Hyperlite Mountain Gear Just Re-Released Its Ultralight Shell Jacket

Only 200 units are being released, though, so you'd better act fast if you want to snag one.

By Hayley Helms
two people walking in the woods wearing rain coats
Courtesy

If you're an ounce-counting backpacker, hiker or ultralight camper and you're looking for a new, upgraded shell for your year-round adventures — well, we have good news for you in that case There's a new jacket on the block that seeks to make bulky outerwear a thing of the past.

Hyperlite Mountain Gear, maker of lightweight and nearly indestructible backpacking and camping gear, is re-releasing the HMG Shell Jacket. Initially released almost half a decade ago, Hyperlite's re-launch is a limited run of 200 units, so if you're interested... you'd better act fast.

a person walking through the woods in the rain wearing a rain coat and backpack
Courtesy

The details on the HMG Shell

The Hyperlite Mountain Gear Shell is built with the same commitment to lightness and durability that the rest of the brand's offerings subscribe to: weighing in at just 5.2 ounces, it's made with DCF-WPB — a form of Dyneema Composite Fabrics, which are high-performance, non-woven, rip-stop, composite laminates.

DCF-WPB maintains the same waterproofness as DCF, but with an integrated breathable membrane. To complement the ruggedness of the face fabric, Hyperlite added #5 YKK Vislon Aquaguard zipper and a Polartec fleece zipper guard, maximizing the utility of YKK while also added some softer touchpoints.

a person tightening a hood on a rain coat while standing in the woods
Marina French
someone tightening the velcro strap on a raincoat sleeve
Marina French

The newly updated Shell Jacket also features a two-way adjustable, helmet-compatible hood, an adjustable waist and Velcro cuffs; each of the adjustment points on the jacket guard against heat loss and help maintain a semi-custom fit on the trail.

The Shell Jacket's sizing is unisex — guys should stick to their normal size, while women should consider sizing down a full size or two, depending on fit preference.

Hyperlite's The Shell is available in very limited quantities, so whether you're a fan of the brand or looking for one of the lightest shells around to elevate your ultralight kit, act fast. We have a feeling these won't be around long.

Hperlite Mountain Gear The Shell
$549.00
SHOP NOW
