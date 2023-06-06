Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

The 14 Best Hiking Backpacks for Any Kind of Hiker

A definitive guide to the best trail packs available based on testing and features like weight, pocket layout, features and more.

By Hayley Helms and Tanner Bowden
best hiking backpacks
Courtesy

Day hikes don’t call for a lot of gear. The shortest jaunts require a water bottle and a sturdy pair of shoes — in some cases, even everyday sneakers will do. More ambitious endeavors should be tackled with a more considered packing list: hiking boots, technical apparel, snacks, sunscreen, extra layers for the summit, a headlamp just in case.

But, of course, you’ll also want a backpack for lugging most of that gear.

As such, daypacks exist on a spectrum. Some everyday backpacks, like the ones you may have brought to school or carry to work, will do the trick, but there is a full range of very technical options explicitly designed for out-and-back hiking.

What Should You Look for in a Daypack?

Picking the perfect pack — whether it's utilitarian or not — means you'll need to consider a few variables: fit, function and features, specifically. Most daypacks worth their salt will fit well enough to prevent jostling and movement, so you're not constantly adjusting your pack on the trail. When you're shopping, consider how padded you want your straps, if you require a hip belt or if you're looking for something ultra light.

Hydration compatibility

No matter what type of climate you’re in, a hydration reservoir is an easy way to carry liters of water without taking up too much space in your pack. Unless you’re totally dedicated to your water bottle, you’ll want to shop for a daypack that has water reservoir compatibility: it will have internal straps, hooks and pockets dedicated to keeping your reservoir upright and unencumbered.

Construction and Volume

Daypacks aren’t meant to hold 2–3 days of outdoor gear: they’re compact and constructed with the intent of supporting the wearer through a day of hiking, biking or exploring. Most daypacks will have a volume between three and 30 liters — any smaller than that won’t hold enough gear or water for a full day outside, and anything bigger than that is verging into backpacking territory.

The pack you pick will also depend largely on what you'll be using it for — if you expect to be gone all day on rougher trails, look for a pack that has lumbar support, room for ample water and snacks and possibly a rain cover, if you live in wet climates. If you're going for an overnighter, go with an option that prioritizes organization; having a designated place for everything will cut down on searching and potential stress. If you're only going to be out for a few hours, a simple (but underrated) hip pack will do the job nicely. Daypacks come in all shapes and sizes, so pick with function at the top of mind.

Pockets

The daypack’s charm is the convenience of having all your essentials at your fingertips. What’s not charming is having to dig through what feels like an endless pit to locate your headlamp, knife or multitool (especially in an emergency situation). Many daypacks have one large internal compartment for you to stuff your jacket, snacks and supplies in, but the best packs also have at least three pockets, daisy chain loops for attaching accessories or designated water bottle sleeves, should you choose to bring some extra hydration on your trek.

These daypacks aren’t as sizable as the 60-liter-plus bags used for long-distance trekking, but they come with many of the same features that make walking in the wilderness with essential gear a more enjoyable experience. Here are our favorites.

How We Tested
collage of three backpacks
Hayley Helms

We wore these packs in all sorts of conditions: 10+ mile hikes in the Eastern Sierras, trekking around on islands in the Pacific Ocean and taking short trips to our favorite local trails. Throughout all of it we focused on fabrics, function, fit and feel. Each tester focused on utility, as well as price and availability.

At the end of the day, these 14 packs made the cut.

BEST OVERALL Pick
Osprey Talon 22
$3 AT OSPREY.COM

  • Tons of features
  • Eye-catching colorways

  • Overpacking is a potential
  • Volume: 22 liters
  • Weight: 2 pounds
  • Number of Pockets: 10

The Talon was a solid hiking pack before Osprey's recent update, and the new features make it even better. Chief among them is a new back panel that we've found to be breathable on strenuous hikes even though it's still pretty minimal. It's also quite comfy and integrates well with the hipbelt.

The Talon 22 also has pretty much every feature you could want on a hiking pack. It has stretchy side pockets for water bottles, a spacious main compartment with an internal mesh pocket for small items, another small exterior pocket, trekking pole and ice axe attachments, a spot for a hydration bladder and small mesh pockets on the shoulder straps that are handy for stashing a phone or snack. We also like the big exterior sleeve for stuffing layers on the fly.

There's also an exterior plastic piece that holds a bike helmet. This feature highlights the primary reason why this bag is our top pick — it's perfect for hiking but ideal for around-town use too. The Talon comes in larger and smaller volumes but features vary between them.

