Leaving a bike on a New York City sidewalk is like going for a swim in shark-infested South African waters; limbs are lost, spokes are shaken, nothing left but the bones. During idle hours, city bikes need a safe place to rest inside: enter the indoor bike rack. City dwellers are masters at making a square foot somehow larger, and they’ve come up with some creative ways to store bikes. Whether it’s standing in the corner, blending in with wall decor or just plain out of the way, the method comes down to you (and your wallet). These indoor racks will keep your bike dry and safe at night.

Delta Cycle Michelangelo

Best Leaning Bike Rack

Delta Cycle’s Michelangelo rack may be on the bigger side, but it’s the only wall mounting indoor storage option that doesn’t require installation — no drills, no screws. Instead, the rack works with gravity, using the weight of the bikes to create a stable downward force that can support two horizontally hung bicycles. The Michelangelo is constructed with steel tubes and rubber bumpers that prevent any scuffs and scratches and can support up to 80 pounds of bike weight.

Price: $80 $56

SHOP NOW

Feedback Sports Velo Column

Best Freestanding Bike Rack

Most indoor bike racks and stands involve drilling and mounting, but not the Velo Column. This freestanding bike stand, made of anodized aluminum with rubber-coated hooks, holds itself up like a spring-loaded curtain rod, and its rubber ends won't damage the floor or ceiling. It saves on space by stacking two bikes vertically on top of each other. (You can buy extra arms to max it out to four bikes as long as their total weight doesn't exceed 160 pounds.) Its smartest feature, though, is its disjointed cradle system, which allows you to adjust the height of each hook individually to accommodate bike frames of any shape.

Price: $166

SHOP NOW

Park Tool Storage Hook

Bust Budget Pick

Indoor bike storage doesn’t have to be complicated. The simplest solution can be found at your local hardware store (or, in this case, on Amazon). It’s a standard rubber-coated hook that can be easily installed with nothing more than a drill, allowing you to hang your bike freely from the ceiling or against the support of a wall. The hooks come in different sizes, which means you can store road bikes, mountain bikes and everything in between — just be sure to buy the right size.

Price: $3-$9

SHOP NOW

CLUG Bike Clip

Hornit

Best Minimalist Bike Rack



The CLUG is as minimal as it gets — it’s nothing more than a simple, polycarbonate C-shaped clip that allows you to balance almost any bike against a wall, vertically or horizontally. It should be noted that the CLUG has specific size requirements and it’s not a hanger — make sure to buy the right size and install it correctly based on the bike you’re storing.

Price: $20-$25

SHOP NOW

Ibera Horizontal Bike Wall Hanger

Best Single-Bike Horizontal Rack

The most straightforward and most affordable indoor bike storage solutions tend to position bikes vertically, not the Ibera Horizontal Wall Hanger, though, which identifies its distinction right in its name. It doesn't so immediately reveal that you can adjust its padded cradles independently to accommodate bikes with angled top tubes or that its main support telescopes make room for wide handlebars. This rack does require installation on concrete, masonry or a stud and can support bikes up to 39.6 pounds.

Price: $40 $38

SHOP NOW

Saris The Boss Bike Stand

Saris

Best Floor Stand

Wall mounts, hangers and racks have many benefits, but if you’re looking for a more straightforward option that prioritizes accessibility and doesn’t require installation, then a classic bike stand is a good choice. The Boss is small and conveniently portable. It grabs and holds a bike’s rear axle with a rubber-coated fork that keeps enough pressure on the bike to keep it from toppling over, all while preventing scratches to the rim or damage to the spokes. The Boss also folds up when you aren’t using it to tuck it out of sight.

Price: $60

SHOP NOW

Steadyrack Classic Bike Rack

Steadyrack

Best for Storing Multiple Bikes On a Wall

There are plenty of wall racks that use a tray-like system to cradle your bike and keep it off the ground, but Steadyrack does it best. The wall-mounting storage rack uses two arms to hold a bike’s front wheel in place while the rear sits in a small clip to keep it from swinging. The Steadyrack can also be swung from side to side nearly 180 degrees, allowing you to stack multiple bikes against each other and maximize available space. When not in use, the arms fold up on themselves to create a less obtrusive profile.

Price: $90 $70

SHOP NOW



CB2 Wood Bike Storage

CB2

Best Contemporary Bike Rack

Bike racks have a tendency to either blend into the wall or stick out like a sore thumb. This wood bike rack from CB2 is a simple space saver with room for your bike, plus storage for cycling gloves, a water bottle and snacks — anything you don’t want to forget before you head out for that early morning ride. The rack only works with bikes that have straight top tubes, but it holds up to 40 pounds, thanks to solid, sustainable acacia wood. (You can totally impress your design friends with that knowledge.)

Price: $50

SHOP NOW

Racor Bike Lift

Racor

Best for Spaces with High Ceilings

Wall mounts are great, but they require a bit of lifting and demand that the bike become a visual highlight in the arrangement of any room. Racor’s Bike Lift brings the bike to the ceiling, up and out of the way of your regular interior movements. The lift uses two simple hooks that grab a bike (up to 50 pounds) by the handlebars and saddle, and works with a rope and pulley system that can elevate your ride up to 12 feet. Excess rope secures to a separate wall cleat. Despite the Bike Lift’s simple components, it offers a unique way to free up space inside (if you have it).

SHOP NOW



Vadolibero Domus

Vadolibero

Best Rack If Your Bike Is the Most Important Thing in Your Life

If you’re storing your bike inside, then you probably care very much about it. Cycling is your passion — declare it to the world! Or to your house guests, at the very least. The Bike Shelf is less a rack and more a furniture piece that makes a statement. It highlights the beauty of the bicycle as an object, placing it where you’d normally display a fancy OLED television or perhaps an antique sculpture. But just because the Bike Shelf comes with an inherent level of vanity, that doesn’t mean it isn’t also practical, too. The solid oak shelf is built with a rack for hanging your cycling kit, three modular drawers for storing accessories and tools, and various hanging points that can be used for your helmet, a backpack, headphones and more.

Price varies

SHOP NOW