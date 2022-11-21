The arrival of cold weather doesn't mean the end of adventuring outdoors, it just means it's time to find some quality and durable gear to help you stay warm\u2014 and cozy\u2014 doing what you love outside. Take for instance Huckberry's Wool Outdoor Slipper Boot, the perfect packable shoe for staying comfortable on the couch indoors and by the campfire outside. Or look at the Firelight Flask from High Camp, which will keep your beloved coffee warm while you hit the trail, or grab a shovel to take care of last night's snowfall. The point is, Huckberry has the gear you need to stay warm and adventuring all winter long. We have rounded up the ultimate comfort kit for those whose who want to make the most of the cold months and be damn cozy doing it. Wool Outdoor Slipper Boot Have you ever been tempted to wear your slippers outdoors? Well now you can with these indoor outdoor slipper boots. The cozy wool blend is temperature-regulating and moisture-wicking to keep your feet at exactly the right temperature. The grippy rubber sole and reinforced toe box mean they're ready to leave the house too. Available in four colorways, there is sure to be a boot to match your favorite sweats. Perfect for lounging around the cabin or exploring outdoors, this boot will be your new cold-weather go-to shoe. Price: $108 SHOP NOW To Round Out The Kit 10-Year Full Zip Hoodie by Flint and Tinder $128 The Apres Pant by Taylor Stitch $94 Waxed Canvas Tote by Flint and Tinder $168 Beanie by Huckberry $30 Huckberry x Leatherman Skeletool KBx by Leatherman $45 Two-Cigar Travel Cas e by Case Elegance $25 Java Handheld Coffee Grinder by VSSL $145 Firelight 750 Flask by High Camp $125 AeroPress Original by AeroPress $40