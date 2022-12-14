The Best Crewneck Sweatshirts for Your Classic, Casual Looks

The best sweatshirts are both comfortable and durable. It’s a balance not every brand gets right. Thankfully, there are plenty that do make a good sweatshirt — enough to make a list out of it, anyway. We’re focusing our attention on our favorite crewneck sweatshirts, the ones we’ve been living in. Options you can wear with every outfit, whether it’s jeans and a t-shirt or atop draw-string pants in your home office. (Kudos to you for kind of dressing up.)

Your favorite sweatshirt doesn't have to be expensive, but it also doesn’t have to be cheap. Simply good, and sometimes even that can be a tall order. Trust this list, though. We've vetted every option for you and also have a guide on the best pullover hoodies and the best zip-up hoodies.

Sweatshirt Terms to Know

French Terry

Sometimes referred to as loopback cotton, this fabric is warp knitted with a flat face and loops on the underside, which serve the same purpose as the loops on a towel: to absorb moisture and sweat.

Fleece-Back

To create fleece-back fabrics, the underside of a knitted fabric is brushed with sandpaper or wire brushes until the yarn becomes soft and fleecy.

Loopback

Loopback sweatshirts are flat on the front, while the loops are on the underside. This means the fabric won't pill or, if made well, shrink.

Double-Face

This material is made up of two interlocking knitted fabrics. A double-knitted jersey, for example, is made up of two single jerseys knitted together so that both the underside and outside of the fabric are flat.

Learn more about terry, fleece-back, loopback and double-face in our guide to sweatshirt fabrics.

V-Insert

Early sweatshirts saw the V-insert at both the front and the back of the collar while others would just have one at the front. It was used to wick sweat and keep the neck from stretching. Eventually, the detail became merely decorative as companies began to stitch a V at the collar without the ribbed material.

Learn more about this inconspicuous addition in our guide to V-inserts.

How to Style a Crewneck Sweatshirt

American Trench owner Jacob Hurwitz says he doesn't like wearing hoodies in formal settings, but a crewneck proves more versatile. "When I am going to a nice restaurant, I want to wear tailored clothing," he explains. "I want to wear a blazer. But that doesn't mean I have to abandon comfortable knits — [the] hoodie's cousin, the crewneck, can look great in a setting like that."

It does well just about everywhere else, too — it's an easy match for blue jeans and basic chinos, no matter whether the outfit is topped off with your trusty boots or brand-new sneakers.