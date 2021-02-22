This definitive guide provides information on the 11 best rain jackets available based on features like waterproofing, fit, features, weight, durability and price. In it, we offer suggestions on which jacket to buy for different activities and needs. Keep reading beyond our picks for information rain jacket materials and an explanation of DWR (durable water repellent).

Patagonia Torrentshell 3L Jacket Patagonia patagonia.com $149.00 SHOP NOW Patagonia's Torrentshell has always been an excellent everyday rain jacket for outdoor activities and getting around town without getting drenched, but the company recently made it a lot better without raising its price. The big update is a long-lasting three-layer construction, and now its face fabric is made of 100 percent recycled nylon too. Courtesy 3-layer construction is durable and waterproof

Great bang-for-buck Not as lightweight or packable as some other rain jackets The North Face Dryzzle Futurelight Jacket The North Face backcountry.com $229.00 SHOP NOW The Dryzzle is another three-layer rain jacket that provides the highest degree of durability and waterproofing. In addition to those, it has incredibly breathability thanks to The North Face's proprietary waterproof technology, Futurelight (for more info on Futurelight, read our review). It means that this rain jacket won't get clammy like others will, even in the muggiest conditions. Courtesy Very breathable

Soft, quiet fabric Expensive REI Co-op Rainier Rain Jacket REI Co-op rei.com $90.00 SHOP NOW You can get an okay rain jacket for $50, but spend a little bit more and you can get a great one in REI's Rainier. Unlike cheaper jackets, it has a 2.5-layer construction that includes an inner lining fabric, which protects its waterproof laminate and extends the life of the jacket. Spend more for something that'll last instead of less for something you'll have to replace. Courtesy Full-featured with pockets, adjustable hood and hem and protective collar

We live in a Golden Age of water-repellency; before nylon shells and Gore-Tex membranes, humans devised hydrophobic clothing using vinyl, oiled canvas and, before that, cured seal and whale intestines. Now, (thankfully) waterproofing happens at a molecular level with advanced membranes that keep water droplets out but let body vapor (think sweat) through.

The advancements have allowed rain jackets to become lighter, more breathable, packable and no less rain-proof. Rain jacket technology keeps getting better too — today, companies are experimenting with new fabrics to make rain shells softer and more comfortable and adding stretch for increased mobility (and less of that trademark crinkly jacket sound). Style hasn’t fallen by the wayside either. The new class of rain jacket is light enough, durable enough, breathable enough and waterproof enough to handle multi-day treks through misting rain as well as the inevitable deluge during commuting hours.

Patagonia Torrentshell 3L

Best Overall

A quick Google search for “best rain jacket” will reveal various lists like this one, and Patagonia’s Torrentshell makes an appearance on nearly all of them. It’s the outdoor brand’s jack-of-all-trades rain shell, with a classic construction that includes hand pockets, an adjustable and stowable hood, and zippered underarm vents for when things get warm.

Patagonia made the latest iteration of the Torrentshell with a three-layer construction — the same that you find on ski outerwear — that includes a recycled nylon face fabric, a waterproof membrane and a soft interior lining. It’s an upgrade over the older 2.5-layer model and one that significantly ups the value ante as Patagonia stuck with its already-low $149 price. Patagonia's Rainshadow rain jacket is similar, but comes at a lower weight and uses a stretchier fabric for $50 more.

Weight: 13.9 ounces

Membrane/Laminate: H2No

Shell Material: 3.3-oz 50-denier Econl 100% recycled nylon ripstop

Price: $149



The North Face Dryzzle FutureLight Jacket

Best Breathable Rain Jacket

When The North Face released its FutureLight waterproof fabric technology in late 2019, it only showed up in outerwear made for skiing, snowboarding and other mountain adventures. Now though, the brand is rapidly rolling the tech into everything from hiking footwear to tents. Like other waterproof membranes, FutureLight is impermeable, but thanks to a unique manufacturing process, it’s also remarkably breathable. That makes it the perfect material for a lightweight rain layer, like the new and improved Dryzzle.

Rain jackets tend to become clammy as soon as temperatures rise, so the additional breathability of FutureLight is a welcome upgrade to this TNF classic. We’ve worn the similar pullover version, the Arque Active Trail FutureLight Jacket ($229), through the New York City subway system, which becomes a sauna in the summertime, and had no sweaty issues.

The Dryzzle is a classic rain jacket with an adjustable hood and hem, an exterior chest pocket and two hand pockets.

