The Best Crewneck Sweatshirts for Your Classic, Casual Looks

The best sweatshirts work as light summer outerwear or as winter layering pieces.

By Evan Malachosky
style


The best sweatshirts are both comfortable and durable. It’s a balance not every brand gets right. Thankfully, there are plenty that do make a good sweatshirt — enough to make a list out of it, anyway. We’re focusing our attention on our favorite crewneck sweatshirts, the ones we’ve been living in. Options you can wear with every outfit, whether it’s jeans and a t-shirt or atop draw-string pants in your home office. (Kudos to you for kind of dressing up.)

Your favorite sweatshirt doesn't have to be expensive, but it also doesn’t have to be cheap. Simply good, and sometimes even that can be a tall order. Trust this list, though. We've vetted every option for you and also have a guide on the best pullover hoodies and the best zip-up hoodies.

Sweatshirt Terms to Know

French Terry

Sometimes referred to as loopback cotton, this fabric is warp knitted with a flat face and loops on the underside, which serve the same purpose as the loops on a towel: to absorb moisture and sweat.

Fleece-Back

To create fleece-back fabrics, the underside of a knitted fabric is brushed with sandpaper or wire brushes until the yarn becomes soft and fleecy.

Loopback

Loopback sweatshirts are flat on the front, while the loops are on the underside. This means the fabric won't pill or, if made well, shrink.

Double-Face

This material is made up of two interlocking knitted fabrics. A double-knitted jersey, for example, is made up of two single jerseys knitted together so that both the underside and outside of the fabric are flat.

Learn more about terry, fleece-back, loopback and double-face in our guide to sweatshirt fabrics.

V-Insert

Early sweatshirts saw the V-insert at both the front and the back of the collar while others would just have one at the front. It was used to wick sweat and keep the neck from stretching. Eventually, the detail became merely decorative as companies began to stitch a V at the collar without the ribbed material.

Learn more about this inconspicuous addition in our guide to V-inserts.

How to Style a Crewneck Sweatshirt

American Trench owner Jacob Hurwitz says he doesn't like wearing hoodies in formal settings, but a crewneck proves more versatile. "When I am going to a nice restaurant, I want to wear tailored clothing," he explains. "I want to wear a blazer. But that doesn't mean I have to abandon comfortable knits — [the] hoodie's cousin, the crewneck, can look great in a setting like that."

It does well just about everywhere else, too — it's an easy match for blue jeans and basic chinos, no matter whether the outfit is topped off with your trusty boots or brand-new sneakers.

      best overall sweatshirt
      Outerknown Sur Sweatshirt
      Courtesy
      $88 AT OUTERKNOWN

      Outerknown’s Sur Sweatshirt sticks out for good reason. The hemp and organic blend terry fabric make it a hefty-yet-soft option, not to mention one of the most eco-friendly on the market.

      best upgrade sweatshirt
      Buck Mason Interloop Crew Sweatshirt
      Courtesy
      $88 AT BUCK MASON

      Buck Mason's dense, midweight fleece sweatshirt eschews modern flair in favor of a more timeless look. It's tailored, the right tone and the cotton was cut on the cross-grain to prevent shrinkage. (Plus, it looks pretty damn good with the sleeves rolled up.)

      best affordable sweatshirt
      L.L. Bean Classic Crewneck Sweatshirt
      Courtesy
      $50 AT LL BEAN

      L.L. Bean doesn't just make Boat and Totes. But you knew that. (Right?) The brand's classic crewneck sweatshirt isn't anything to scoff at. It's a comfortable, 91-percent cotton, 9-percent polyester option that clocks in under $50.

      Gildan Heavy Blend Crewneck Sweatshirt
      $22 AT WALMART

      You can't go wrong with Gildan. The basics brand makes sweatshirts in several different weights — this one is dubbed the Heavy Blend — and 26 different colors.

      best affordable sweatshirt
      Reigning Champ Midweight Terry Sweatshirt
      Courtesy
      $125 AT SHOP.REIGNINGCHAMP.COM

      Reigning Champ’s Midweight Terry Sweatshirt is what the company was built upon. It’s made in Canada — where some of the best sweats are made — and designed with quality details like inset-raglan sleeves and flatlock stitching for seams that are flush against the skin.

      Richer Poorer Recycled Fleece Sweatshirt
      Courtesy
      $76 AT RICHER POORER

      This eco-conscious sweatshirt comes by way of California clothing company Richer Poorer. Constructed from a near-even mix of cotton and recycled polyester, this option prevents roughly 40 water bottles from reaching landfills. Righteousness aside, it's a solid sweatshirt with an added incentive.

      Everlane The Track Crewneck Sweatshirt
      Courtesy
      $68 AT EVERLANE

      This Everlane crewneck sweatshirt is a new addition to the brand's collection. It's trimmer than the classic French terry one, but it's equally as durable. Plus, it's made from GOTS-certified cotton, which means the cotton is organic and every step of the process is approved by the Global Organic Textile Standard.