    BEST BUDGET PICK
    REI Co-op Trail 25 Pack
    $80 AT REI

    • Affordable

    • Minimal hip belt can be uncomfortable for long treks
    • Volume: 25 liters
    • Weight: 2 pounds
    • Number of Pockets: 6

    Saving cash on a hiking pack typically involves sacrificing features — adequate support and long-day comfort, primarily, but also things like hydration compatibility, external pockets, and even weatherproofing and durability. You don't give any of these up in REI's Trail 25, though. The main thing this backpack lacks compared to our other top picks is a sturdy hipbelt; instead, it has a narrower strap that provides stability but not support.

    All of the bag's other features are commendable. It's adjustable, has exterior pockets for small items, trekking poles and water bottles, and its main compartment is spacious and opens wide for easy access. It even comes with a rain cover.

      Best Packable Frame Pack
      Beast28 Ultralight Technical Backpack
      Matador
      $150 AT MATADORUP.COM

      • Easy to wear and easy to pack

      • You'll pay a high price for comfort and function
      • Volume: 28 liters
      • Weight: 1 pound, 8 ounces
      • Number of Pockets: 4

      Matador took its well-loved Beast28 pack and gave it the limited-edition treatment, complete with a new flexible frame suspension system and updated fabric.

      The Beast28 Helium is built with 70D Robic nylon UHMWPE (Ultra-high-molecular-weight polyethylene) reinforced ripstop nylon — say that three times fast, if you can. The lightweight pack weighs in at one pound six ounces, and is waterproof, tear-proof and stowable: you can fold it up and pack it away without damaging the flexible frame that moves with your body. Overall, this is one of the most comfortable and functional daypacks on this list, and we've taken it on 10+ mile hikes as well as short jaunts down our favorite local trail.

      BEST CITY STYLE PACK
      The North Face Advant 20
      Now 12% off
      $220 AT THE NORTH FACE

      • Functions at work and on the trail

      • Not a lot of internal organization
      • Volume: 19.5 liters
      • Weight: 1 pound 11 ounces
      • Number of Pockets: 4

      The North Face Advant 20 is crafted to appeal to the urban hiker: someone who fits in a trek after days at the office and needs a pack that can exist in both worlds.

      The Advant 20's most obvious appeal is its minimalist style, but it packs quite the list of features, including a water-repellent finish, padded shoulder straps and back panel, a water bladder pocket that doubles as a laptop sleeve and two external, concealed water bottle pockets. Weatherproof zippers round out the performance features.

        BEST UPGRADE
        Osprey Stratos 24
        $140 AT OSPREY.COM

        • Back panel minimizes sweat and discomfort
        • Tall, thin design good for taller hikers
        • Comfortable ride

        • Overkill for hikes <3 miles
        • Vertical secondary pocket tricky to use when bag is upright
        • Volume: 24 liters
        • Weight: 2 pounds 6 ounces
        • Number of Pockets: 8

        Osprey’s name is well-known in the hiking pack world, and the Stratos 24 is yet another example why; it’s a solid all-around choice for bringing everything you’d need for a day hike. Our tester is six-foot-four, yet he found the tall-and-thin Stratos 24 fit nicely on his back; plus, as a chronic back-sweater, he found the Airspeed ventilation / suspension system that puts a ventilated frame between his shirt and the pack’s body a delight when testing on an 85º F day. The tall, deep primary pocket is more capacious than it seems at first blush; you could squeeze two 12-packs of soda in there if you so desired and still zip it up.

        Not only is its nylon skin water-resistant, it also packs an attached raincover in a small pouch for when the skies really open up. Still, it comes with a downside; the raincover, when stowed, occupies one of the auxiliary pockets, and it’s not easy to detach and reattach. Also, the lap belt sits a little high, at least for our tester’s taste, but at least the amply padded sides hold you as snug as a race car’s seat. Oh, and if you’re wondering what those bungees on the left side strap and body do: they’re for carrying trekking poles.

          osprey stratos 24
          Will Courtney

          The Stratos is built to maximize air flow on the trail, which is especially useful on warmer days.

