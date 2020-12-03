Neck Gaiters Are the Answer to All Your Cold Weather Activity Needs

Well, folks: here we are. I started this year with no idea what a neck gaiter was and fully intended to end it the same way. But circumstances have forced my hand, and so now I'm adding "neck gaiter" to the ever-growing list of terms I'd never given a second thought to that've slowly become part of my day-to-day vernacular. Turns out, that one friend you have from college who's always been super into running was actually on to something. (And it wasn't the importance of investing in the right gear before you try and tackle your first cold weather run, though, sadly, he's got a point there too.)

A neck gaiter sounds like the sort of monster that waddles its way out of a Florida swamp every now and then and dominates the timeline for, like, half an afternoon or something. A neck gaiter sounds like the showboat-y move an oiled up, early aughts WWE star turns to when he wants to really get the crowd going. A neck gaiter sounds like the charmingly twee euphemism your grandmother would use to ask about your poorly concealed hickey. I'm sorry, ma'am, are you saying "gaiter"? What the hell is a gaiter? Can you use that in a sentence, please?

The reality, as it turns out, is far more mundane. The gaiter, a knit tube of fabric worn around the neck and favored by runners for its cold weather protection, is suddenly everywhere. Despite a widely-shared study published this summer that temporarily cast doubts on the style's efficacy, the gaiter's (sort of?) sleek, (somewhat?) aerodynamic design has made it the face mask alternative of choice among runners and non-runners alike. And if you're eager to see what all the hullabaloo's about, I rounded up some of the best neck gaiters money can buy so you can find out for yourself. (Remember, though gaiters can act as effective coverings — and are certainly better than wearing no covering at all — fit is still paramount. Make sure whatever style you buy sits snugly over your nose and the lower half of your face.)

From here on out, let's try and keep the rest of the terms I add to that list somewhat pleasant ones, okay? I really can't handle much more of this shit.