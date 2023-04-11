This summer, why not make extraordinary memories? Ditch the hustle and bustle of the usual tourist traps and opt for something a little more genuine, a little more local \u2014 and frankly \u2014 a little more breathtaking. Sound enticing? Consider the Pisgah National Forest. This well-kept secret stretches west across North Carolina\u2019s Appalachian Mountains, where it covers over 500,000 acres of land. Set about an hour and a half from Asheville, the forest makes a perfect day trip, and remains chock-full of opportunities for epic outdoor adventures. Surrounding towns like Old Fort and Morganton make great landing grounds, while Asheville\u2019s charming inns are more than equipped to get you primed before you hit the road. Local haunts like the Black Walnut Bed & Breakfast , 1900 Inn on Montford , The Lion and the Rose Bed and Breakfast or Pisgah Inn (5000-feet up atop Mount Pisgah) will make a great resting ground before the trip ahead. So whether you love hiking, biking, fishing or scenic waterfalls, read on for our favorite ways to experience this national treasure. By Foot For some, hiking can be a great way to get back to your roots and really connect with nature. For others, more complicated routes may seem intimidating, but worry not! Pisgah is known for gorgeous, well-marked trails. The forest\u2019s routes are generally easy to navigate (though yes, pros can find a handful of exceptionally life-affirming journeys along the way), and the trails come in a range of different lengths. As a result, it\u2019s super easy to map out a small excursion or carefully plan a full day of hiking. Want to take it a step further? Pack light and prepare for a full overnight backpacking trip. Falling asleep under the stars after a full day\u2019s journey can be an extraordinary experience. Then, waking up to a cool breeze under shimmering, tree-speckled sunlight? Prepare to recalibrate your entire concept of \u2018summer vacation.\u2019 That said, no matter your intentions, consider beginning with the Art Loeb Trail . It intersects with some of the best parts of Pisgah, including Black Balsam Knob , a grassy, low-growth peak where you can see a near 360-degree view of western North Carolina Mountains. Otherwise, for a low-key, family-friendly stroll, check out Pink Beds trail, a flat but beautiful area with boardwalks over bogs and swamps. Looking to pepper in a more leisurely day? Check out one of the Pisgah National Forest's scenic waterfalls. Ideal for couples and families, you'll start your day down Pisgah Highway US-276, a windy mountain road between Brevard and Waynesville that stretches about 40 miles. There are tons of hiking trails and waterfalls off this road, and it will eventually intersect with the Blue Ridge Parkway ; another scenic drive that will take you right back to Asheville (going north). Want to hit the local\u2019s favorite hot-spot? A short jaunt from Looking Glass Rock you\u2019ll find the spectacular Looking Glass Falls . This attraction is open year-round and boasts a swimming hole that's perfect for hot summer days. It\u2019s well worth the detour, but do keep in mind, it can get awfully busy during peak season. By Bike If you\u2019re traveling with some real thrill-seekers, there\u2019s nothing better than exploring the area by bike. Visitors can easily plan out their own loops using a series of two-lane forest service roads, which are primed for mountain or gravel bikes. A few standouts include the Avery Creek Loop and Bent Creek Loop , which both take two to three hours to complete. The Bent Creek Loop is particularly cool because it goes by the North Carolina Arboretum , which offers acres of cultivated gardens and rich, bio-diverse landscapes. For a longer ride, check out the Yellow Gap Road , which takes about four to five hours. Along each trail, you\u2019ll fly past lush local flora; which goes from gorgeous to truly spectacular in the fall. Of course, if you want to amp up your circuit, there are plenty of roads that are great for gravel and road biking. Old Fort is one example, and boasts over 70 miles of MTB trails . By Water On the north side of the Pisgah National Forest you'll find the city of Morganton . Affectionately referred to as "nature's playground," the area offers several sparkling lakes, rivers and streams. Best of all, it's the perfect day trip from Asheville for shoreline fishing. Expect to have your rod bending on brown trout, striped bass, yellow perch and sunfish. Wondering where to start? Try Upper Creek Angler . Their team offers custom guided experiences like generous wade and float trips. There, they'll take you and your crew out for a full day on the water and give you the opportunity to catch great local fish \u2014 and we\u2019re talking big fish. Alternatively, if you're looking to catch some trout, there are plenty of charming streams in Burke County . From wild trout to hatchery support streams, there's no shortage of places for the adventurous angler. So what are you waiting for? Leave the stress of theme parks, hot streets and bustling asphalt in the past. This year, it\u2019s time to take advantage of a more genuine R&R.