Weight: 12 ounces

Membrane/Laminate: FutureLight

Shell Material: 100% recycled polyester

Price: $229



REI Co-op Rainier Rain Jacket

Best Budget Rain Jacket

Most rain jackets that cost less than $100 use a two-layer construction consisting of a shell fabric with a waterproof laminate bonded to its interior (it's often white and feels plasticky to the touch). These jackets can be good at keeping you dry, though they tend not to be nearly as durable — we've seen some laminates begin to flake away after one or two seasons of hard use.

REI's Rainier Rain Jacket has a 2.5-layer construction, which means that in addition to its recycled ripstop nylon shell and Peak waterproof laminate, it has a light interior lining that makes a protective sandwich that helps this jacket last more than a few seasons. It has lots of other features, too, like a collar separate from the adjustable hood, though it isn't as lightweight or packable as some of the others on this list.

Weight: 13 ounces

Membrane/Laminate: Peak 2.5-layer waterproof breathable laminate

Shell Material: Bluesign-approved recycled nylon ripstop

Price: $90



Arc’teryx Sawyer Coat

Best Rain Jacket for Cities

The sleuth detective in an outdoor-themed film noir flick might don the Sawyer. It’s defining characteristic is its clean style, which stems from a logo-less front and a longer sub-hips length. Even the inside is a gunmetal gray instead of the white that’s traditional in most technical rain jackets. It’s not entirely unbranded though, Arc’teryx’s trademark archaeopteryx fossil is perched on the left shoulder, and “Gore-Tex” falls on the right forearm, perhaps the only two visible markers of the tech supporting this jacket.

Drawing on Arc’teryx’s outdoor expertise, the Sawyer is completely waterproof, seam-sealed and lightweight given its length. It’s the perfect rain jacket for those who spend more time in urban environments than in the mountains.

Weight: 13 ounces

Membrane/Laminate: Gore-Tex 3 layer

Shell Material: nylon

Price: $449



Black Diamond Stormline Stretch Rain Shell

Best Stretch Rain Jacket

Stretch is one of the biggest trends in rain jackets at the moment, and it’s easy to write off as a feature only available on jackets at the upper end of the price spectrum. The Black Diamond Stormline Stretch shatters those preconceived notions. It’s impossibly stretchy, still offers 100-percent waterproofing that you’d expect in a high-end rain jacket and comes in at a price of just $149. Bring your lunch to work for a week or two and you’ll have saved up enough for it.

Beyond price, Black Diamond brings some serious performance to the table with its BD.Dry waterproof breathable membrane. It beads water on par with more expensive jackets on this list, and while other features beyond stretch are sparse, you get far more than you pay for.

Weight: 9.9 ounces

Membrane/Laminate: BD.dry

Shell Material: nylon

Price: $149



Mountain Hardwear Exposure/2 Gore-Tex Paclite Plus

Like many of the jackets to make our list this year, Mountain Hardwear’s Exposure/2 Gore-Tex Paclite consists of a fabric that’s not only lightweight but also slightly stretchy. Also superseding older jackets is the Exposure/2’s packability. Mountain Hardwear employed Gore-Tex’s Paclite Plus fabric, which combines these qualities with high durability in a two-layer construction.

The Exposure/2 doesn’t come with underarm vents, but its two oversized hand pockets are lined with mesh on the interior and can be left open to allow heat to escape. The jacket also has an exterior chest pocket and an adjustable hood and hem. At only 9.6 ounces, it’s one of the lighter jackets on this list, and perfect for stashing in a backpack when the forecast isn’t confirmed. That factor, along with its durability, makes the Exposure/2 perfect for the trail.

Weight: 9.6 ounces

Membrane/Laminate: Gore-Tex

Shell Material: nylon

Price: $300



On Weather Jacket

Best Rain Jacket for Running

We don’t often reach for rain layers during a run — once our bodies warm up, even a little rain isn’t as uncomfortable as a clammy jacket. But for those who lose sleep over a missed training run (or simply hate treadmills), a rain jacket that can handle some movement is an essential. That's why On built its Weather Jacket with a stretchy polyester that's also highly breathable. In addition to its fabric though, the Weather Jacket uses a design that allows for large vents between its upper and lower sections. And if the skies clear up mid-run the entire garment squishes down into a self-contained wad small enough to carry.

For a rain jacket dedicated specifically to trail and distance running, check out Patagonia's Storm Racer Jacket ($249) , which uses an innovative design that allows for access to a running vest worn beneath.

