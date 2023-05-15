Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Early Memorial Day Deals
2
How to Plan the Perfect Day Trip from Asheville
3
The Joys of a Cheap American Military Watch
4
Ford Could Have a Wild New SUV Feature Coming
5
Sell Gear, Buy Gear with Out&Back Outdoor

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Oru Enters the Camping Fold With Origami-Style Packable, Portable Furniture

The novel collection includes an Adirondack-style chair, a stool that doubles as storage and a hybrid table-ice-chest.

By Sean Tirman
oru camp
@iAmJDuff @theFATEfactory

If you're very lucky, your favorite campsite might have a designated fire pit where you can build a roaring, cozy-warm fire. But when it comes to relaxing around that campsite, prepping meals and even storing your gear (and perhaps some foodstuffs), you're on your own. Sure, you could piecemeal a campsite together with a hodgepodge of equipment (like camp chairs), which could get very expensive very quickly and leaves a lot of room for error. Or, you could get one cohesive set that's as useful as it is good-looking, weighs very little, folds down practically flat and can be set up and taken back down in a matter of seconds. If that sounds up your trail, you're probably going to love the new Oru Camp origami outdoor furniture.

Convenience, Cleverness and Design All Folded into One

If the name Oru sounds familiar, you may have heard of the brand's unique collection of origami kayaks. They're sturdy and sound for sailing, yet can collapse down in mere moments for much easier transportation and storage. Well, the brand has taken that exact same technology and built it into this new collection of camping-friendly furniture. That means you get the same speediness, convenience and ease of storage.

oru camp chair and table
The classic Adirondack silhouette makes an excellent camp and beach chair.
Oru Camp

Collect All Three for the Full Set

Oru Camp consists of a trio of unique pieces. First, there's the PopLounge ($99) — an Adirondack-style folding chair that can support up to 275 pounds, folds up or collapses down in just 15 seconds and comes with built-in storage under the seat. Then, there's the SwitchTable ($69) — a flat box weighing just 11.5 pounds that, in under 30 seconds, pops up into a prep and/or dining table with its own integrated storage (which you can even use as an ice box), and can be shortened for use as a dining table or bench. And last (but not least), there's the FlipCube ($49) — a kind of hybrid stool and storage box that weighs less than five pounds in total.

Related Stories
The Best Camping Cots
The 10 Best Camping Blankets for Any Camper

If you back the brand's Kickstarter, you're welcome to choose any individual item or any combination of them therein — meaning you can buy a single piece, the full set and/or anything in-between.

oru camp chair and table
All three pieces fold down for more manageable transport and storage.
Oru Camp

A Limited-Time Offer

As mentioned, this is actually a Kickstarter project, meaning there's a limited amount of time that the campaign will be running — it actually ends on June 14. The good news is that the campaign is already fully-funded, crushing its goal of $20,000 and currently sitting just a bit shy of $135,000 (as of publication of this post). The bad news is that some of the backing options are already limited (for instance, only 18 of 60 VIP-tier FlipCubes are still available, as of this story). So if you're hoping to score Oru's origami camping furniture at early-bird prices (some of them are as much as 50 percent below the MSRP), you're going to want to back this project while you can. And just a reminder: you can no longer back it at all after June 14.

@iAmJDuff @theFATEfactory

Oru Camp Origami Furniture

kickstarter.com
SHOP NOW
Related Stories
The 10 Best Camping Chairs for Comfier Camping
The Best Camping Tables
Oru Kayak Coast XT Review
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Camping
This Trailer is My New Favorite Way to Camp
The 12 Best Camping Air Mattresses of 2023
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The Best Sleeping Bags for Side Sleepers
Yeti's Wheeled Cooler Can Be Your Summertime Buddy
The Best Hiking Pants for Women
This Wild New Sleep System Might Be a Game Changer
The Best Camping Cots of 2022
Yeti Drops Brand-New Color, Rescue Red
The Best Outdoor Gear for Earth Day 2023
The 9 Best Headlamps for Any Adventure