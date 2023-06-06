North Carolina\u2019s \u201cQueen City\u201d is a young, progressive southern city that\u2019s big enough to fill a weekend of activities but small enough to still feel quaint. Due to steady job growth (a number of companies and banks call Charlotte home) it's remained one of America\u2019s fastest growing cities for the past two decades \u2014 and the energy in NC\u2019s largest city is easy to spot. The biggest change in the last few years can be felt across the vibrant food scene, which has become dense and diverse. Without traveling more than 10 mins from the city center, you\u2019ve got a plethora of options ranging from elevated fare, to easy dining. For a unique, upscale dining experience, check out Counter for a themed ten-course tasting menu that pushes seasonal ingredients to the limit. If you\u2019re seeking out quicker cuisine, grab an easy lunch of donuts and chicken sandwiches at Milkbread , with a location in Davidson as well. Other local favorites include Sweet Lew's wood fired barbecue, Resident Culture for craft beer and The Giddy Goat for your morning cup of coffee. All these excellent eats are accessible from Uptown Charlotte or the artsy NoDa district, where you can find boutique hotels, like The Ivey\u2019s which is located in a renovated department store, or cozy vacation rentals to call home. Between meals, explore the area without ever jumping in a car, and get ready for a weekend you\u2019ll never forget. By Foot With 200 parks and 50 miles of greenway to explore, Charlotte is a great city to take in on foot. We recommend a visit to McAlpine Creek Park, a 114-acre park surrounding a central lake with a fishing pier where you\u2019ll likely spot a local practicing their casts. Take a wander southwest along McAlpine Creek to discover some local history on the region\u2019s first ever greenway, built in 1978, and still an accessible gravel path with lovely views. Further outside the bustle of the city, Charlotte has many nearby nature preserves, like Reedy Creek Nature Center and Preserve , where you can not only take a hike, but also visit the nature center to learn about all the flora and fauna you might see. By Bike Charlotte is the perfect size to explore by bike and it\u2019s easy to rent an electric bike at any of the convenient Joy Rides stations around town. For a bit of nature right in the center of the city, head to the bike station at Elizabeth Park and pedal the Little Sugar Creek Greenway south. Turn right just before Freedom Park for a pit stop to enjoy some Mediterranean food at Kid Cashew , or continue to the end for some shopping at the premiere Park Road Shopping Center . For a greater challenge, you can attempt to circumnavigate the city or follow a greenway start to finish using one of Bike Charlotte \u2019s routes, but if that's too much to take on during vacation don\u2019t worry, their website offers tons of biking guides for every level. By Cart Golfers, there are more than 45 public or semi-private golf courses within an hour of Charlotte, so bring your clubs! Our two favorite public courses are a quick drive north of Charlotte: just 15 minutes away in Concord, the Rocky River Golf Club will have you teeing off within earshot of the Charlotte Motor Speedway ; and 30 minutes away is The Mooresville Golf Club , which was renovated in 2016 and is now a must-play for visitors looking for great golf on a budget. Those willing to drive a little further should opt for the public Jackson Course at Rockbarn Country Club , a semi-private 36 hole course set in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains about an hour north of Charlotte in Conover. By Water Solidifying Charlotte as a world class vacation destination is The Whitewater Center , which covers 1,300 acres along the banks of the Catawba River. Here, visitors of every level can engage in whitewater rafting, kayaking and stand up paddling, as well as climbing, yoga, biking and other fun outdoor activities. Check out their events page to catch a race or competition that will get the adrenaline pumping, or to take in a concert from one of the sprawling green areas. For a more relaxing experience, nearby Carrigan Farms is a fifth-generation farm that allows for strawberry, apple and pumpkin picking, depending on the season. But the real draw begins in May, when swim season opens at the farm\u2019s deep natural quarry. Sun on the beach or float in the water, then head to their on-site restaurant for pizza and beer. Plan your trip to North Carolina. LEARN MORE