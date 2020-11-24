The Best Flannel Shirt for Cool Weather Is Now 50% Off

Skip the heavy lifting and go straight to what’s best. Just Get This is our no-nonsense guide to the gear you need, now.
Flannel shirts are a dime a dozen. The crowd-favorite style is most often a brushed fabric rendered in cotton, but can be made with wool as well as man-made materials like polyester and acrylic. The brushed quality is what gives flannel fabric its softness and warmth, making it a common fabric for chillier months.
With enough options on the market to render you completely paralyzed, we'd understand if you just threw your hands up in defeat. But don't wade in despair. Outerknown's Transitional Flannel is the best overall flannel shirt you can get.
The fabric is deceptive. It feels just about as soft as cashmere but is really just your old friend cotton but, like, with a fresh haircut and on an organic diet. That's because it's been brushed to buttery soft bliss. The result is a fabric that's the textile equivalent of that elusive, lovey-dovey, warm fuzzy feeling you get inside, but on the outside.
Variations on a Theme
Because Outerknown knows it's got a good thing, they made it into over a dozen different plaids and even a few solids. So if your fancy hasn't been struck by one, it could well be struck by another. Or if on the statistically significant chance that this will be your new fave, you'll be glad that they made several for you to stock up on.
Perfect Fit
The Transitional Flannel finds the silver lining in the no man's land between slim and sloppy. It's perfectly relaxed without teetering into the the geometry of a potato sack but tailored enough to all but guarantee an average daily pedestrian double takes of 6, at the very least.
Value Packed
For just under a hundred bucks, it ain't the cheapest shirt. But it's a mega value for the quality. Organic cotton? Yup. Corozo nut buttons? Duh. Gusseted side seams? But of course. If you're lucky, you can even catch it on sale for 50 percent off for even better value.
