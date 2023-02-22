Complete Guide to Buying Boots This Season

Blundstone boots are well-made, versatile, and insanely comfortable all while looking good.

By Gear Patrol Studios
best gifts for boot lovers featuring blundstone boots

A legendary pair of boots can not only upgrade your look instantly but can also ensure you stay comfortable no matter where your day takes you. And when it comes to boots, Blundstone delivers high quality, that will last you season after season. Crafted with long-lasting materials and a variety of styles and colorways, there is a Blundstone boot for everyone. From commuting into the office, going out on the town, or adventuring on the weekends, these boots are durable and stylish for every occasion. Plus, some are on sale now, so secure a pair at a great price while you can.

#2100 Men's Originals Chelsea Boots in Stout Brown / Burgundy Tartan
$161 AT BLUNDSTONE.COM

With Blundstone's iconic design and a classic burgundy plaid print, you cannot go wrong with these boots. They provide exceptional comfort with a durable and versatile design, so you can go further and look good doing it.

#2102 Men's Originals Chelsea Boots in Black / Plaid
$161 AT BLUNDSTONE.COM

If red isn't your color then check out the same legendary boots with a touch of navy plaid. The subtle detail will go with almost anything in your wardrobe.

#2145 Men's Active Chelsea Boots in Dark Grey
$172 AT BLUNDSTONE.COM

With outstanding cushioning and grip, these boots are made for going anywhere and everywhere. Plus, the dark grey color will seamlessly match your favorite chinos or denim.

Men’s Classics Chelsea Boots in Green
$230 AT BLUNDSTONE.COM

These boots are as durable as they are good-looking. Lightweight, comfortable and durable, this iconic boot in a deep olive green is a closet must-have.

Men’s Classics Chelsea Boots in Rustic Brown / Mustard
$230 AT BLUNDSTONE.COM

Inspired by the #585 Chelsea boots in the brand’s signature Rustic Brown, these boots have all the iconic good looks with a contrasting sole and muted mustard and brown herringbone gore. Comfortable and versatile these boots can handle the city streets or the great outdoors.

#1901 Men’s Dress Ankle Boots in Black
$245 AT BLUNDSTONE.COM

Take your look to the next level with this sharp dress boot that doesn't sacrifice comfort for style. Featuring a lean profile and fine supple black leather, these boots are begging for a night out.

