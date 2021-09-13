Brad Pitt Can't Stop Wearing This White Bucket Hat

The biggest sports news over the weekend — I know, football's back — was certainly 18-year-old Grand Slam Champion, Emma Raducanu. She was officially the youngest winner since 2004, when Maria Sharapova took the title at just 17. But did you see who was in attendance for it all? Brad Pitt in a bucket hat. (Say that six times fast.)

The 57-year-old actor certainly doesn't have hair he should be hiding — in fact, we've professed about its perfection before — but he sure as hell loves this white bucket hat by SSAM, we believe, which is an Italian luxury basics brand. He rocked it in the rafters at Arthur Ashe Stadium (alongside Bradley Cooper and Rami Malek), and when he touched down in New York by way of JFK International Airport, where paparazzi photographers were quick to capture his arrival.

Pitt's right on time. With cooler weather on the horizon, it's time to transition from seasonal baseball caps to bucket hats (before we dive into beanies). Get your own — or another one we love — below.