Weight: 9.8 ounces

Membrane/Laminate: DWR

Shell Material: polyester and elastane

Price: $240



Rapha Commuter Jacket

Best Rain Jacket for Bike Commuting

Umbrellas aren't an option for those who commute by bike, making a rain jacket all the more essential for journeys to-and-from. Yes, any rain jacket will do, but Rapha included a docket of features that make its Commuter Jacket particularly adept at the task. One is an bike-specific pattern that includes a longer rear to protect from road splatter, and another is reflective detailing that beams back headlights for visibility. The jacket also features a hood small enough to fit beneath a helmet and a zipper slightly offset to minimize skin abrasion.

If you're looking for a rain jacket that's geared toward snow and winter riding, check out Rapha's Classic Winter Gore-Tex Jacket ($370) .

Weight: n/a

Membrane/Laminate: "waterproof membrane"

Shell Material: n/a

Price: $135



Columbia OutDry EX Reign

Most Innovative Rain Jacket

Compared to other rain jackets, Columbia’s OutDry EX Reign immediately looks different. That’s because OutDry Extreme, one of Columbia’s proprietary waterproofing technologies, is constructed differently than Gore-Tex, Dermizax or other commonly used barriers. Instead of layering the waterproof membrane between a liner and a shell, Columbia put it on the outside, where it’s exposed directly to the weather.

That construction has multiple consequences: the fabric-lined interior wicks and is left soft; the exterior feels more like a classic, slicker-style raincoat that won’t wet out (when a coat’s shell fabric gets saturated). It also means that the seams are taped on the outside, which adds to the jacket’s unique look. It also has two large pockets and underarm zips for venting. The OutDry EX Reign doesn’t follow the most recent trend in rain jackets — it doesn’t have any stretch — but it’s still comfortable, breathes quite well and is impenetrable to rain.

Weight: 22 ounces

Membrane/Laminate: OutDry Extreme

Shell Material: nylon

Price: $150



REI Stormbolt Jacket

If you’re a serious outdoorsman, it can be easy to dismiss REI’s in-house brand as just that, an in-house brand. But much like Costco’s Kirkland brand, there’s a lot to love. For one, the Stormbolt is incredibly durable. I posit that you could rub it up against a rock face a few too many times and still come away with a jacket that looks and performs as if it were new. It brings a Gore-Tex three-layer construction to the table, which is the gold standard for waterproofing.

The fit allows for layering underneath, which adds to the jacket’s versatility and allows it to be used as a ski shell in winter. If you’re an REI member, there isn’t much of a reason to look elsewhere. Add to your dividend and save for something on your wish list.

Weight: 15 ounces

Membrane/Laminate: Gore-Tex

Shell Material: nylon

Price: $279



Goldwin Element Jacket

Most Interesting Design

Reading through this guide, you may notice that most rain jackets opt for necessary-only features like hand pockets, adjustable hoods and cuffs, and, sometimes but not always, underarm vents. Goldwin gave all of these except vents to its Element Jacket and then added a unique feature: a front pocket with a mesh liner that pops out and snaps to the front, creating a place to carry soggy items you don't want to put in your pack with things that are still dry. It's simple yet practical and a brilliant addition to a rain jacket that already sets a high bar with its highly-waterproof three-layer Pertex Shield Air fabric.

Weight: n/a

Membrane/Laminate: Pertex Shield Air 3L

Shell Material: nylon

Price: $400

What You Should Know About Rain Jackets

Rain Jacket Materials, Explained

The outer textile of most three-layer shells is made of a rugged nylon or polyester that’s coated with Durable Water Repellent (DWR). The inner membrane is a microporous fabric, typically made of ePTFE or Polyurethane that acts as the shell’s primary waterproof and breathable layer. It’s the secret sauce. The backer textile is a thin layer, usually gauze, that’s laminated to the back of the membrane, which eliminates the need for a liner.

While the waterproof and breathable technologies are all generally related in the way they function, several brands have proprietary technologies, among them Gore-Tex, Polartec NeoShell, eVent, Schoeller and Dermizax NX. Discerning one technology from another can be difficult, in part because the technology is kept under lock and key, but also because the technology requires an understanding of terms like “phase change” and how things work on a molecular level. To repair a ripped rain jacket, read our guide.

DWR Explained

When you’re buying a rain jacket or any outerwear for that matter, you’ll often come across the initials DWR, which stand for durable water repellent. DWR is a coating applied to fabrics that lets them shed fluids, and it’s commonly used in conjunction with waterproof membranes. DWR works by making the surface of the exterior fabric spiky at a microscopic level, which forces water and other liquids into rounder, beaded forms. That helps them roll off the garment instead of saturating it. DWR isn’t permanent, but it can easily be revived. To re-waterproof your rain jacket, read our guide.