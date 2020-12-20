A knit hat, in conjunction with a warm coat, is your main line of defense against the biting cold of winter. Though many knit hats are made from acrylic yarn, natural fibers like wool, alpaca, mohair and cashmere are a worthier investment: they’re water resistant and moisture wicking, breathable and incredibly warm. Any of these versatile options will keep your head warm and your style on point through the cold season.
Colorful Standard's the best way to top off your fit. It's perfectly proportioned, made in Portugal with Italian superfine merino wool for a silky touch and comes in every color you could conceivably want. Oh, and it's just $35.
Alpaca weighs less than cashmere, is just as soft and even warmer. This one from Industry of All Nations is au naturale and uses just the natural color of the fibers itself to get its varied tones. No nasty dyes here.
You can think of a beanie like sweater for your head. That's exactly what J. Press did when it turned its famed 'shaggy dog' sweaters and into a head warmer. It's made in Scotland using Shetland wool that's brushed for more texture than the average wool beanie.
To get something especially wintry, with enough chunk to best Campbell's thickest stew, Chamula is what you're after. It's hand-knit by Mexican artisans using thick merino wool yarns made even thicker thanks to the doubled cuff.
Hand-loomed using Italian wool and alpaca, this imitation shearling is cozy through and through. It's an absolute unit of a beanie that's enough to cover a conehead or selfishly double up on a human head.
