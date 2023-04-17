Heads up: Earth Day 2023 is right around the corner. (It's April 22, as of 2023.) Still, if the day's imminent arrival has you reflecting on your gear and how Earth-friendly it may (or may not) be, take heart: you still have time to snag a few eco-friendly outdoors wares before the sustainably-minded holiday.

If you care about the planet and want to shop responsibly this season (and beyond) we've rounded up a few new releases and brand favorites that'll have you celebrating Earth Day in style. Now all you need is a campsite or trail to try them out.

The Best Gear to Celebrate Earth Day 2023

Tentree Recycle T-Shirt

Wearing a t-shirt with the recycle symbol is about as on the nose as things get on Earth Day, but there's no harm in being obvious when you're supporting the environment, is there? Short of buying your recycle shirt vintage, this option is about as good as it gets when purchasing brand-new: Tentree made it from Repreve recycled poly and Tencel Lyocell, which is wood pulp sourced from sustainably-managed forests.

Outerknown "Don't F*ck This Up" Hat

Outerknown Don't F*ck This Up Cord 5-Panel Hat outerknown.com $40.00 SHOP NOW

Sure, it's brazen, but Outerknown's new 100-percent organic cotton corduroy 5-panel hat, with a brim made from 100-percent recycled fishing net NetPlus material by Bureo, is sure to spark some conversations, and as a bonus, it'll keep the sun out of your eyes. Win-win-win.

Costa Untangled Collection — Santiago

Costa Untangled Collection - Santiago costadelmar.com $21.00 SHOP NOW

Costa's been around for 38 years, but the brand isn't resting on the laurels of its long history of shielding eyes from the sun. The next generation of its Untangled Collection is constructed from recycled fishing nets and other sustainable materials like recycled aluminum logos and mineral glass lenses. The Santiago is my favorite; it's a classic frame style that looks good on every face shape, and its no-nonsense vibe works everywhere from the boat to a barbecue with friends.

The North Face Base Camp Mule

The North Face Base Camp Mules $89.00 SHOP NOW

The North Face's newly launched features a selection of apparel and accessories, including these mules, built with purpose and sustainability in mind by expanding the brand's . The unisex Base Camp Mule can be recycled and re-used by TNF when you're done with it, increasing the usefulness of the material and expanding the product's life cycle. Sounds like a step in the right direction.

TSL Outdoors Snowshoes

TSL Snowshoes Symbioz Hyperflex Phoenix Snowshoes TSL Snowshoes rei.com $202.93 SHOP NOW

Yes, we know Earth Day takes place in spring, but with California's insane snowpack this year and Mammoth's announcement that its slopes will be open until August, we feel confident you'll get plenty of use out of these snowshoes, which are built with sustainability and lessened impact in mind. All TSL Outdoors sites are run on renewable energy, its snowshoes are 100-percent repairable, increasing the product's lifespan, and the brand implements manufacturing processes that eliminate excess stock of product. (Learn more about TSL's efforts here.)

Nocs Provisions Interesting Birds Twill Hat

Interesting Bird Twill Bucket Hat nocsprovisions.com $45.00 SHOP NOW

Bucket hats are cool, and bucket hats with interesting birds on them are arguably even cooler — but the coolest bucket hat has interesting birds on it and is made from 100-percent organic cotton twill favorite. I'm testing one now, and have a feeling it's going to be my go-to sun hat for this Earth Day and beyond.

Landmark Project Protect Our Forests Bandana

Protect Our Forests Bandana thelandmarkproject.com $18.50 SHOP NOW

No adventure is complete without a bandana, and no bandana is better suited for adventure than this one, which honors our public lands and serves as a reminder to protect and care for them. Made with BCI (Better Initiative Cotton) cotton and featuring hand-drawn illustrations of Smokey the Bear, this bandana will help keep the sun at bay and look cool doing it.

Buff Coolnet UV Neckwear

A neck gaiter comes in handy all four seasons of the year — use it during the spring and summer to keep the sun off your neck and face, and use it during the fall and winter to trap warmth (and deter wintery rays, as well). Buff is the undisputed ruler of neck gaiters, and its UV Neckwear features UPF 50 protection, wicks away moisture and eliminates seams for a comfier experience. As an Earth-friendly bonus, this Spring/Summer 2023 release is made with 95-percent recycled poly CoolNet fabric.