We Found a Way to Get 10 Pairs of Nisolo's Stylish, Sustainable Shoes for Just $500

The brand's Five for Five Club will get you five years worth of shoes at a fraction of the cost.

By Grace Cooper
four people standing outside
Nisolo

Sustainable, well-made shoes — like any other product — come at a price. Luckily, Nisolo's version of a VIP club has a very affordable twist. If you join the brand's Five for Five Club, you pay $500 — stay with me — for 10 pairs of shoes over 5 years. That's $50 a pair delivered to you every 6 months. If you've spent any time browsing Nisolo's collection you'll know that a lot of its shoes are priced at over $150 if not $200. The brand says the deal will save you about $1,300, and we'd have to agree.

If you're like us, you may be waiting for the catch, but that's just it... there isn't one. Boots, sandals, sneakers and other shoes are obviously part of the deal including the season's best sellers and new releases, but you can also swap a pair for a bag or another accessory. If you're a little scared by the $500 price tag, then the brand suggests splitting it with a friend or using the deal to source your gifts for the next five years. You can even use the buy now pay later option if you're not ready to drop a lump sum. And if you're looking to try out a pair before taking the plunge, Nisolo's sale section is pretty well stocked with deals of up to 40 percent off.

In addition to producing stylish designs, Nisolo is also dedicated to sustainability and pays a living wage. All in all, you probably won't find a pair of shoes of this quality for $50. So if you want this aspect of your wardrobe taken care of for the next five years, Nisolo's offer is worth a look.

