The Best Hoodies for Men Are Both Cool and Cozy

Is there a garment more beloved by more people? Maybe sweatpants, but hoodies are easier to wear year-round.

By Evan Malachosky
style
The hoodie is a pillar of the casual wardrobe. It has transcended its roots as a sportswear staple and is an essential garment regardless of social class or aesthetic taste. Though the design hasn’t changed much over the years, brands are offering versions of the hoodie in a range of quality fabrics unfound in previous decades.

Still comfortable and durable, these sweatshirts show the depth of materials available in French terry, fleece-back and double-face constructions. Whether you’re a fan of pullover or zip-up styles, quality fabric is what makes the garment. Explore the range of options below and invest in a hoodie worth wearing for years.

Terms to Know

French Terry

Sometimes referred to as loopback cotton, this fabric is warp knitted with a flat face and loops on the underside, which serve the same purpose as the loops on a towel: to absorb moisture and sweat. Most commonly offered in 100 percent cotton, French terry can also include added elastane for stretch.

Fleece-Back

To create fleece-back fabrics, the underside of a knitted fabric is brushed with sandpaper or wire brushes until the yarn becomes soft and fleecy. This technique can be applied to a large range of knitted cotton fabrics and is utilized for its velvety hand feel.

Double-Face

This material is made up of two interlocking knitted fabrics. A double-knitted jersey, for example, is made up of two single jerseys knitted together so that both the underside and outside of the fabric are flat. Domestically, the Northwestern Knitting Co. has a proprietary knitted fabric made of two distinct layers, while internationally, brands like Norse Projects utilize this material.

Jersey

Contrary to cotton, jersey is not a fabric but rather a type of knit. This knit offers stretch and shape retention without the employment of additional material or synthetic fibers.

Reverse Weave

This is a technique invented in 1938 that calls for heavy-duty cotton cut on the cross-grain to prevent shrinkage. Rather than stitching the sweatshirt vertically, Champion, the originators, did so horizontally and with side panels to nearly eliminate the possibility altogether.

Kangaroo Pocket

This is the front pocket found on most hoodies. They typically have two points of entry on either side.

What to Look for

"Hoodies are about attachment," American Trench designer (and hoodie collector) Phat Phu says. "They're almost as important as a T-shirt. Everyone needs at least one hoodie that’s personal to them, something they wear all the time, something uniform."

As for what to look for, he identifies four prerequisites: "Warmth, fit, hood size, design — these are variables we all weigh when making a purchase," he says. "For a T-shirt, the design can be okay, or the fit could be meh, or it can be less-than-comfortable. But at a lower price point and for a brand you enjoy, you'll make it happen. Hoodies are a bigger investment. They need to check off all the boxes. They need to be balanced."

How to Style a Hoodie

"I've never felt guilty about wearing a hoodie in any setting," Phu says. But he agrees that it "depends on how you wear it." That being said, hoodies are generally more acceptable than ever. "I think almost every brand has a hoodie for sale now. So, yes, they’re more acceptable," he adds.

As for his boss, American Trench owner Jacob Hurwitz, he doesn't like wearing hoodies in formal settings. "When I am going to a nice restaurant, I want to wear tailored clothing," he explains. "I want to wear a blazer. But that doesn't mean I have to abandon comfortable knits — [the] hoodie's cousin, the crewneck, can look great in a setting like that."

The Best Hoodies for Men

      Best Overall Hoodie
      Flint and Tinder 10-Year Pullover
      $98 AT HUCKBERRY

      This hoodie utilizes hefty 23-ounce fleece from South Carolina. The soft cotton-poly blend looks and feels like your favorite vintage sweatshirt, and it features a double-lined hood and a reinforced kangaroo pocket. What's more, it's got a 10-year guarantee so if it rips or wears out in a decade, the brand will repair it.

      Best Upgrade Hoodie
      Knickerbocker Hoodie
      $165 AT KNICKERBOCKER.NYC

      Knickerbocker's Natural Hoody comes cut from heavyweight cotton fleece in a gray tone. It is horizontally knit so it’s less prone to shrinkage in the wash. Its classic look and feel will fit in, even in the modern era.

      Best Affordable Hoodie
      Uniqlo Sweat Pullover
      $50 AT UNIQLO

      Uniqlo is one of the best-kept non-secrets in fashion. The better basics brand is a go-to for anyone on the style spectrum and its Sweat Pullover is a simple, pared-back hoodie with a fabric stands up to the competition in higher price brackets.

      Best Terry Hoodie
      Reigning Champ Relaxed Terry Pullover Hoodie
      $145 AT AMAZON

      Reigning Champ’s Canadian-made zip-up hoodie combines the comfort of a raglan sleeve with the tailored look of an in-set sleeve, all packed into an inimitable loopback cotton-jersey fabric. Bartack stitching reinforces the pockets while flatlock stitching ensures the fabric lays comfortably flush against the skin.

      Best Organic Hoodie
      Outerknown Sur Snap Hoodie
      $128 AT OUTERKNOWN

      Made from an all-natural blend of hemp and organic cotton, this hoodie features ribbed hems and cuffs, a snap at the neck and a kangaroo pocket. It's garment-dyed so it looks and feels like a much-loved vintage sweatshirt from the first wear.

