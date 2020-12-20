A knit hat, in conjunction with a warm coat, is your main line of defense against the biting cold of winter. Though many knit hats are made from acrylic yarn, natural fibers like wool, alpaca, mohair and cashmere are a worthier investment: they’re water resistant and moisture wicking, breathable and incredibly warm. Any of these versatile options will keep your head warm and your style on point through the cold season.

Colorful Standard Merino Wool Beanie

best beanies
Courtesy

Best Overall Beanie

Colorful Standard's the best way to top off your fit. It's perfectly proportioned, made in Portugal with Italian superfine merino wool for a silky touch and comes in every color you could conceivably want. Oh, and it's just $35.

Price: $35

SHOP NOW

Industry of All Nations Alpaca Beanie

best beanies
Courtesy

Best Upgrade Beanie

Alpaca weighs less than cashmere, is just as soft and even warmer. This one from Industry of All Nations is au naturale and uses just the natural color of the fibers itself to get its varied tones. No nasty dyes here.

Price: $80

SHOP NOW

Uniqlo Heattech Knitted Cap

best beanies
Courtesy

Best Affordable Beanie

Uniqlo's famed Heattech fabric has been the stuff of winter undergarment legend and its use in a beanie just makes sense.

Price: $15

SHOP NOW

USN Wool Watch Cap

beanie
Amazon

The surplus standby is adopted by the military thanks to its all-wool materials and solid build. It's also damn cheap.

Price: $11

SHOP NOW

Neff Daily Beanie

beanie
Amazon

Your skin won't feel anything softer than Neff's Daily Beanie. At least, not for anything in the same price point.

Price: $16

SHOP NOW

Carhartt Watch Hat

beanie
Amazon

This all-acrylic beanie is a staple on the jobsite and in hip neighborhoods thanks to its value, warmth and street cred.

Price: $17

SHOP NOW

J.Crew Cotton Beanie

beanie
J.Crew

If you need a beanie that doesn't irritate your skin and is warm without suffocating your noggin, an all-cotton beanie might be what you're after. J.Crew's version is what you're after.

Price: $40

SHOP NOW

Outerknown Fisherman Beanie

beanie
Outerknown

Outerknown's seaside rendition takes after classic fisherman watch caps with a traditional cable-knit style. It's calculated blend of merino wool and organic cotton balances warmth with softness.

Price: $48

SHOP NOW

Rototo Bulky Watch Cap

beanie
Todd Snyder

For those looking to jack some Marvin Gaye style (honestly, who isn't?), try Rototo's made-in-Japan beanie. It's got a lofty knit that'll have you feeling like your head is in the clouds.

Price: $48

SHOP NOW

J. Press Shaggy Dog Cuffed Hat

beanie
J. Press

You can think of a beanie like sweater for your head. That's exactly what J. Press did when it turned its famed 'shaggy dog' sweaters and into a head warmer. It's made in Scotland using Shetland wool that's brushed for more texture than the average wool beanie.

Price: $60

SHOP NOW

Drake's Classic Lambswool Hat

beanie
Todd Snyder

As per usual, the Drake's take on the beanie is high quality and classic. Made from super soft lambswool, this ribbed beanie is simple enough to pair with any outfit.

Price: $70

SHOP NOW

Polo Ralph Lauren Thermal Stitch Beanie

beanie
East Dane

The waffle knit and smidge of cashmere make this a most decadent dome warmer.

Price: $68

SHOP NOW

William Lockie Cashmere Beanie

beanie
Mr Porter

Using the fresh waters of Scotland to make these cashmere beanies is a serious flex. Not only that, these are knit by a company that's been in the knitting business for almost a century and a half.

Price: $85

SHOP NOW

Chamula Double Cuff Fair Isle Beanie

beanie
END.

To get something especially wintry, with enough chunk to best Campbell's thickest stew, Chamula is what you're after. It's hand-knit by Mexican artisans using thick merino wool yarns made even thicker thanks to the doubled cuff.

Price: $75

SHOP NOW

Alex Mill Cashmere Beanie

beanie
Alex Mill

This beanie has been in the Alex Mill rotation season upon season for several reasons. It comes in a dozen dialed-in colors, it's buttery soft and is a perfect shape.

Price: $95

SHOP NOW

Nanamica Gore-Tex Infinium Beanie

beanie
END.

Gore-tex? In a beanie? You bet. Nanamica's tech-forward beanie uses Gore-Tex Infinium technology which works up a three-part magic trick that stops wind, resists rain and somehow remains breathable.

Price: $105

SHOP NOW

Grei Animal Cozy Beanie

beanie
Grei

Hand-loomed using Italian wool and alpaca, this imitation shearling is cozy through and through. It's an absolute unit of a beanie that's enough to cover a conehead or selfishly double up on a human head.

Price: $175

SHOP NOW

Naadam Double-Layer Beanie

beanie
Naadam

Naadam serves up a double portion of cashmere with its extra roomy beanie made from pure Mongolian cashmere.

Price: $195

SHOP NOW

