one hand, which leaves the other free for... a Fat Tire. The rod is available as a standalone purchase or a full kit, which includes the Fat Tire Rod, rod tube, and rod sock, a 13 foot furled Tenkara line, three tenkara flies, a wood line holder, 5x tippet and a lifetime warranty.

Price: $195 (full kit)

Solo Stove Fire Pit Surround

There's nothing like sitting around a fire, whether it's at camp or in the backyard. Solo Stove already dominates the fire pit category, but its new accessory makes it easier than ever to stay safe and cook while flames roar. Surround is a 360º protective barrier for your Solo Stove fire pit, and is suitable to be used as an added safety feature, as well as a table that won't get hot while your fire is burning. Pre-order now for an estimated ship date of early January 2023.

Price: $289.99 $449.99

Kuiu Kenai Packable Glove

Kuiu's new packable glove is built for the ruggedness of hunting and recreating in the outdoors, and boasts Primaloft Cross Core Aerogel insulation to retain heat without the sweat, and a Stunner Stretch outer shell to block out wind, rain, and snow. At less than three ounces, it's compact, and is water-resistant, windproof and insulated: just what you need in a wintertime hand warmer.

Price: $79

POC Nexal Clarity

New for 2022/2023, the Nexal Clarity is the next step in the evolution of POC's highly-engineered snow line. Standout features include the brand-new cylindrical lens featuring POC Clarity lens technology, as well as the new outrigger design, which create a precise fit and provide a user with a wider field of view and the Zygomatic bone covers that offer the user more comfort and protection. The Nexal Clarity will also be available in Comp versions, which feature competition-specific lenses and adjustable ventilation. All of the models allow for hassle-free lens swaps, for when the weather switches on a dime.

Price: $230

Nomadix Puffer Blanket

Who doesn't love a puffy blanket? Curl up next to the fire (or on the couch) with this new version from the experts at Nomadix: this versatile and packable puffy blanket is made with machine washable, water resistant fabric, and packs down to a minimal 14" x 6" size for easy stowing. With the brand's Snappy Versatility system, you can wear this as a standard blanket, or configure it to be a cape or minimalist sleeping bag: the choice is yours.

Price: $99.95

Norda x Ciele Gravel Collection

Norda and Ciele, two niche, high-performance Canadian running brands, decided to team up on a joint venture this fall: the Gravel Collection is built for both trails and backways, and is made with the same bulletproof Dyneema construction that has become the hallmark of Norda's production. Featuring a Norda x Vibram SLE midsole and soleplate, the Gravel is wrapped in a custom Ciele x Norda colorway. If its performance won't help you stand out on the trail, its curb appeal sure will.

Price: $295

