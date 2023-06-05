Not to be confused with the nearby \u201cTriangle\u201d region, the \u201cTriad\u201d in North Carolina\u2019s rolling piedmont is home to High Point, Winston-Salem and Greensboro, the third\u2013largest city in the state \u2013 and our favorite base of exploration for the area. After flying into the Piedmont Triad International Airport, head to the Proximity Hotel, a beautiful sustainability-focused hotel that sits next door to Print Works Bistro , where you can start your day with shrimp and grits on a creek-side terrace before heading to a Greensboro Grasshopper minor league baseball game or Wake Forest basketball game, depending on the season. History buffs should head to the Guilford Courthouse National Military Park for a guided audio tour or the International Civil Rights Center and Museum , which occupies the primary site of the Greensboro sit-ins, which were an instrumental part of the civil rights movement. Nature lovers should head to the Greensboro Science Center, which houses red pandas and lemurs, or check out Bog Garden at Benjamin Park , which is a botanical garden and wetlands that\u2019s walkable via boardwalk. Just 30 minutes to the west is Winston-Salem, another city with an amazing mix of history and vibrant culture. Check out Old Salem Museums and Gardens the preserved historic town settled by Moravians in the 18th century. Art lovers should stroll the renowned downtown arts district, which reflects the creativity of nearby North Carolina School of the Arts, or head to the Reynolda House , which was designed and decorated with historic American Art by the Reynolds family in 1917. For a quirky day of sightseeing, head over to the Shell\u2019s giant clamshell gas station from the 1930s on the corner of Sprague and Peachtree St. The last Shell Oil clamshell station in the United States, this iconic spot is worth a visit and a photo opportunity. By Foot Driving south from Greensboro for 45 minutes will bring you to the northern edge of Uwharrie National Forest. Spanning 50,000 acres, the area includes three rivers and the Uwharrie Mountains. Near the site of the first substantial gold strike in the US, the pine and oak forest allows visitors to pan for gold when they aren\u2019t fishing at Badin Lake or photographing the covered bridges. If you\u2019re looking for a workout, hit the Uwharrie National Recreation Trail , a 40-mile path that runs through the forest, along with dedicated paths for horseback riding and off-roading. Once you have exhausted the trails at Uwharrie you might want something to eat. Cool down at Pelican\u2019s Snoballs with a delicious frozen treat. By Bike Grab a Flowbike \u2014 the rideshare program in Winston-Salem \u2014 and start your day by pedaling over to Bobby Boy Bakeshop in the Buena Vista neighborhood for coffee and pastries. If you want classic southern fare, head to the popular Mozelle's Fresh Southern Bistro. Feeling pizza? Mission Pizza Napoletana is a must. If you\u2019re looking to reward yourself after a day of urban exploring, park at Foothills Brewpub , downtown\u2019s oldest brewpub, and enjoy a beer inside of a remodeled Chrysler dealership showroom. If you want to end the day with a delicious cocktail then be sure to check out the stunning Katharine Brasserie bar inside the Kimpton Hotel. By Foot and By Water Just 30 miles north of Winston-Salem is the 7,869-acre Hanging Rock State Park , which features 48 miles of hiking trails that run past peaks and five beautiful waterfalls \u2014 including the popular Lower Cascades Falls. For the best sightseeing, park at the visitor center and take the 2.6-mile roundtrip hike to Hanging Rock, which \u201changs\u201d out over the landscape (and gives the park its name). Bring a camera for the views of the Blue Ridge Mountains to the north and plenty of adrenaline-filled scenes along the jagged rocks. Need to cool down after a hike? Head to the bathhouse that sits on the 12-acre Hanging Rock Lake, where you can swim, boat and fish. Check out Visit NC for more inspiration! LEARN MORE