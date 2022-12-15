Need a Gift for a Golf Lover? Save 30% Sitewide at Stitch Golf Right Now

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter.
According to the National Golf Foundation, golf courses in the US saw a 22.8 percent increase in rounds played through the first six months of 2021 when compared to 2020. Since mid-2021, these numbers have only gone up. If you or someone you love has developed something of a golf habit during the past few years, snagging a golf gift is the perfect holiday surprise to further the obsession. Right now, you can save 30 percent sitewide at Stitch Golf, one of our favorite golf bag brands, making gifting that much easier. Just use code HOLIDAY30 at checkout.
You can snag the stellar SL2 Colorblock, our pick for the best upgrade golf bag, or the stripped-down SL Sunday bag for a quick round at the local pitch and putt. Don't need a bag? The brand's apparel and travel bags are on sale, too. Just be sure to shop soon, those holiday shipping cutoff dates are quickly approaching.
Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today
Between 15-25% Off
Performance footwear, outwear, accessories, equipment and head-to-toe apparel for every season and activity; plus, bikes in every flavor. Discount of 15-25% increases with total spent.
$169 $118 (30% OFF)
A backpack and duffel combo, Patagonia's Black Hole Duffel is virtually indestructible and made with 100% recycled polyester. It also works just as well for weekending in the woods as it does as a carry-on for holiday travel.
$270 $200 (26% OFF)
Although it packs a high price, this electric shaver will last you years. It boasts 60 minutes of cordless use and comes with a convenient charging stand.
$229 $160 (30% OFF)
Patagonia's insanely popular Nano Puff jacket has earned its reputation thanks to its use of recycled materials, lightweight and packable structure and, of course, it's ability to keep you warm.
$388 $272 (30% OFF W/ CODE HOLIDAY30)
Although on the pricier end of the spectrum, this golf bag from Stitch Golf has the quality construction and materials to match. Plus, it comes with two strap options and will look super sleek on the golf course.
$65 $36 (45% OFF W/ CODE GET20)
Possibly the most iconic offering from Calvin Klein, the brand's boxer briefs come in a variety of cuts, materials and colors — most of which are on sale for a steal right now.
$799 $297 (63% OFF)
There's no need to spend thousands on a stationary bike when you can get one for as low as $300. Echelon's indoor bike and monthly membership gives you access to live and pre-recorded classes via a 10-inch screen.
$230 $153 (33% OFF)
With a four-stage filtration system and an inconspicuous build, this air purifier is small but mighty. Although meant for rooms no larger than 361 square feet, our tester felt that the machine was still effective in a room with square footage in the 500s.
$110 $66 (40% OFF)
These outdoor-friendly, handmade slippers are the best of both worlds — comfortable enough to wear around the house all day, while still being rugged enough for taking a walk outside.
$1,000 $800 (20% OFF)
Thanks to its indestructible cast aluminum design and extra counter space, this is the best charcoal grill you can buy if you're looking for an upgrade.
$195 $146 (25% OFF)
Fellow's Stagg Kettle is considered the gold standard when it comes to an electric kettle that works well and looks good too, thanks to its iconic gooseneck design.
$298 $208 (30% OFF)
For those in-between weather days, this stretchy, water-resistant jacket from Relwen is just the thing. But don't let its lightness fool you — the down-alternative filling and dual closure will keep you warm when you need it most.
$129 $119 (8% OFF)
Perfect for holiday travel or a last-minute stocking stuffer, Apple's MagSafe charger is compact and allows you to charge two Apple devices at once.
$145 $99 (32% OFF)
The internet's favorite pan, this thing can fry, saute, steam and more — and it'll do it all and still remain super easy to clean. If you only have one pan in your kitchen, make it this one.
$245 $196 (20% OFF)
This small but mighty carry-on is still big enough for a 15-inch laptop and will make stowing your luggage just a little bit easier. It's outfitted with a TSA-approved lock, has 3 compartments, an exterior pocket and more.
$70 $45 (36% OFF)
This fisherman-style wool beanie comes from a small German brand founded by an ex-Ralph Lauren merchandising director. It's classic, stylish and super cozy.
$249 $139 (44% OFF W/ CODE JOLLY20)
With a stainless steel case and a leather strap, this Timex watch is both classic and functional. It's water-resistant, includes a date window and gets power from your movement.
$199 $85 (57% OFF)
Once the gifts are all wrapped and under the tree, you're probably going to want to wind down, relax and chill. Well, that's made all the simpler with Layla's stress-reducing, cozy-warm weighted blanket.
$99 $74 (25% OFF)
Perfect for holiday hosting, this meat thermometer can give you an accurate temperature reading in literally one second — meaning you'll know the exact moment that roast is cooked all the way through.
$130 $84 (35% OFF)
If you're going to be sipping drams around the fire this holiday season, kick your experience up a notch with this Whiskey Peaks glassware set inspired by the peaks and valleys of our great nation.