      Taylor Stitch The Fillmore Crewneck
      $94 AT TAYLORSTITCH.COM

      Heavyweight ribbing at the neck, cuff, hem and side panels prevent Taylor Stitch's The Fillmore Crewneck from losing its shape over time. That makes this a sweatshirt you should own forever.

      Alex Mill Crewneck Sweatshirt
      Courtesy
      $125 AT ALEX MILL

      Garment dyeing gives Alex Mill's crewneck sweatshirt a worn-in look, which makes it the perfect pair for washed jeans or faded chinos. It's still sturdy though, considering it's cut from 100-percent cotton.

      Sunspel Loopback Sweatshirt
      Courtesy
      $165 AT SUNSPEL

      Sunspel's lightweight Loopback Sweatshirt is luxe. It fits well in the sleeves and the torso while breaking in nicely with routine wear. It stands up to the wash, too.

      American Giant Everyday Crew Sweatshirt
      Courtesy
      $90 AT AMERICAN-GIANT.COM

      Basic, at least according to the Internet, is not a complimentary adjective. But there's no better way to describe American Giant's classic crewneck. It comes in one signature color, black, but a few limited edition iterations, too. It fits well, is 99 percent cotton and is handmade in LA.

      Pangaia 365 Sweatshirt
      Courtesy
      $25 AT PANGAIA.COM

      Available in over two dozen colors, Pangaia's 365 Sweatshirt is a piece I could wear every single day — hence the name. There's a small text logo printed onto the chest that reads: "This sweatshirt is colored with an environmentally friendly dye, created using a recycled water system. The fabric is made from organic cotton."

      Todd Snyder Reverse Weave Crewneck
      Courtesy
      $119 AT TODD SNYDER

      Todd Snyder typically makes its sweatshirts with Champion — who's a fitting partner, of course — but this one is new from the designer's Issued By line. Essentially, they're recreating vintage pieces from Snyder's personal archive. This remake is made in Canada using pigment-dyed 20 oz French Terry cotton.

      Champion Reverse Weave
      Courtesy
      $50 AT CHAMPION.COM

      An icon. What more is there to say about Champion's category-defining crewneck? Sure, other brands have surpassed them stylistically, but the venerable Reverse Weave still does its job: It fits nicely and will never shrink.

      Learn more about Champion sweatshirts here.

      Todd Snyder x Champion Midweight Pocket Sweatshirt
      Courtesy Todd Snyder
      $98 AT TODD SNYDER

      This one is a modern-day classic. Todd Snyder’s Pocket Sweatshirt is one of the best designs to come out of his ongoing partnership with Champion. It’s substantial, it’s super cozy and it can hold your wallet.

      Colorful Standard Classic Organic Crew
      Courtesy
      $78 AT COLORFULSTANDARD.COM

      Colorful Standard does the bare minimum but better, if that makes sense. Its Classic Organic Crew is easy, fits well and wears in nicely. Plus, the cotton it's made from is 100 percent organic and dyed using environmentally-friendly formulas.

      J. Crew Heritage Fleece Sweatshirt
      $98 AT J CREW

      New as of this year, J.Crew's Heritage Fleece Sweatshirt weighs 14 ounces and is made from a 86-14% cotton-polyester blend. The sleeves are nice and long; there's a V-insert at the neck and the cuffs can actually be, well, cuffed.

      Knickerbocker The Standard Crew
      Courtesy
      $115 AT KNICKERBOCKER

      These take after vintage sweatshirts of the midcentury, featuring a year-round fleece, a classic V insert and a mounted collar. They come in a handful of colors as well as with graphics.

      Uniqlo Long-Sleeve Sweatshirt
      Courtesy
      $40 AT UNIQLO

      Better basics at a solid price Uniqlo's thing. So it's no surprise that its Long-Sleeve Sweatshirt made it to our list. It's inspired by vintage designs and features a sturdy but soft all-cotton fabric.

      The Real McCoy's Loopwheel Raglan Sleeve Sweatshirt
      Courtesy
      $190 AT STANDARDANDSTRANGE.COM

      Are you a fan of sun-faded vintage sweatshirts but want something new? Try The Real McCoy's Loopwheel Raglan Sleeve Sweatshirt. The loopwheel makes these soft and supple, while the raglan sleeves add extra room for a more classic (and comfortable) fit.

      Save Khaki United Supima Cotton-Jersey Sweatshirt
      Courtesy
      $100 AT MR PORTER

      Made from American-grown Supima cotton, some of the softest you'll find, Save Khaki's heathered sweatshirt was garment-dyed and pre-shrunk, plus, it's fully reversible.

      More Knits for Men
      sweatshirt
      Los Angeles Apparel
