Brad Pitt Can't Stop Wearing This White Bucket Hat

From JFK to Arthur Ashe: the actor's been everywhere in this thing.

tennisusopen2021
KENA BETANCURGetty Images

The biggest sports news over the weekend — I know, football's back — was certainly 18-year-old Grand Slam Champion, Emma Raducanu. She was officially the youngest winner since 2004, when Maria Sharapova took the title at just 17. But did you see who was in attendance for it all? Brad Pitt in a bucket hat. (Say that six times fast.)

The 57-year-old actor certainly doesn't have hair he should be hiding — in fact, we've professed about its perfection before — but he sure as hell loves this white bucket hat by SSAM, we believe, which is an Italian luxury basics brand. He rocked it in the rafters at Arthur Ashe Stadium (alongside Bradley Cooper and Rami Malek), and when he touched down in New York by way of JFK International Airport, where paparazzi photographers were quick to capture his arrival.

Pitt's right on time. With cooler weather on the horizon, it's time to transition from seasonal baseball caps to bucket hats (before we dive into beanies). Get your own — or another one we love — below.

Textured Organic Cotton and Silk-Blend Bucket Hat
Courtesy
SSAM
$290 AT MR PORTER

We're 99-percent sure Brad was wearing this one.

Solid Bucket Hat
Courtesy
PacSun
$17 AT PACSUN

This isn't the one Mr. Pitt put on, but it's pretty close. (And pretty cheap!)

Crochet Bucket Hat
Courtesy
BDG
$19 AT URBAN OUTFITTERS

Again, we're inching closer aesthetically but this one's only a fraction of the cost of the original one.

