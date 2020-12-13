There are hardly any garments more ubiquitous than a pair of jeans. Built to handle the most rigorous of rigors, a solid pair of denim five-pocket dungarees can withstand everything from construction sites to fashion scrutiny. Maybe that’s why people still wear them almost 150 years after its invention. As pervasive as the pants are, however, you’d find it difficult to spot a pair in the dead of winter.

If you can’t stand to part with blue jeans even through the gelid gauntlet of snow and ice, don’t worry. We’ve scoured the store shelves in search of winter-appropriate jeans so you can continue gathering #sickfadez even through subzero temps so you don’t end up like this.

L.L. Bean Double L Flannel-Lined Jeans

best winter jeans
Best Overall Winter Jeans

These high-heat jeans are more than the sum of its parts (which are pretty good parts to begin with). The brushed cotton flannel is baby-soft on the skin and is as warm as your favorite flannel shirt. It's not a coincidence that Mr. Bean's flannel shirts also made our best-of list here. Marry that with a dense 14-ounce cotton denim and you've got a quintessential winter jean.

Price: $70

Naked & Famous Cashmere Blend Jeans

best winter jeans
Best Upgrade Winter Jeans

How do you make raw denim warm and sumptuous? Add cashmere and brush the inside of the fabric. This one from Naked & Famous is crafted in Canada using a luxurious blend of cotton, cashmere and elastane.

Price: $232

Carhartt Relaxed Straight Fit Flannel Lined Jean

best winter jeans
Best Affordable Winter Jeans

Carhartt gave our best overall pick a run for its money thanks to its all-cotton denim face that's even a bit heavier than the L.L. Beans. The flannel lining is nearly as nice and puts the total fabric weight to nearly 19 ounces which is plenty of beef to keep you warm through the worst of winter.

Price: $40

Dickies Relaxed Fit Flannel-Lined Jeans

jeans
You can always count on Dickies to deliver well-built staples. That includes jeans for winter. These jeans are made with 100 percent cotton denim that's lined with an all-cotton flannel fabric.

Price: $40

Eddie Bauer Fleece-Lined Flex Jeans

jeans
Eddie Bauer's entry into the winter wonderland of warm jeans is these fleece-lined beauties. The denim has just the right amount of stretch and is paired with a neppy brushed fleece for the lining. Translation: they're super comfortable.

Price: $90 $45

L.L. Bean Mountain Town Jeans

LL-Bean-Mountain-Town-Jeans-gear-patrol

We realize that L.L. Bean is on this list more than once. But we couldn't make this list right if we didn't include its Mountain Town Jeans. They start with a tough-as-nails Cordura blend denim constructed with durable triple-needle stitching throughout the jean. But it ends with supreme comfort thanks to the touch of Lycra and the teddy-soft fleece lining. And while flipping the cuff will certainly let people know how comfy you are, the reflective detailing will leave them with no doubt, even in pitch darkness.

Price: $99

Iron Heart 25 oz Selvedge Denim Super Slim Jeans

jeans
If you're more of a denim diehard, then doubling up on your favorite fabric is the way to get through winter's blister. Iron Heart's jeans weigh double that of the usual 5-pocket and fit snug to the body like a warm hug. Beware: they're not easy to break in.

Price: $450

Loro Piana Stretch-Denim Jeans

jeans
Alright, if you really wanna pony up, these are the jeans you want. Loro Piana may not be the first name you think of when it comes to denim, but it's likely the first you'll think of when cashmere is in the conversation. These feature the usual 5-pocket styling with a deep indigo denim face and a smidge of stretch. But the kicker is the lining which is made from a peachy cotton-cashmere blend.

Price: $1,195

