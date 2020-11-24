If you're not born into a very specific blood line or marry into one, buying a bathrobe is the closest thing you can do to feel like royalty. Whether it's stepping out of a hot shower or cozying up on the couch in front of the latest episode of The Crown, a bathrobe takes it to the next level. Sure, you may not have any subjects to lord over (aside from your cat). But that doesn't mean you don't deserve something nice. The way we see it, a bathrobe is self care. The market for this most plush of home garb is fraught with options. So we decided to distill it down to the only ones worth considering. Here they are, your majesty.

Related Stories
The Best Wool Socks of 2020
10 (Yes, 10) Types of Wool You Need to Know

Schiesser Towelling Bath Robe

best bathrobes
Courtesy

Best Overall Bathrobe

Schiesser's been around since 1875, so they know a few things about making a quality garment. Its Towelling Bath Robe is made with an all-cotton French terry material that's plush, breathable and absorbent. The fit is generous and easy to slip on, but unlike many hooded options, features a hood that's not too floppy.

Price: $115

SHOP NOW

Offhours Homecoat

best bathrobes
Courtesy

Best Upgrade Bathrobe

Another way to look at a robe is to see it as a blanket cut into the shape of a human body. That's exactly what Offhours' Homecoat is: Your comfiest duvet, swaddling you in thick, quilted warmth.

Price: $295

SHOP NOW

David Archy Soft Fleece Plush Robe

best bathrobes
Courtesy

Best Affordable Bathrobe

David Archy's luscious robe is an Amazon best-seller for a reason. The polyester velveteen fleece is more plush than any baby sheep could ever hope to be and it comes with all the trappings you'd expect of a good bathrobe — roomy pockets, a belt and even a hood.

Price: $53

SHOP NOW

L.L. Bean Scotch Plaid Flannel Robe

best bathrobes
Courtesy

Is it any surprise that one of our favorite flannel shirts also makes for a great robe? Real-deal registered tartan patterns rendered in brushed all-cotton flannel and a classic belted shawl collar design make this a great year-round pick.

Price: $70

SHOP NOW

Parachute Waffle Robe

best bathrobes
Courtesy

Going to the spa might not be an option for a while, but you can bring it home with you. Parachute's Waffle Robe is made with super soft long-staple Turkish cotton, woven into a plush waffle knit that's just like the one from the luxury spa you go to to for a birthday treat.

Price: $119

SHOP NOW

Ugg Robinson Robe

best bathrobes
Courtesy

The undisputed champion of cozy is an obvious contender in the bathrobe category. Its Robinson Robe features a double-knit fabric with a silky smooth fabric on the outside and a plush high-pile polyester fleece on the inside because, remember, it's all about you.

Price: $145

SHOP NOW

Coyuchi Cloud Loom Robe

best bathrobes
Courtesy

One of the softest robes on this list is also one of the most earth-friendly. Coyuchi's Cloud Loom Robe uses 100 percent organic cotton, spun using an Aersopin process which produces a fluffy an absorbent fabric that's a perfect replacement for your bath towel.

Price: $148

SHOP NOW

Brooklinen Linen Robe

best bathrobes
Courtesy

For those of us who live in milder climates, a fluffy fleece robe is nothing more than a nice thought. Brooklinen's breathable linen robe is made in Portugal using premium Belgian and French flax that gets softer with age, just like the heirloom linens passed down from your grandfolks.

Price: $148

SHOP NOW

Reigning Champ Midweight Terry Robe

best bathrobes
Courtesy

Made using an all-cotton French terry cloth fabric, Reigning Champ's decadent robe is a perfect post-bath fit, complete with a hood. Think of it like if your favorite hoodie had a growth spurt. Coincidentally, Reigning Champ also makes one of the best hoodies.

Price: $160

SHOP NOW

Zimmerli Piped Silk Robe

best bathrobes
Courtesy

If you truly want to feel like royalty, a silk robe is what you need. Zimmerli's mastered luxury lounging and its Piped Silk Robe is peak. It's made of 100 percent silk. features a shawl collar (the sexiest of collars), a belt and three pockets.

Price: $433

SHOP NOW

Early Black Friday Deals

Mizuno ES21 Golf Club Sale
Mizuno ES21 Golf Club Sale
Mizuno
SHOP NOW

PRESENTED BY MIZUNO 

Free Shipping with $75+ Order

Right now, Mizuno is offering free shipping with your order of $75 or more. It's the perfect time to pick up the brand's ES21 golf wedges, which build up your effective short game — not just elevating spin, but maintaining it shot for shot.

READ MORE

Mizuno

Made In Chef Knife
Made In Chef Knife
madeincookware.com
SHOP NOW

$89.00 $67.00 ($22 off)

The Made In Chef Knife  easily worked through any and all kitchen cutting tasks we put it through. Saving $22 on a trusty knife that's less susceptible to chipping because of the straight-lined handle is a good steal. 

READ OUR KITCHEN KNIVES GUIDE 

Made In

Sonos Move
Sonos Move
sonos.com
SHOP NOW

$399.00 $299.00 ($100 off)

The Sonos Move is the brand's first portable speaker and is the right speaker for anyone looking to add quality sound to their Wi-Fi-enabled outdoor space. It also can be a great speaker in any room of the house.

READ OUR SONOS GUIDE

Sonos

Our Place Always Pan
Our Place Always Pan
fromourplace.com
SHOP NOW

$145.00 $95.00 ($50 off) w/ code SUPERSALE

A versatile piece of cookware that's rarely on sale, not to mention a Gear Patrol favorite, this 10-inch, 2.6-quart, non-stick cast aluminum sauté pan comes with a detachable wooden spatula, domed lid and nesting steamer tray.

READ OUR GUIDE TO POTS AND PANS

Our Place

Steelcase Series 1 Ergonomic Mesh Task Chair
Steelcase Series 1 Ergonomic Mesh Task Chair
wayfair.com
SHOP NOW

$737.00 $352.75 ($384.25 off)

Our Just Get This pick for a better office chair, the Steelcase Series 1 chair is the best value on the market. On sale for under $400, this is the office chair purchase to make.

READ OUR OFFICE CHAIRS GUIDE

Steelcase