          Best Backpack for Overnight Hiking
          Arc'teryx Aerios 30 Backpack Men's
          $190 AT ARC'TERYX

          • Usable, roomy main pocket
          • Bungee cords prove ample ways to stabilize load

          • No place for traditional hydration bladder
          • Bungee-based stability system takes some getting used to
          • Volume: 30 liters
          • Weight: 2 pounds
          • Number of Pockets: 11

          30 liters of pack space is ideal for really big days on the trail or short overnight trips. It's especially true of the Aerios, which Arc'teryx bestowed enough features upon that it feels like a larger backpack than that, even at under two pounds.

          When the Aerios 30 showed up at our tester’s door, he had an unusual thought: how do I put this backpack on? Instead of a single strap with a clip across the chest, this backpack uses a pair of bungee cords — neither of which have an apparent way to detach. It was only after putting it on over his head like a shirt that he discovered they use hook clips. While doubling the number of chest straps certainly better distributes the weight, the attachment method seems a bit like fixing something that wasn’t broken.

          Indeed, the Aerios 30 is all about that bungee life. Extensive bungees outside help hold fast the items inside, while additional ones support the half-pockets on the side meant, seemingly, for water bottles; two more handle cinching up the backpack’s straps. Using this Arc’teryx involves a bit of a learning curve if all you’re used to is more conventional backpacks, but if you like it, it’ll treat you well.

            arc'teryx hiking pack
            Will Courtney

            The Aerios 30 is well-built but niche, and its bungee system takes some getting used to.

            Best Ultralight Daypack
            Hyperlite Mountain Gear Daybreak Ultralight Daypack
            $210 AT HYPERLITEMOUNTAINGEAR.COM

            • Very lightweight
            • Durable fabric

            • Pricey
            • Volume: 17 liters
            • Weight: 1 pound 3 ounces
            • Number of Pockets: 5

            Mike St. Pierre founded his ultralight equipment company, Hyperlite Mountain Gear, on the sheer potential of Dyneema, a fabric that by weight is 15 times stronger than steel. That’s the main ingredient in the Daybreak, a pack created for day-long excursions. Most Hyperlite bags are spartan (it’s an ultralight thing), but the Daybreak includes features like multiple external sleeve pockets, a bungee-style lashing and a stow-away hipbelt. The whole thing weighs just a bit over a pound.

              Best Simple Hiking Backpack
              Patagonia Altvia Pack 22L
              $129 AT PATAGONIA

              • Efficient access and storage

              • Can't adjust the shoulder straps
              • Volume: 22 liters
              • Weight: 1 pound 8 ounces
              • Number of Pockets: 7

              Patagonia designed the Altvia 22 simply with the essentials in mind: the pack has one spacious main compartment that's accessed through an angled zipper, allowing efficient access to what's inside, but also has a second pocket that's deeper than you think (we could stuff a puffy or rain jacket inside no problem) and an even smaller one that's good for keys, wallet or phone. Patagonia also gave it a raised-mesh back panel and the hipbelt is quite comfy, albeit fairly thin.

              We noticed the lack of shoulder adjusting straps on this bag, but the Altvia isn't entirely devoid of extras, though. there are expandable stash pockets on the sides that are angled so you can access water bottles while on the move, zippered pockets on the hipbelt, a hydration sleeve with a port for the hose, and a bungee for securing more stuff to the bag's exterior. Lastly, there's an included rain cover tucked into its base.

                Best Packable Hiking Backpack
                Matador Beast18 Ultralight Technical Backpack
                $135 AT MATADORUP.COM

                • Easy to stash and pack

                • Less structure than other bags
                • Volume: 18 liters
                • Weight: 1 pound 5 ounces
                • Number of Pockets: 6

                Drawstring gym bags should never be used for hiking — we're adamant about this. If you're looking for a lightweight, collapsible and highly portable bag that you can stuff into a suitcase, get Matador's Beast18. Unlike most collapsible backpacks, the Beast retains an internal frame that gives it structure and support when you're wearing it. That frame is flexible, though, allowing you to twist and fold the bag on itself to make a packable disc. Collapsed, it's still a little bit larger than other bags like this, but the additional features are worth the space.

                Those features include side water bottle pockets, an internal sleeve for a hydration bladder, a zippered main compartment that opens wide, a second compartment with a smaller internal pocket for little items, loops for trekking poles, an ice axe loop, daisy chain attachment points and a removable hip belt. The fabric is also waterproof, and the fit is far more comfortable than other bags in this packable category. (The Beast also comes in a larger 28-liter size.)