      Everlane The Track Hoodie
      $68 AT EVERLANE

      Made from organic French terry that’s tightly spun for added durability, this hoodie features triple-needle coverstitching along the seams but no drawcords. It has a 365-day guarantee, so if anything goes wrong, Everlane will replace it free of charge.

      Buck Mason Brushed Loopback Hooded Sweatshirt
      $85 AT BUCK MASON

      Crafted from an all-cotton terry loop fabric, the smooth outer looks clean while the brushed interior is super soft against the skin. The kangaroo pocket is generous and the contrast hood cinch adds a subtle touch of style.

      Camber USA Cross-Knit 12oz Pullover Hoodie
      $135 AT GARMENTORY

      Camber USA is a tiny trade-focused basics brand — think Gildan or Hanes — based in Norristown, PA. The brand's sweatshirts have achieved cult fame, because they're heavy, hard to find and a hell of an undersell, honestly. And, to note: They're $135 dollars here but $75 if you can find them via Camber or their wholesale partners.

      Champion Reverse Weave Hoodie Sweatshirt
      $65 AT CHAMPION.COM

      Champion invented the hoodie, so it makes sense that the century-old company makes a pretty good one. It has the signature reverse weave fabric for which the brand is known, which is tough and won’t shrink in the length.

      American Trench The O.E. Keystone Hoodie
      $165 AT AMERICANTRENCH.COM

      Original Equipment is American Trench's retro sportswear sub-line. During the summer, it sells mesh lacrosse shorts and sporty short-sleeve sweatshirts. In the fall and winter, pillar designs like The O.E. Keystone Hoodie appear. It's a hefty pullover made in Philadelphia by Camber USA (a brand that's also on this list). The hood is small and the neck hole is tight, but it creates a sort of "shawl collar," founder Jacob Hurwitz says.

      Russell Athletic Pullover Fleece Hoodie
      $23 AT AMAZON

      Russell Athletic is best-known for literally inventing the sweatshirt — Champion coined the hood — so if you’re one to gravitate to the real deal, look no further. Its Dri-Power Pullover Fleece Hoodie comes with baby soft fleece fabric and vintage details like the v-insert, drawstring and a comfortable relaxed fit.

      Richer Poorer Recycled Fleece Hoodie
      $82 AT RICHER POORER

      Made from a mix of 60-percent cotton and 40-percent polyester, Richer Poorer's recycled fleece hoodie is about as simple as it gets — in a good way. It's plain with no logos or graphics, and it comes in seven colors.

      Tracksmith Trackhouse Sweatshirt
      $98 AT TRACKSMITH

      Stylish running brand Tracksmith makes essentials for jaunts around town, and get-togethers, too. This Trackhouse Sweatshirt doesn't lean too hard into sportswear, making it something you could pair with casual outfits. Plus, it's cut from reverse-weave cotton that won't shrink or pill.

      Los Angeles Apparel 14oz. Heavy Fleece Hooded Pullover
      $74 AT LOS ANGELES APPAREL

      Made from super heavyweight fleece-back fabric, this sweatshirt has an oversize fit and is garment-dyed for a lived-in appearance. The hood doesn't have drawstrings and the hoodie is pre-washed so it won't shrink.

      David Gandy Wellwear Ultimate Fleeceback Hoody
      £85 AT DAVIDGANDYWELLWEAR.COM

      British supermodel David Gandy's clothing line, David Gandy Wellwear, competes with luxury lines like Sunspel, not celeb-backed brands like Skims or Yeezy, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's respective lines. As such, this particular piece is less streetwear than it is fine loungewear. It's soft, comfortable and hard not to wear on repeat.

      Lady White Co. Hoodie
      $185 AT MR PORTER

      It doesn't get much better than this. Lady White Co.'s 13-ounce sweatshirt features a rectangular patch pocket, ribbed side seam gussets and a dual layered hood. Made in Los Angeles, it has a classic boxy shape.

      Birdwell Cayucos Pullover Hoddie
      $100 AT BIRDWELL.COM

      Legends of the beach, Birdwell's best-known for its tough surf trunks. But, one of its recent additions to its line of seaside goods is this vintage-inspired hoodie. For the vintage nerd looking for a 1930s-style hoodie without the collector price, look no further.

      Save Khaki United Supima Fleece Pullover Hoody
      $85 AT END CLOTHING

      Save Khaki United’s American-made hoodie starts with premium Supima cotton fleece, one of the world’s softest cottons. From there, comfort is added thanks to the naturally-fitting raglan sleeves and flatlock stitching throughout.

      John Elliott Beach Hoodie
      $175 AT FARFETCH

      Though it’s labeled as a relaxed fit, it really is the perfect-fitting hoodie. The premium loopback French terry, ribbed trim and substantial kangaroo pocket are three cherries on top.

      Pact Essential Pullover Hoodie
      $90 AT PACT

      Made from organic cotton in a fair trade certified factory, Pact's hoodi is soft and lightweight yet plenty sturdy. Plus, most of the colors (of which there are six) can be paired with matching bottoms.

      Les Tien Heavyweight Hoodie
      $264 AT LES TIEN

      Les Tien's luxe Heavyweight Hoodie is cut from vintage textured, made-in-the-US fleece. It's fine and soft to the touch yet plenty durable. Plus, gold-plated grommets give it a vintage feel.

