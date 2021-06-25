Tyler, The Creator's — though he prefers Tyler Baudelaire right now — metamorphosis continues. He admits it on his new album, Call Me If You Get Lost. Specifically, on a track called "MASSA," where he credits Skateboard P, aka Pharrell, with altering his outlook. "Yo, my boy Skateboard P gave me that speech in Italy session," he raps. "Thankfully, by hour three that detour perspective. Thoughts change so rapid, turn into a butterfly, Flower Boy happened," he ends, referencing his critically-acclaimed fourth album of the same name.

Deeper into the album, on track 13, "BLESSED," a bit of spoken word offers listeners insights into his other ventures. Namely, his clothing line, GOLF, his shoe business, LE FLEUR, and his work scoring movies and commercials.

Courtesy

"Golf Wang's doing amazing, might open up another store, Le FLEUR* is goin' insane, smell good, nail polish, Converse, Gucci, Camp Flog Gnaw one of the best festivals, I'm healthy, my skin glowin', my friends healthy," he says. Get a skincare routine like Tyler's!

So, if everything's going well, can fans expect another GOLF collection soon? Probably. The music videos Tyler dropped in the run-up to his album release date hinted at it. (Then his album lyrics nearly confirmed it.) It's all speculation at this point — there is an album-related collection on his site right now — but he's given us plenty of reason to be on guard with credit cards ready.

Courtesy

First, there's the leopard-printed safari vest with pops of blue and yellow he's wearing in the "WUSYANAME" video. Since he debuted a similar one, albeit in a brighter orange and green color way, in GOLF's SS19 collection, it's safe to assume this is that sweater but in new hues. Then, in the "LUMBERJACK" video, he's wearing what looks like a LE FLEUR hat, a camp collar shirt with a similar pattern as the sweater, a cardigan that matches, loafers and a sky blue Ushanka hat. Finally, in "SIDE STREET," he's wearing a bright red cardigan — my best is Lacoste — and another Ushanka. This final piece might not be one of his own, but it's certainly a point of reference nonetheless.

Courtesy

Tyler called his style "summertime prep school" on another song. The formula for his outfits — pastels, animal prints, cardigans, camp collar shirts, jewelry by Alex Moss, white socks and loafers, pleated pants, and... Ushanka hats — looks like costuming in the setting of music videos or album photoshoots, but it carries over well into real-life. And though I may not look as cool as Tyler wearing any of it, I'm ready to try. I'll be waiting for news of the new collection.

LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io