                  Best Lifestyle Hiking Pack
                  Topo Designs Mountain Pack
                  $179 AT BACKCOUNTRY.COM

                  • High on camp style
                  • Inlcuded laptop sleeve

                  • On the heavier side
                  • Volume: 30 liters
                  • Weight: 2 pounds 2 ounces
                  • Number of Pockets: 5

                  The Mountain Pack has been a recurring staple in the Topo Designs stable of retro-looking backpacks. Versatility is where this bag shines — it has a breathable mesh back panel and all the daisy chains and gear loops needed for mountain exploits, but it also features a laptop sleeve and smaller organizing pockets for life around town. It's definitely not as technical as some of the others on this list, but looks are important too.

                    BEST HYDRATION PACK
                    Gregory Inertia 18 H2O
                    $110 AT GREGORYPACKS.COM

                    • Easy access to included hydration bladder

                    • Not ideal fit for women
                    • Volume: 18 liters
                    • Weight: 1 pound 22 ounces
                    • Number of Pockets: 5 (including hydration sleeve)

                    The Inertia H20 is the pack you'll want to reach for if hydration is the name of your game. Gregory crafted a pack that is comfortable and low-profile, while checking all the boxes when it comes to storage and functionality. The included 3D Hydro reservoir, dedicated hydration pocket and perforated 3D foam back panel provide support and hydration, while the quick-disconnect coupling on the hose allows for easy refills. Continuing the functionality trend, the hip belt is removable, and there are multiple points of entry around the pack.

                    Our tester has used this pack on day hikes, as well as other outdoor adventures — she and her family even took it along on a summer bikepacking trip. It's small enough for kids to use as a pack, although it will still be oversized on anyone smaller than five feet. Overall, the pack is lightweight, comfortable and although it's built specifically for men, works well on a wide range of body types.

                      gregory hiking pack
                      Hayley Helms

                      The Gregory held plenty of hydration for a four-day bikepacking trip.

                      Best Backpack for Speed Hiking
                      Black Diamond Trail Blitz 16 Backpack
                      $60 AT MOOSE JAW

                      • Sleek style
                      • Lightest pack on the list

                      • Not for over-packers
                      • Volume: 16 liters
                      • Weight: 9 ounces
                      • Number of Pockets: 2

                      If you seek a super-streamlined sack to carry swiftly to the next wall you plan to scale, the Trail Blitz is your bag. It features Black Diamond’s trademark easy-access opening, plus a pocket for headlamp storage, one for securing your wallet and keys and sleeves on the sides for stashing your trekking poles when it’s time to climb. There are also four little loops on the back panel that allow you to connect this pack to a larger one, converting it into a quick-detachable side-quest pod. Oh, and it weighs just over half a pound.

                        Best Hiking Backpack for Photographers
                        Wandrd All-New PRVKE
                        $219 AT WANDRD.COM

                        • Size options for different gear
                        • Waterproof and protective

                        • No breathable back panel
                        • Volume: 21, 31 or 41 liters
                        • Weight: 2 pounds 12.8 ounces (21 liters)
                        • Number of Pockets: 8

                        Bringing camera gear on a hike presents a whole new set of considerations when shopping for a backpack. An easy solution is to buy a modular camera cube that you can insert into any bag. But if you want a dedicated option with more organizational features, WANDRD's PRVKE is an ideal choice. The major thing that this pack lacks is a supportive and breathable back panel and hipbelt combo, but it makes up for that with pockets and sleeves for your entire photo kit, plus extra gear, depending on the size (a roll-top construction allows you to max it out in a pinch). The pack's exterior is waterproof, too, so don't worry about a bit of rain.

                          Best Hip Pack for Hiking
                          Evergoods Mountain Hip Pack 3.5L
                          $119 AT EVERGOODS.US

                          • Most lowprofile daypack
                          • Forces you to carry just the essentials

                          • Can be a bold look to pull off
                          • Volume: 3.5 liters
                          • Weight: 15 ounces
                          • Number of Pockets: 4

                          Thanks to rising popularity among mountain bikers, many brands have recently considered (or reconsidered) the hip pack format. That includes Evergoods, which put versatility and comfort first in making a low-volume bag that's perfect for short hikes and travel. The Mountain Hip Pack has two compartments — a larger one with a built-in zip pocket and a smaller one with sleeves and a key clip for essentials — but there's a semi-secret third place to carry things thanks to an exterior pass-through. We've found this to be the perfect place to keep a water bottle (there are straps you can tighten for security) or an extra wind or rain shell. As a bonus, this bag is also quite comfy as a sling, and not all hip packs can say the same.

