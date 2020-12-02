The Best Face Masks for Skiing and Snowboarding

Known to brave temperatures that frequently range well below zero (and to pay for the right to do so), skiers and snowboarders have long used neck gaiters and face masks to cover up in the wind and cold. The tendency is particularly convenient this season, as most ski resorts are requiring face coverings to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on the slopes — ski patrollers are even shaving their beards so that masks fit their faces better. In contrast to travel restrictions and required parking reservations, it's one new rule with which mountain goers are unlikely to take issue.

Mountain-suitable face mask options abound, and while it's tempting to grab whatever old neck warmer has been sitting in the bottom of your boot bag since 2005, it's a good idea to take stock of them. Some things to think about: comfort, warmth, material and sure, style too. You might also weigh whether to go with a gaiter or a balaclava and, with the current season in mind, one that can integrate a filter.